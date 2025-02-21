TSJ Diversified Group, Smart Mountain, Self-employed in Austria: HackerNoon Startups of The Week

Greetings Hackers,





This week, TSJ Diversified Group, Smart Mountain, and Self-employed in Austria are under the spotlight.

Meet the Startups of the Week

TSJ Diversified Group is a dynamic company operating across digital marketing, IT solutions, and technology-driven innovation. Committed to excellence and forward-thinking solutions, the company empowers businesses with cutting-edge strategies that enhance growth and efficiency.





Operating out of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, TSJ Diversified Group has been nominated as a top startup in the region, with additional nominations in the Marketing, Creative Agency, and Social Media Industries.

Smart Mountain is a Deeptech Climate Finance project developing Proof-of-Concept for what would be the world's first Generative AI Environmental Financial Institution (EFI). Its goal is to create a digital platform that reduces risks in financing blue carbon projects by verifying impacts and using an offset model to scale innovative Smart Impact Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).





Smart Mountain has been nominated as the top startup in the Fintech, Banking and Investing Indsutries.

Self-Employed in Austria (SEA) simplifies self-employment for English speakers in Austria by providing clear resources, expert guidance, and a supportive community. Founded in 2020, it has grown from a Facebook group into a trusted hub with 7,000+ members, offering guidebooks, articles, and an interactive forum to help entrepreneurs navigate Austria’s legal and tax landscape with confidence.





Self-Employed in Austria has earned a spot as one of the top startups in Vienna, Austria and has also received nominations in the Media Production, Blogging and Publishing Industries.

Featured Interview of the Week

TSJ Diversified Group opted for our general interview, where they shared why Startups of the Year 2024 is a rare opportunity for emerging businesses:

Being nominated for Startups of the Year 2024 is not just an honor, but a validation of the hard work and dedication our team has put into building TSJ Diversified Group. This recognition means that our efforts to innovate and diversify have resonated within the industry, and it motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve. More than just a milestone, it’s an opportunity to reflect on our growth and look forward to what’s next.

