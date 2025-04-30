FLOKI And Rice Robotics Launch AI Companion Robot With Token Rewards

Miami, Florida, April 30th, 2025, Chainwire/--FLOKI has partnered with Rice Robotics to launch the FLOKI Minibot M1, an AI-powered companion robot that combines robotics, blockchain, and tokenized rewards.





Unveiled ahead of TOKEN2049 Dubai, the FLOKI Minibot M1 is powered by RICE AI, Rice Robotics’ decentralized AI protocol. This small but capable robot can handle day-to-day tasks like managing grocery lists, scheduling household chores, and even providing bedtime stories or dancing to your favorite music — all while adapting to your personality and preferences over time.





But the innovation doesn’t stop at the hardware. As part of the rollout, Rice Robotics will also launch the $RICE token, the main utility token of the RICE AI protocol.





The token integrates real-world usage with on-chain incentives. Users of the FLOKI Minibot M1 will earn $RICE tokens through interaction — turning ordinary conversations and commands into valuable AI training data, and rewarding users for participation in the ecosystem.





According to Rice, the $RICE token will be launched through the TokenFi Launchpad, allowing $TOKEN stakers to participate in the early sale. Additionally, airdrops are coming for both $FLOKI and $TOKEN holders, adding to the growing utility behind the FLOKI ecosystem.





The $RICE token will serve various functions within the RICE AI ecosystem, including access to premium features, AI upgrades, and data exchange within decentralized physical AI networks.





Rice Robotics, known for its work with top-tier clients like Nvidia, SoftBank, Mitsui Fudosan, and 7-Eleven Japan, is no stranger to real-world deployment. Their robots are already in use in offices, shopping centers, and urban infrastructure across Japan, Dubai, and Hong Kong.





Softbank, notably, is also a key player behind President Trump’s $500 billion Stargate Initiative, aimed at building AI infrastructure across the U.S. Rice’s involvement further signals the blend between policy, AI, and tokenized economies.





This collaboration marks the next big chapter in decentralized physical AI (DePAI), a concept where robots can learn, share data, and self-upgrade using blockchain-backed protocols.

FLOKI Goes Big at TOKEN2049

FLOKI is making its mark as an official Gold Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai, one of the world’s premier crypto events scheduled for April 30–May 1, 2025. With over 15,000 attendees and 10,000 companies expected, TOKEN2049 brings together industry leaders, innovators, and investors to explore the future of Web3, AI, and digital finance.





FLOKI’s strong presence at the event reflects its expanding ecosystem and bold push into utility-driven innovation.

As part of its sponsorship, FLOKI branding will feature across venue signage, tables, and marketing campaigns.





The project’s Community Relations Officer will also deliver a keynote on the IO NET Stage titled “How utility will shape the memecoin revolution.” The event will culminate in “AFTER 2049,” the official closing party, also sponsored by FLOKI.

About Floki

Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world’s most recognized and used cryptocurrency.





With over 520,000 holders globally, Floki has already established a strong brand presence. Users can learn more at floki.com.





