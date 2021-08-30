Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Basics of Functions in JS by@sankalp1122

Basics of Functions in JS

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
A function is defined with the function keyword followed by its name and parentheses. It is a block of code designed to perform a particular task. A function can be executed when you invoke or call it any time you want. You cannot execute a function by just defining it. For executing a function you need to invoke (call) a function. The return value is stored in the calling function. You can log the value to the console by calling a function and log it to the same place.
image
Sankalp Swami Hacker Noon profile picture

@sankalp1122
Sankalp Swami

I m a self learnt Node JS Developer from India.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Declare Variables in Javascript: Let Vs. Var Vs. Const by @sankalp1122
#javascript
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#javascript#react#nodejs#web-development#rea#beginners#function#learning-to-code#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading