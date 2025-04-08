COURSERA

#21 COMPANY RANKING
Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.
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coursera.org
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1,300 emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 1.7B
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COURSERA (COUR)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #21

Coursera's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
21 Best Coursera Courses and Certificates for IT Professionals to Learn Data Science and Cloud

21 Best Coursera Courses and Certificates for IT Professionals to Learn Data Science and Cloud

Fri Jun 03 2022 By Javin Paul

How Useful are Certificates from Coursera, edX, and Udemy?

How Useful are Certificates from Coursera, edX, and Udemy?

Sat Feb 19 2022 By Javin Paul

How to Build a Successful eLearning Platform Like Coursera or Udemy

How to Build a Successful eLearning Platform Like Coursera or Udemy

Mon Sep 20 2021 By Pinlearn

Coursera vs Udemy: 6 Factors to Consider

Coursera vs Udemy: 6 Factors to Consider

Wed Jul 14 2021 By Khunshan Ahmad

Coursera is Giving Out $100 Discounts For New Years

Coursera is Giving Out $100 Discounts For New Years

Wed Dec 30 2020 By Frederik Bussler

A-Z Guide For Developing A MOOC LMS [Like Coursera]

A-Z Guide For Developing A MOOC LMS [Like Coursera]

Wed Nov 20 2019 By Mayank Pratap

How to create Udemy or Coursera clone easily: cost, features, MVP, launch

How to create Udemy or Coursera clone easily: cost, features, MVP, launch

Fri Jun 15 2018 By FreshCodeIT

DeepLearning 101: Coursera Vs Udemy Vs Udacity

DeepLearning 101: Coursera Vs Udemy Vs Udacity

Wed May 16 2018 By Parth Agrawal

Feedback & Odometry: Coursera’s Control of Mobile Robots with ROS and ROSbots — Part 3

Feedback & Odometry: Coursera’s Control of Mobile Robots with ROS and ROSbots — Part 3

Tue May 08 2018 By ROSbots

Unicycle to Differential Drive: Coursera’s Control of Mobile Robots with ROS and ROSbots — Part 2

Unicycle to Differential Drive: Coursera’s Control of Mobile Robots with ROS and ROSbots — Part 2

Fri Mar 16 2018 By ROSbots

Coursera vs Udacity for Machine Learning

Coursera vs Udacity for Machine Learning

Thu Jan 25 2018 By Logan Spears

One course to the end: nudging you to complete Andrew Ng’s Deep Learning specialization on Coursera

One course to the end: nudging you to complete Andrew Ng’s Deep Learning specialization on Coursera

Mon Jan 08 2018 By Andreia Domingues

Coursera's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Human intelligence empowers the workforce to navigate the rapid acceleration of AI

Human intelligence empowers the workforce to navigate the rapid acceleration of AI

hrmasia.com

Wed Apr 01 2026

Competition Commission clears merger of Udemy with Coursera's arm

Competition Commission clears merger of Udemy with Coursera's arm

cnbctv18.com

Wed Mar 25 2026

Competition Commission clears merger of Udemy with Coursera's arm

Competition Commission clears merger of Udemy with Coursera's arm

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Wed Mar 25 2026

Competition Commission clears merger of Udemy with Coursera's arm

Competition Commission clears merger of Udemy with Coursera's arm

news18.com

Wed Mar 25 2026

Education Titans Merge: Coursera and Udemy Join Forces

Education Titans Merge: Coursera and Udemy Join Forces

devdiscourse.com

Wed Mar 25 2026

Quote of the Day by AI entrepreneur Andrew Ng: ‘The future is here; are you…?’

Quote of the Day by AI entrepreneur Andrew Ng: ‘The future is here; are you…?’

livemint.com

Mon Mar 23 2026

Women Begin To Narrow AI Learning Gap In Hyderabad

Women Begin To Narrow AI Learning Gap In Hyderabad

deccanchronicle.com

Fri Mar 13 2026

GenAI courses see fastest traction in India: Coursera CTO Furniturewala

GenAI courses see fastest traction in India: Coursera CTO Furniturewala

business-standard.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Upgrade Your Tech Skills With These Flexible Online Courses About AI and Analytics-40% Off

Upgrade Your Tech Skills With These Flexible Online Courses About AI and Analytics-40% Off

thedailybeast.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Coursera partners Mission Karmayogi to train civil servants via iGOT platform

Coursera partners Mission Karmayogi to train civil servants via iGOT platform

thehindubusinessline.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Coursera partners with Mission Karmayogi to upskill India's civil servants, govt officials

Coursera partners with Mission Karmayogi to upskill India's civil servants, govt officials

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

Revolutionizing Public Service: Coursera Partners with India's Mission Karmayogi

Revolutionizing Public Service: Coursera Partners with India's Mission Karmayogi

devdiscourse.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

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