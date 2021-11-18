Everything Started with a One-Way Ticket, a Suitcase, and Just $300

Susie is the Brand Director at Luobu, a joint venture between Roblox and Tencent. She is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. Her passion is bringing great technology closer to the average person. She believes cloud-based development tools and blockchain are amongst the most exciting technologies of the present. She also leads **Ladies Who Tech in Shenzhen**, a non-profit organization founded by a group of women aiming to foster diversity and inclusivity in the STEM industries.