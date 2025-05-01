HackerNoon Partners with AIESEC in Nigeria to Empower the Next Generation of Thought Leaders

The university system is buckling under its own weight. It sells the promise of career readiness, yet curricula often lag behind industry needs. Meanwhile, countless companies prioritize skills and gatekeep opportunities behind arbitrary experience requirements.





It’s a broken system—and at HackerNoon, we want to be part of the solution by removing barriers to entry and empowering the next generation of technologists.





That’s why we’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with AIESEC in Nigeria—a youth-led NGO developing leadership potential among young people. Together, we’re creating a launchpad for young professionals to explore the technology industry, sharpen their writing skills, and establish themselves as emerging thought leaders.





"This partnership aligns with our mission to make technology publishing more accessible, especially for emerging talent," said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO. "By teaming up with AIESEC in Nigeria, we’re helping the next generation of technologists share their insights, build credibility, and reach a global audience.”





Through this partnership, AIESECers will gain:

Editorial Support AIESECers can publish stories on HackerNoon anytime, and for the duration of this partnership, they’ll get priority access to HackerNoon’s editorial team, who will provide guidance on keyword research, search engine optimization, self-promotion, and other necessary skills for successful blogging.







Dedicated Profile Pages Each AIESECer will have their own HackerNoon profile page —personal real estate on HackerNoon that automatically curates published stories, drafts, highlights, and linked social accounts in one place. A digital portfolio, if you will.



Amplified visibility on all published stories Every article published by an AIESECer will be distributed through HackerNoon’s social channels and newsletters. Top stories will be featured on the homepage and in The HackerNoon Newsletter, which goes out to tens of thousands of subscribers daily.



on all published stories A dedicated #aiesec-scholars tagged page where all stories authored by AIESECers will be housed, making it easy to access and engage with the community’s contributions to HackerNoon’s extensive repository.





Access to HackerNoon’s Writing Contest AIESECers, like every member of HackerNoon’s growing community, will be able to participate in all active HackerNoon Writing Contests for a chance to win cash prizes for their work!



Mercy Jacob, Country Director of AIESEC in Nigeria, commenting on the partnership said, “This partnership opens doors for young people in AIESEC Nigeria to amplify their voices on a global stage in a bid to effect change. We’re excited to see our members share their learnings, challenges, and insights with HackerNoon’s global tech audience.”





We’re excited to welcome a new wave of writers from AIESEC in Nigeria into the HackerNoon contributor community. Here’s to raising bold voices, sharing big ideas, and empowering the next generation of tech thought leaders.





Let’s write the future—together!



