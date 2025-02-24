Give Feedback, Get Rewarded: Win Sony Headphones or an iPad for Helping Shape HackerNoon’s Future

Hello, wonderful HackerNoon community! 👋





We’re on a mission to make HackerNoon the best it can be, and we need your help. We’ve designed a quick global survey to better understand your experience with HackerNoon—what you love, what you’d like to see more of, and how we can improve.





It takes less than five minutes to complete, and your feedback is invaluable in helping us make the platform even better for readers and writers alike.









Here’s what we’d like to know:

Usage & Preferences: How often do you visit HackerNoon? Which platform do you prefer (web or mobile)? If you’re not using the mobile app, we’d love to hear why. Content Preferences: What categories/topics are you reading? What would you like to see more of? Are there any areas you feel we’re underrepresenting? User Experience: How would you rate your overall experience? Is navigating the website easy? Have you encountered any issues? Writing Experience: If you’ve published with us, how was the process? Would you be interested in premium features to boost the reach of your stories?









Mobile App Users, We Want Your Thoughts Too! 📱

Are you using the HackerNoon app? We’d love to hear from you! In addition to our main survey, we’re running a special in-app survey just for mobile users. Your feedback will help us better understand your experience and make the app even better.





You can find this survey on HackerNoon’s homescreen and on all story and profile pages within the app.









Don’t have our app yet? Download it here.





What’s in it for you? 🎁

As a token of our appreciation for completing the survey, we’re giving you an exclusive discount code for all HackerNoon merch. The code will be sent once you’ve finished the survey. But that’s not all.





By helping us improve, you’ll automatically be entered into our prize draw for:

10 Free Story Boosts (each worth $159.99)

(each worth $159.99) 10 Free Story Translations into 12 languages for one of your published stories





We’re giving these prizes to 20 lucky participants—each winner will receive either a Story Boost or a Story Translation to help increase their story’s reach. If you haven’t published yet, this is the perfect excuse to start typing—use this template to kick off your first piece!





And for those who provide the most thoughtful feedback? 🎖️





The grand prizes are:

🏆 iPad 10th Gen, 64GB

🏆 Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones

🏆Official HackerNoon Hoodie & Cap





These prizes will be awarded to participants who provide the most valuable insights—but only if they have completed both the app and global surveys.









🗓️ Winners will be announced in May 2025, so stay tuned!





Every response helps us understand your needs better and ensures that HackerNoon continues to grow as a community-driven platform.

So, what are you waiting for? Share your thoughts, help shape the future of HackerNoon, and win big!





Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. Happy surveying, Hackers! 🚀