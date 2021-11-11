Alibaba’s Metaverse Art Exhibition is a Great Snapshot of China’s Current NFT Landscape

862 reads

In China, November 11th has evolved from a meaningless date to one of the most important days of the year. Alibaba has launched a “Metaverse Art Exhibition” featuring 8 NFT art pieces as part of its 2021 Single’s Day campaign. Each artwork is minted into a number of NFTs stored on the **AntChain** **blockchain** and can be viewed in the Taobao app. Each piece has an option to “experience in 3D”, but you won’t be able to zoom in on it.