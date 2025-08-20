እኔ የ Kiro.dev ለ 5 ቀናት የእኔ hackathon ፕሮጀክቱ (የ GitHub ማረፊያዎች አጠቃቀም) ለማጠናቀቅ ነበር. የእኛን ፈጣን ምልክት: Kiro እንደ አንድ አግኝቷል የ dev. ከባድ ደረጃ \n \n \n \n የክፍያ ችሎታ: መካከለኛ ደረጃ የቴክኒካዊ ችሎታዎች: ከባድ በታች አግኝቷል: Under the middle እንዴት Kiro በ Senior Dev ላይ ተስማሚ ነው እዚህ Kiro በከፍተኛ የገንዘብ ልምድ (የሶፍትዌር ውስጥ እኔ 25 ዓመት ላይ የተመሠረተ) ላይ እንዴት ይሸፍናል: \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n What Kiro does \n What a senior does \n Ideas to fix Kiro \n \n \n \n \n Chooses a random repo with 100+ forks \n Chooses a few smaller repos \n Ask Kiro to research repos suitable for testing \n \n \n \n \n Implements one big, long-running command (multiple requests per fork) \n Plans smaller steps: show-info, list-forks. Tests step by step → sees most forks are empty and skips them \n Ask to force task decomposition (Kiro resists) and break all processes into smaller steps \n \n \n \n \n Plans redundant, unnecessary, undisclosed features \n Plans only what’s needed \n Ask to stay minimal when planning features \n \n \n \n \n Rewrites raw data into vague, emotional, emoji-heavy text \n Reports raw data as is \n Ask to transmit entity names/data directly, without rephrasing \n \n \n \n \n Loses insights during planning/implementation \n Keeps track of all key details \n Summaries + separate notes sessions \n \n \n \n \n Starts coding immediately during “specs” discussion \n Plans first \n Use separate sessions, ask for summaries, and store notes in a separate file \n \n \n \n \n Ignores instructions (agent steering rules) \n Gets fired \n Must follow rules or refund \n \n \n \n \n Creates new specs for tiny features instead of extending existing ones \n Creates a new package only if reusable \n Must respect current session scope \n \n \n \n \n Crashes but still marks task as “completed” \n Gets fired \n Must either finish properly or refund \n \n \n \n \n Outputs “successful all done complete” placeholders as results \n Raises NotImplementedError \n Should always raise for unimplemented features \n \n \n \n \n Does a sloppy job \n Hunts for a new job \n Hopefully more careful with smaller tasks \n \n \n \n \n Never runs proper tests \n Runs thorough tests \n Ask for full test coverage - but beware, your budget may vanish fast \n \n \n \n \n Not ready to ship autonomously \n Can work autonomously \n Add more rules - will it help? \n \n \n \n \n Burns through your budget for only uncertain results \n Delivers within budget \n Pricing should reflect useful results, not wasted usage ከ 100+ ፎርኮች ጋር ከባድ repo ይምረጡ አንዳንድ አነስተኛ ክፍያዎች ይምረጡ Kiro ለሙከራ ተስማሚ ምርምር repo ይጠይቃል አንድ ትልቅ, ረጅም-ተከናወን ትዕዛዞች (አንድ fork ላይ ብዙ ትዕዛዞች) ይሰራል አነስተኛ ደረጃዎች ይጀምራል: show-info, list-forks. Tests step by step → አብዛኛዎቹ forks አግኝቷል እና እነሱን አግኝቷል እባክዎን መተግበሪያዎችን ለመፍጠር ይጠይቃል (Kiro ይደሰቱ) እና ሁሉንም ሂደቶች በቂ ደረጃዎች ይሸፍናል. አግኝቷል, አግኝቷል, አግኝቷል, አግኝቷል የሚፈልጉትን ነገር ብቻ ይጠቀማል የፕሮጀክሽን ባህሪያት ጊዜ ዝቅተኛ መሆን ይፈልጋሉ የክፍያ ውሂብ ለስላሳ, አስደናቂ, Emoji-ብዙ ጽሑፍ ይመዝገቡ የ RAW DATA አጠቃቀም እባክዎን / ውሂብዎን በመስመር ላይ ማውረድ ይፈልጋሉ, በማንኛውም ግምገማ ማውረድ አይችልም የፕሮጀክት / መተግበሪያ ወቅት መታወቂያን አግኝቷል ሁሉንም አስፈላጊ ዝርዝርን ይታያል አጠቃላይ ጥያቄዎች + ክፍሎች በ "specs" ግምገማዎች ውስጥ በቀላሉ ኮድ ይጀምራል መጀመሪያ ላይ ከሌሎች ሰከንዶች ይጠቀማሉ, ከሌሎች ሰከንዶች ይጠቀማሉ, እና ከሌሎች ፋይሎችን ይጠቀማሉ. መመሪያዎችን ይሰጣል ( Agent Steering Rules ) አግኝቷል መስፈርቶች ይከተሉ ወይም መውሰድ አዲስ ባህሪያት ለመፍጠር ለስላሳ ባህሪያት ለመፍጠር ይሆናል አንድ አዲስ ጥቅል ለመፍጠር ብቻ ይቻላል በአሁኑ ጊዜ የሙዚቃ ቅርጸት ይጠቀሙ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ ከባድ አግኝቷል መጨረሻው መጨረሻው መጨረሻው መጨረሻው መጨረሻው መጨረሻው የ "አንድ ነገር የተሟላ" የ "አንድ ነገር የተሟላ" ጫማዎች እንደ ውጤቶች አጠቃቀም አጠቃቀም አጠቃቀም ሁልጊዜ ምንም ባህሪያት ለማግኘት ይሆናል አንድ sloppy ሥራ ይሰራል አዲስ ሥራ ለማግኘት ሻጋታ አነስተኛ ሥራዎች ጋር ይበልጥ ትክክለኛ ይሆናል ማንኛውም ጊዜ የተሻለ ፈተናዎችን ይጠቀሙ ጥንካሬ ፈተናዎች ሙሉ የሙከራ ጥቅል ለማግኘት ይፈልጋሉ - ነገር ግን እባክዎ, የእርስዎ budget ፈጣን ሊሆን ይችላል የተመሠረተ አውሮፕላን ማረፊያ አይችልም ራስ-ሰር ሊሆን ይችላል ተጨማሪ ግምገማዎች ያካትታሉ - ይህ ይረዳል? የእርስዎ ፍላጎት ብቻ የማይታመን ውጤቶች ለማግኘት. መላኪያ ገቢ ውስጥ የሽያጭ ፍላጎት እና ፍላጎት አይደለም. መጨረሻው Kiro ሙሉ በሙሉ ራስ-ሰር ሥራ የሚፈልጉት አይችልም. ይህ ፈጣን ብዛት ይሸፍናል, ይህ ውጤቶች ብቻ ይሰጣል, እና በእርግጥ ውጤታማ ሊሆን የሚፈልጉት ጥንካሬ ሁኔታዎች እና የተሻለ ዋጋዎች ያስፈልጋል. My opinion: እንደ ሰዎች እንደ የተለያዩ ቅርንጫፎች ጋር መተግበሪያዎች ያስፈልገናል. Will I hire Kiro? Definitely yes.