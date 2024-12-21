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Next Holiday Season, Ignore Everyone Except One Customer

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bysusie liu@bigmao

sporadic writer covering the intersection of tech, business, and marketing

December 21st, 2024
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susie liu
    bysusie liu@bigmao

    sporadic writer covering the intersection of tech, business, and marketing

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susie liu@bigmao

sporadic writer covering the intersection of tech, business, and marketing

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business#marketing#startup#startup-marketing#startup-advice#growth-hacking#growth#growth-marketing#hackernoon-top-story

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