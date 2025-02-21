Mawari Pioneers City-Wide AI Experience in Osaka’s Namba District: How Osaka is Entering the Future

What if your daily commute could transform into an interactive digital experience? In a bustling Osaka station, commuters may soon encounter real-time 3D digital guides as part of a new urban initiative. Mawari has partnered with Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd., Meta Osaka Co., Ltd., and e-stadium Co., Ltd. to launch Digital Entertainment City Namba, a project that will integrate AI-driven 3D avatars, extended reality (XR), and decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) across the city. The initiative will deploy AI agents capable of providing tourist guidance and customer service in public spaces using real-time 3D streaming and edge computing devices installed throughout Nankai’s network.





The project aims to transform traditional transit spaces into interactive digital hubs. By combining AI, XR, and DePIN, the new ecosystem seeks to support multilingual assistance for tourists and create flexible employment opportunities for remote workers and others. Mawari, with experience from over 50 XR projects globally, will use its patented technology to manage the high-quality streaming of digital content while reducing bandwidth requirements.









Local stakeholders emphasize that the project is expected to enhance urban engagement and improve the overall experience of public spaces. Nankai Electric Railway, one of Japan’s long-established transportation providers, is positioning the initiative as a way to modernize its stations and surrounding areas. Meta Osaka and e-stadium contribute their expertise in regional development and digital strategy to help shape the project’s implementation.

Final Thoughts

The Digital Entertainment City Namba project marks a notable experiment in blending digital and physical urban experiences at a city-wide scale. While the initiative may improve user engagement and support local economies through innovative digital services, it also invites careful scrutiny regarding infrastructure resilience and digital accessibility for all citizens. Observers will be keen to see how this integrated approach performs as a model for future urban development.





Mawari, serving as the principal client in this collaboration, underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of spatial computing. Building on a legacy of over 50 XR projects worldwide, Mawari leverages its cutting-edge edge compute solutions and real-time 3D streaming to forge an urban landscape that blends digital innovation with everyday life. The company’s strategic investment in decentralized infrastructure aims to not only enhance public interaction through lifelike AI avatars but also set a replicable model for smart city initiatives globally. This venture reaffirms Mawari’s vision of making immersive digital experiences accessible, efficient, and transformative for communities across Osaka.





