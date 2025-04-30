BYDFi Partners With Ledger To Launch Limited Edition Hardware Wallet, Debuts At TOKEN2049 Dubai

Victoria, Seychelles, April 30th, 2025/Chainwire/--
The exclusive wallets made their debut at the TOKEN2049 event, where attendees had the chance to receive them for free through on-site interactive activities.
This special edition wallet retains the advanced security features of the original Ledger Nano X, while incorporating custom BYDFi design elements, including visual branding and customized packaging.
Symbolizing a deep collaboration on user asset protection and Web3 innovation, the wallet is equipped with a secure element chip, supports the offline storage of a wide range of digital assets, and defends against common forms of cyberattack—offering users an enhanced standard of self-custody.
Secure by Design: Ledger x BYDFi Hardware Wallet Makes Its Official Launch
The launch drew large crowds to the BYDFi booth at TOKEN2049, where many attendees successfully received the limited edition wallet by completing live interactions. Designed for secure self-custody, the Ledger x BYDFi wallet gives users full control over their private keys and assets, reducing reliance on centralized platforms and elevating personal asset sovereignty.
Michael, Co-founder of BYDFi, commented at the event:
"TOKEN2049 coincides with BYDFi’s fifth anniversary, making this a milestone moment for us. This collaboration with Ledger reflects our continued commitment to asset security. The limited edition wallet is designed especially for high-net-worth individuals who demand institutional-grade protection for their digital assets."
Expanding Horizons: BYDFi’s Vision for Global Growth and Market Leadership
In addition to the co-branded wallet, BYDFi showcased its on-chain trading solution,
The launch of MoonX not only expands the boundaries of BYDFi’s trading ecosystem, but also promotes greater diversity in trading methods and empowers users with more choice and flexibility.
Looking ahead, BYDFi will continue to strengthen collaborations with global partners and infrastructure providers, accelerating the deployment of innovative products and further solidifying its global service capabilities.
Any unauthorized access attempts trigger a self-destruct mechanism, ensuring maximum protection. Additional features include PIN protection, a 24-word recovery phrase, encrypted Bluetooth connectivity, and hidden wallets accessible via separate PINs—delivering comprehensive security for crypto asset holders.
