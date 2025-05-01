I-HackerNoon ibhizinisi ne-AIESEC e-Nigeria ukukhuthaza umfutho we-Thought Leaders

I-university system ikhipha ngaphansi kwelinye isisindo. It ikhipha isixazululo sokubambisana kwezemfundo, kodwa izifundo zokufunda ezingenalutho ezingenalutho nezidingo zebhizinisi. Ngaphezu kwalokho, amazwe amaningi zihlanganisa izilinganiso nezidingo zokufunda ezingenalutho.





"This partnership aligns with our mission to make technology publishing more accessible, especially for emerging talent," said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO. "By teaming up with AIESEC in Nigeria, we’re helping the next generation of technologists share their insights, build credibility, and reach a global audience.”





Through this partnership, AIESECers will gain:

Editorial Support AIESECers can publish stories on HackerNoon anytime, and for the duration of this partnership, they’ll get priority access to HackerNoon’s editorial team, who will provide guidance on keyword research, search engine optimization, self-promotion, and other necessary skills for successful blogging.







Dedicated Profile Pages Each AIESECer will have their own Iphrofayili ye-HackerNoon —personal real estate on HackerNoon that automatically curates published stories, drafts, highlights, and linked social accounts in one place. A digital portfolio, if you will.



Amplified visibility on all published stories Every article published by an AIESECer will be distributed through HackerNoon’s social channels and newsletters. Top stories will be featured on the homepage and in The HackerNoon Newsletter, which goes out to tens of thousands of subscribers daily.



Access to HackerNoon’s Writing Contest AIESECers, like every member of HackerNoon’s growing community, will be able to participate in all active HackerNoon Writing Contests for a chance to win cash prizes for their work!



