AMA with Rana Gujral, CEO of Behavioral Signals and Noonies Nominee, on September 30th, 9 am PST

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Rana Gujral is an entrepreneur, speaker, investor, and CEO at Behavioral Signals, an emotion AI and behavioral recognition software company.

In 2014, Rana founded TiZE, a cloud software for specialty chemicals, and held the role of CEO until his exit when TiZE was acquired by Alchemy. He has been awarded the ‘Entrepreneur of the Month’ by CIO Magazine, the ‘US-China Pioneer’ Award by IEIE, and listed in "Top 10 Entrepreneurs to follow in 2017" by Huffington Post.

Due to his notable thought-leadership in the voice-first community, spearheading digital transformation in the behavioral analysis space, he is recognized in Inc. Magazine as an “AI Entrepreneur to Watch”. His writing can be found in publications such as Inc., TechCrunch, Forbes and Hacker Noon.

Ask Rana anything now and tune in for discussion on September 30th, 9 am PST.

Vote for Rana in Hacker Noon Contibutor of the Year: CHATBOTS , Hacker Noon Contibutor of the Year: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE , ML Writer of the Year.

Join the AMA.

Ask a question.





Tags