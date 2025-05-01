HackerNoon พันธมิตรกับ AIESEC ในไนจีเรียเพื่ออํานาจผู้นําความคิดรุ่นถัดไป

ระบบมหาวิทยาลัยจะกังวลภายใต้น้ําหนักของตัวเอง มันขายสัญญาของการเตรียมความพร้อมอาชีพ แต่หลักสูตรมักจะล่าช้าหลังความต้องการของอุตสาหกรรม ในขณะเดียวกัน บริษัท หลายอย่างให้ความสําคัญกับทักษะและให้โอกาสอยู่เบื้องหลังความต้องการประสบการณ์ใด ๆ





มันเป็นระบบที่แตกหักและใน HackerNoon เราต้องการเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของโซลูชั่นโดยการกําจัดอุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่ระบบและอํานาจผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านเทคโนโลยีรุ่นถัดไป





นั่นคือเหตุผลที่เรามีความสุขที่จะประกาศความร่วมมือใหม่ของเรากับAIESEC ในไนจีเรีย—a youth-led NGO developing leadership potential among young people. Together, we’re creating a launchpad for young professionals to explore the technology industry, sharpen their writing skills, and establish themselves as emerging thought leaders.





“ความร่วมมือนี้สอดคล้องกับภารกิจของเราในการทําให้การเผยแพร่เทคโนโลยีสามารถเข้าถึงได้มากขึ้นโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งสําหรับทักษะที่เกิดขึ้นใหม่” กล่าวว่า David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO. “โดยการทํางานร่วมกับ AIESEC ในไนจีเรียเราจะช่วยให้รุ่นถัดไปของนักเทคโนโลยีแบ่งปันความเห็นของพวกเขาสร้างความน่าเชื่อถือและเข้าถึงผู้ชมทั่วโลก”

"This partnership aligns with our mission to make technology publishing more accessible, especially for emerging talent," said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO. "By teaming up with AIESEC in Nigeria, we’re helping the next generation of technologists share their insights, build credibility, and reach a global audience.”





Through this partnership, AIESECers will gain:

Editorial Support AIESECers can publish stories on HackerNoon anytime, and for the duration of this partnership, they’ll get priority access to HackerNoon’s editorial team, who will provide guidance on keyword research, search engine optimization, self-promotion, and other necessary skills for successful blogging.







Dedicated Profile Pages Each AIESECer will have their own HackerNoon หน้าโปรไฟล์ —personal real estate on HackerNoon that automatically curates published stories, drafts, highlights, and linked social accounts in one place. A digital portfolio, if you will.



Amplified visibility on all published stories Every article published by an AIESECer will be distributed through HackerNoon’s social channels and newsletters. Top stories will be featured on the homepage and in The HackerNoon Newsletter, which goes out to tens of thousands of subscribers daily.



on all published stories หน้าที่เฉพาะเจาะจง #aiesec-scholars ที่จัดเก็บเรื่องราวทั้งหมดที่เขียนโดย AIESECers จะช่วยให้สามารถเข้าถึงและมีส่วนร่วมกับส่วนร่วมของชุมชนในเก็บข้อมูลที่ครอบคลุมของ HackerNoon ได้อย่างง่ายดาย





Access to HackerNoon’s Writing Contest AIESECers, like every member of HackerNoon’s growing community, will be able to participate in all active HackerNoon Writing Contests for a chance to win cash prizes for their work!



Mercy Jacob, Country Director ของ AIESEC ในไนจีเรีย กล่าวว่า “ความร่วมมือนี้จะเปิดประตูให้กับคนหนุ่มสาวใน AIESEC Nigeria เพื่อขยายเสียงของพวกเขาในระดับโลกในความพยายามที่จะส่งผลกระทบต่อการเปลี่ยนแปลง เรามีความกระตือรือร้นที่จะเห็นสมาชิกของเราแบ่งปันความเรียนรู้ความท้าทายและความเข้าใจกับผู้ชมเทคโนโลยีทั่วโลกของ HackerNoon”

Mercy Jacob, Country Director ของ AIESEC ในไนจีเรีย กล่าวว่า “ความร่วมมือนี้จะเปิดประตูให้กับคนหนุ่มสาวใน AIESEC Nigeria เพื่อขยายเสียงของพวกเขาในระดับโลกในความพยายามที่จะส่งผลกระทบต่อการเปลี่ยนแปลง เรามีความกระตือรือร้นที่จะเห็นสมาชิกของเราแบ่งปันความเรียนรู้ความท้าทายและความเข้าใจกับผู้ชมเทคโนโลยีทั่วโลกของ HackerNoon”





We’re excited to welcome a new wave of writers from AIESEC in Nigeria into the HackerNoon contributor community. Here’s to raising bold voices, sharing big ideas, and empowering the next generation of tech thought leaders.





ลองเขียนอนาคต - ร่วมกัน!



