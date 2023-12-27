Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How Do You Create Value for a Product?by@liasite
    1,152 reads

    How Do You Create Value for a Product?

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Promotion of any product in today's market always comes with risks for the company because the consumer, when choosing a product, is based on their individual preferences and formed tastes.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How Do You Create Value for a Product?
    business #marketing #content-marketing
    Julia Goncharenko HackerNoon profile picture

    @liasite

    Julia Goncharenko

    Digital Marketer | SEO Expert

    Receive Stories from @liasite

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Strategies for Promoting Innovative Products in the Digital Sphere
    Published at Oct 21, 2023 by liasite #digital-marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    Making a Good Engineer a Great One: Training Your Skills and Training Your Mindset
    Published at Oct 26, 2023 by jurajmalenica #self-improvement
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Use Resilience4j for Ratelimiters
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by khoziainovdmitrii #java
    Article Thumbnail
    How Rust Was Born: The Story Of A Mistake
    Published at Oct 31, 2023 by tomaszs #rust
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!