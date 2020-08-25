AMA with Lina Survila, Women in Tech awards nominee

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Lina Survila is Founder and Editor in Chief of an online magazine "Abstract Stylist" and Noonies nominee in Women in Tech award.

She is passionate about technology, but also has been studying fashion, coding, UX, and everything augmented. Lina has turned her career 360 from being a stylist to global tech PR in just two years. Her new passion is SEO driven content.

In her writing Lina Survila focuses on global news and trends in cybersecurity and fashion. She writes about difficult things for everyday people. From her perspective, people must learn about technology, and it's creative approach to our daily lives. Her mission is to break the boundaries between creative tech and business.

Check Lina's recent writing pieces:

⭐ 5 Tips for PR Managers How to Get Published in Forbes

⭐ Personal Security Online Is Not Complicated

⭐ 3 Tips on How to Stay Safe in Your Everyday Cyber Life



Ask Lina anything now on Instagram and tune in for answers on August 28th, 10 am EST.









Tags