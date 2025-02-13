796 reads
Naptha.AI Launches Its Decentralized, Multi-agent AI Platform

by Naptha.AI February 13th, 2025
Naptha.AI launches its decentralized, multi-agent AI platform, enabling seamless collaboration across diverse environments. With open-source, scalable infrastructure, it challenges the traditional centralized AI model, fostering interoperability, efficiency, and innovation. This marks a major shift toward an agentic web, where AI systems operate cooperatively across industries, unlocking new possibilities for automation and intelligence.
Naptha.AI a modular AI platform for autonomous agents, is delighted to announce the launch of Version One of its multiagent, collaborative software platform, which will enable developers to build AI applications, conduct AI research, and scale cooperative AI agents on the agentic web, and allow for the autonomous coordination of 1M AI agents from over 16+ open source models, across different frameworks and languages.


Naptha.AI, co-founded by Mark Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Richard Blythman, Chief Scientific Officer, provides developers with a deployment framework designed to integrate specialised agents that can collaborate across a wide sector of industries. Rather than competing with existing frameworks, the platform enables different agents to operate on heterogeneous architectures, devices, and datasets, facilitating a decentralized ecosystem that offers smarter cooperation, scalability, and economic benefits. In October, Naptha.AI announced its securing of $6 million in pre-seed funding, co-led by Arche Capital and Cyber Fund, with participation from Seed Club Ventures, the first investor in Stability AI, and other prominent industry angels and VCs.


Up until very recently, the broad consensus on the path to artificial general intelligence was that it was contingent on increasing centralisation, massive spending, and a huge commitment to hardware and physical infrastructure. In this vision, AGI is perceived as a single, monolithic entity. However, this has dramatically changed over the past two weeks, and aligns much more closely with Naptha.AI’s envisioning of AGI as a decentralised, network of billions to trillions of agents working together.


The platform is open-source and there will be a hosted version offered. The software (the Naptha Node) can be downloaded to run on laptops and servers, which packages everything that you need to run agents and other modules locally, and to allow them to cooperate with other agents on the network. Some key components are:


  • A Standardized Model Interface that enables seamless interaction with 16+ open-source models, unifying tool calls and structured outputs.
  • Interoperable Agent Communication via the support of HTTP, WebSockets, and gRPC, allowing agents across different frameworks and languages to collaborate.
  • Decentralized Knowledge & Memory Storage, providing environments like agent-based social networks, job boards, and collaborative spaces using local and decentralised storage.
  • Scalable Orchestration Framework, using asynchronous processing, message queues, and databases to coordinate up to 1M agents.
  • Self-Hosted & Open-Source, being available for local deployment on laptops and servers, with an optional hosted version for broader accessibility.


The launch of Naptha.AI’s multi-agent platform represents a paradigm shift in how artificial intelligence is developed, deployed, and scaled. Traditionally, AI research and development have been dominated by large, centralised entities with access to immense computing resources. Naptha.AI disrupts this model by enabling decentralised, interoperable AI agents that can operate independently while collaborating across diverse environments. This opens the door for smaller teams, independent researchers, and businesses to leverage advanced AI capabilities without requiring extensive infrastructure investments.


Furthermore, Naptha.AI’s emphasis on scalable agent cooperation has profound implications for industries relying on automation, from finance and logistics to healthcare and cybersecurity. By standardizing agent communication and enabling persistent knowledge storage, Naptha Nodes facilitate more dynamic and context-aware AI interactions. This shift not only enhances AI accessibility and efficiency but also lays the foundation for a truly agentic web, where intelligent agents can autonomously manage workflows, optimize decision-making, and unlock new economic models in an open and trustless environment.


Naptha.AI’s introduction of its decentralized, multi-agent platform marks a significant turning point in the evolution of AI. The platform’s ability to scale from small experiments to massive networks of cooperating agents positions it as a game-changer in industries seeking smarter, more flexible AI solutions.


As the industry moves away from monolithic, centralised models and toward decentralised networks, Naptha.AI is poised to lead the charge in fostering more accessible, efficient, and innovative AI applications.

