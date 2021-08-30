Basics of Functions in JS

366 reads

A function is defined with the function keyword followed by its name and parentheses. It is a block of code designed to perform a particular task. A function can be executed when you invoke or call it any time you want. You cannot execute a function by just defining it. For executing a function you need to invoke (call) a function. The return value is stored in the calling function. You can log the value to the console by calling a function and log it to the same place.