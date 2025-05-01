HackerNoonはナイジェリアのAIESECと提携し、次世代の思考リーダーを強化

大学システムは独自の重みの下でバックアップしています。それはキャリア準備の約束を売っていますが、カリキュラムはしばしば業界のニーズに遅れています。





それは壊れたシステムであり、HackerNoonでは、入力の障壁を取り除き、次世代のテクノロジストに力を与えることによって解決策の一部になりたいと考えています。





だからこそ、私たちは新しいパートナーシップを発表することに興奮しています。AIESEC ナイジェリア若者の間でリーダーシップの可能性を発展させる若者主導のNGOです。一緒に、若い専門家がテクノロジー産業を探索し、書くスキルを強化し、新たな思想リーダーとして自分自身を確立するためのスタートアップパッドを作り出しています。





「このパートナーシップは、テクノロジー出版を特に新興人材にアクセスしやすくするという私たちの使命と一致しています」とHackerNoonの創設者兼CEOであるDavid Smooke氏は述べています。

"This partnership aligns with our mission to make technology publishing more accessible, especially for emerging talent," said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO. "By teaming up with AIESEC in Nigeria, we’re helping the next generation of technologists share their insights, build credibility, and reach a global audience.”

"This partnership aligns with our mission to make technology publishing more accessible, especially for emerging talent," said デヴィッド・スモーク ハッカーノウンの創設者&CEO。 デヴィッド・スモーク





Through this partnership, AIESECers will gain:

Editorial Support AIESECers can publish stories on HackerNoon anytime, and for the duration of this partnership, they’ll get priority access to HackerNoon’s editorial team, who will provide guidance on keyword research, search engine optimization, self-promotion, and other necessary skills for successful blogging.







Dedicated Profile Pages Each AIESECer will have their own HackerNoon profile page —personal real estate on HackerNoon that automatically curates published stories, drafts, highlights, and linked social accounts in one place. A digital portfolio, if you will.



Amplified visibility on all published stories Every article published by an AIESECer will be distributed through HackerNoon’s social channels and newsletters. Top stories will be featured on the homepage and in The HackerNoon Newsletter, which goes out to tens of thousands of subscribers daily.



on all published stories AIESECers が作成したすべてのストーリーが収蔵される #aiesec-scholars タグ付きのページで、HackerNoon の広範なリポジトリへのコミュニティの貢献に簡単にアクセスし、関わることができます。





Access to HackerNoon’s Writing Contest AIESECers, like every member of HackerNoon’s growing community, will be able to participate in all active HackerNoon Writing Contests for a chance to win cash prizes for their work!



Mercy Jacob, Country Director of AIESEC in Nigeria, commenting on the partnership said, “This partnership opens doors for young people in AIESEC Nigeria to amplify their voices on a global stage in a bid to effect change. We’re excited to see our members share their learnings, challenges, and insights with HackerNoon’s global tech audience.”

Mercy JacobAIESEC ナイジェリアのカントリーディレクターは、パートナーシップについてコメントし、「このパートナーシップは、AIESEC ナイジェリアの若い人々が、変化をもたらすために世界の舞台で声を広げる扉を開きます。





我々は、ナイジェリアのAIESECの作家の新たな波をHackerNoonの貢献者コミュニティに歓迎することに興奮し、大胆な声を上げ、大きなアイデアを共有し、次世代のテクノロジー思想リーダーを強化する。





未来を描こう!一緒に!



