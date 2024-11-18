ReadWrite
paint-brush
Network Test and Automation: PyATS 101 in 5 Minutesby@verlainedevnet
773 reads
773 reads

Network Test and Automation: PyATS 101 in 5 Minutes

by Verlaine j muhunguNovember 18th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

PyATS is a powerful tool that is essential for modern networking. Originally developed by Cisco, it is used internally to conduct millions of tests each month. While some core components of the tool are proprietary, it was made publicly available in 2017. In this brief introduction, you'll discover pyATS through insightful explanations.
featured image - Network Test and Automation: PyATS 101 in 5 Minutes
Verlaine j muhungu HackerNoon profile picture
0-item
1-item


Don't spend your time doing work a well-trained monkey could do | From automate the boring stuff with python book


Automation is not a replacement for our workforce; it presents an opportunity to embrace agility in a constantly evolving digital society.


Considering network engineers' numerous tedious tasks each week, automation becomes a crucial ingredient for success.


Beyond the hype and rankings, Python has emerged as the de facto language for automation. Its elegant syntax and versatility have led to the creation of amazing tools.

What is Cisco PyATS

pyATS, which stands for Python Automated Test System, was developed by Cisco Systems to automate testing and validate networks. It is often called a "Swiss Army knife" due to its ability to perform a wide range of tasks beyond conventional expectations. In addition to automated testing, pyATS supports network configuration testing and updates,...


  • Language: Python, it is oriented for DevOps and NetDevOps

  • Typical usage: Network configuration tests, anomaly detection, connectivity validation…

  • Objective: Automating network tests and validation by providing a modular and extensible environment.

    Main modules

  • PyATS: the main framework for automated tests.

  • Genie: Collection of automation libraries for configuring, analyzing, and verifying network data.


PyATS is a big ecosystem of innovations where we can do amazing and it goes beyond Cisco environments!

How to install pyATS quickly on Windows Subsystem for Linux ( Ubuntu 24.04 LTS)

The best way to install pyATS is to create a Python virtual environment and this is the quickest way to do it by observing the capture below

Creating the python virtual env for pyATS

installing pyATS

Installing pyATS in the python virtual environment


To install Genie the process is the same!

Checking the installation

Checking pyats if it is installed


The pyats framework is installed



The genie library is installed


PyATS and Genie are installed with their packages.

Verifying PyATS versions


pyats version check


verifying pyATS version


After running the command we see the version,pyATS is properly installed and we can achieve amazing things we want.

Key concepts to know about pyATS

What makes pyATS unique is its abstraction, and to understand it better, you need to engage with these abstractions!


  • Testbed: This is the representation of network environments. A YAML file describes devices, their roles, and IP addresses, and here is how it looks when the file is written.


    # Step 0: list of devices
devices:
  iosxr1:
    # Step 1: OS and Type
    type: iosxr-Prod
    os: iosxr
    # Step 2: credentials
    credentials:
      default:
        username: admin
        password: Hacker@204k
    # Step 3: connection parameters
    connections:
      vty:
        protocol: ssh
        ip: test-mgmt.talesoftechnology.com
        port: 8080


  • Test scripts: python scripts that contain all instructions for every test.
  • Parsers: with an impressive library and over 1500 parsers, Genie expertly converts raw text into structured text.
  • Triggers: they enable specific automated actions, in response to events, in other words, they are similar to webhooks.

Main features and use cases

  • States comparison: network comparison state before and after a change or update.
  • Report and journaling: it generates test reports and detailed logs for every
  • Multi-environment execution: it is compatible with physical and virtual environments.

Practical use cases

  • State validation: Compare the configuration status of a device before and after a change to ensure there is no configuration drift.
  • Anomaly detection: Automate the identification of anomalies in device configurations or states.
  • Connectivity Test: Use ping or traceroute commands to check connectivity between devices


Conclusion

Now you know how to install pyATS using the Windows Subsystem for Linux, and you don’t need a lengthy guide! You understand the basic concepts; even though pyATS can seem abstract, the best way to grasp it is through interaction with various abstractions.


Automation is essential for agility today, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel with tedious tasks.


With pyATS, you can save time and reduce stress compared to handling everything manually.


In the next article, you will learn how to create a testbed, and we will demystify pyATS, it’s not as hard as you think!

Miro-Leaders
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Verlaine j muhungu HackerNoon profile picture
Verlaine j muhungu@verlainedevnet
I am a self-taught, polyglot and I write top-notch technical articles. Network automation, Cybersecurity, and AI.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories #network-engineering #test-automation #cisco-systems #cisco #pyats-101 #python-automated-test-system #what-is-pyats #cisco-pyats

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
DevOps: From Blame Game to Collaboration
by verlainedevnet
Sep 18, 2023
#devops-principles
Article Thumbnail
About Cisco, Alascom and Fanuc's Progress on Building Collaborative Cobots
by arthur.tkachenko
Mar 21, 2022
#robotics
Article Thumbnail
Cisco Catalyst 3560-X Series Switches Features
by whitney
Jan 09, 2021
#networking
Article Thumbnail
Hide an Admin User on Cisco IOS (Router/Switch) Platform [A How-To Guide]
by KyMidd
Oct 18, 2019
#penetration-testing
Article Thumbnail
What is CCNP Collaboration and How to Become a Cisco Professional?
by tanishamittal
Feb 21, 2022
#cisco
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas