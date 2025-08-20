השתמשתי ב- Kiro.dev במשך 5 ימים כדי להשלים את פרויקט ההאקטון שלי (לנתח את מחסני GitHub). My quick eval: קירו מרגיש כמו דיו מתחת לרמה בינונית \n \n \n \n מיומנויות כתיבה: ברמה בינונית מיומנויות הנדסה: מתחת לאמצע דיסציפלינה: מתחת לאמצע איך קירו מתמקד נגד Dev Senior הנה איך קירו עמד מול מפתחים בכירים (בהתבסס על 25 השנים שלי בתוכנה): \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n What Kiro does \n What a senior does \n Ideas to fix Kiro \n \n \n \n \n Chooses a random repo with 100+ forks \n Chooses a few smaller repos \n Ask Kiro to research repos suitable for testing \n \n \n \n \n Implements one big, long-running command (multiple requests per fork) \n Plans smaller steps: show-info, list-forks. Tests step by step → sees most forks are empty and skips them \n Ask to force task decomposition (Kiro resists) and break all processes into smaller steps \n \n \n \n \n Plans redundant, unnecessary, undisclosed features \n Plans only what’s needed \n Ask to stay minimal when planning features \n \n \n \n \n Rewrites raw data into vague, emotional, emoji-heavy text \n Reports raw data as is \n Ask to transmit entity names/data directly, without rephrasing \n \n \n \n \n Loses insights during planning/implementation \n Keeps track of all key details \n Summaries + separate notes sessions \n \n \n \n \n Starts coding immediately during “specs” discussion \n Plans first \n Use separate sessions, ask for summaries, and store notes in a separate file \n \n \n \n \n Ignores instructions (agent steering rules) \n Gets fired \n Must follow rules or refund \n \n \n \n \n Creates new specs for tiny features instead of extending existing ones \n Creates a new package only if reusable \n Must respect current session scope \n \n \n \n \n Crashes but still marks task as “completed” \n Gets fired \n Must either finish properly or refund \n \n \n \n \n Outputs “successful all done complete” placeholders as results \n Raises NotImplementedError \n Should always raise for unimplemented features \n \n \n \n \n Does a sloppy job \n Hunts for a new job \n Hopefully more careful with smaller tasks \n \n \n \n \n Never runs proper tests \n Runs thorough tests \n Ask for full test coverage - but beware, your budget may vanish fast \n \n \n \n \n Not ready to ship autonomously \n Can work autonomously \n Add more rules - will it help? \n \n \n \n \n Burns through your budget for only uncertain results \n Delivers within budget \n Pricing should reflect useful results, not wasted usage בחר repo אקראי עם 100+ חרוזים בחר כמה מנוחות קטנות יותר בקש מ- Kiro לחקור מחזור מתאים לבדיקה מבצע פקודה אחת גדולה, ממושכת (בקשות מרובות לכל חרוז) מתכננים צעדים קטנים יותר: show-info, list-forks.Tests step by step → sees most forks are empty and skips them בקש להכריח פירוק משימות (קירו מתנגד) ולפרק את כל התהליכים לשלבים קטנים יותר תכנון תכונות מיותרות, מיותרות, לא נחשפות מתכננים רק את מה שצריך בקש להישאר מינימלי בעת תכנון תכונות כותב מחדש נתונים גלויים לתוך טקסט מעורפל, רגשי, אימוג'י כבד דווח על נתונים גלויים כפי שהוא בקש להעביר את שמות הישות / נתונים ישירות, ללא תרגום מחדש אובדן תובנות במהלך תכנון / יישום מעקב אחר כל הפרטים החשובים סיכום + הערות נפרדות פותח את הקוד מיד במהלך הדיון "תרופות" תוכניות ראשונות השתמש בפגישות נפרדות, בקש סיכום ושמור הערות בקובץ נפרד התעלמות מהנחיות (חוקי הנהיגה של הסוכן) פוטר חייבים לעקוב אחר הכללים או להחזיר יצירת ספקיות חדשות עבור תכונות קטנות במקום להרחיב את הישנות יוצר חבילה חדשה רק אם ניתן לשימוש חוזר יש לכבד את היקף הפגישה הנוכחית התרסק אך עדיין מסמן את המשימה כ"מושלמת" פוטר צריך לסיים כראוי או להחזיר תוצאת "הצלחה הכל נעשה מלא" תושבי המקום כתוצאות תגיותNot implementedError צריך תמיד להעלות עבור תכונות לא מיושמות עושה עבודה קלה ציד לעבודה חדשה מקווה להיות זהיר יותר עם משימות קטנות יותר לעולם לא לבצע בדיקות נכונות מבצעים בדיקות מעמיקות בקש כיסוי מבחן מלא - אבל היזהר, התקציב שלך עלול להיעלם במהירות לא מוכנים לספינה באופן עצמאי יכול לעבוד באופן עצמאי להוסיף עוד כללים - האם זה יעזור? שורפים את התקציב שלך רק לתוצאות לא בטוחות משלוח בתוך התקציב המחירים צריכים לשקף תוצאות שימושיות, לא שימוש מבוזבז הסוף קירו אינו מוכן לעבוד באופן אוטונומי לחלוטין.הוא שורף את התקציב במהירות, מספק רק תוצאות כאלה, וצריך כללים קפדניים יותר ומחירים טובים יותר כדי להיות שימושיים באמת. My opinion: אנו זקוקים לסוכנים בעלי זוויות שונות – בדיוק כמו אנשים – כדי להתמודד עם משימות שונות. Will I hire Kiro? Definitely yes.