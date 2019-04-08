AMA with Jeff Atwood (@codinghorror) at Noon PST Today

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

In Jeff’s words:

I co-founded Stack Overflow in 2008 which ultimately became the Stack Exchange network of Q&A sites. After leaving SO in 2012, I started working on Discourse, an open source forum software, and that’s what I still work on today.

I will be answering your questions live (at noon pst). Very excited that we are doing this here on Hacker Noon’s Discourse instance. I heard it’s pretty great.

Feel free to add this to your calendar or ask a question below. Talk soon!

To nominate yourself or someone else for a Hacker Noon AMA, direct message me on Twitter or Hacker Noon.