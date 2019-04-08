Search icon
AMA with Jeff Atwood (@codinghorror) at Noon PST Today by@David

AMA with Jeff Atwood (@codinghorror) at Noon PST Today

image
David Smooke HackerNoon profile picture

@David
David Smooke

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

twitter social iconfacebook social iconyoutube social icongithub social iconlinkedin social iconinstagram social icon

Jeff Atwood is the co-founder of Stack Overflow and Discourse. Ask him anything @ Noon PST today! This is the first AMA in the Hacker Noon community.

In Jeff’s words:

I co-founded Stack Overflow in 2008 which ultimately became the Stack Exchange network of Q&A sites. After leaving SO in 2012, I started working on Discourse, an open source forum software, and that’s what I still work on today.

I will be answering your questions live (at noon pst). Very excited that we are doing this here on Hacker Noon’s Discourse instance. I heard it’s pretty great.

Feel free to add this to your calendar or ask a question below. Talk soon!

Join the AMA.

To nominate yourself or someone else for a Hacker Noon AMA, direct message me on Twitter or Hacker Noon.

