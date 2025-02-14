BANANA Is Live On LINE’s Dapp Portal, Pioneering AI-Powered Data Sovereignty And Rewards

Santa Clara, California, February 14th, 2025/Chainwire/--BANANA, the AI-driven idle game powered by CARV known for its meme-inspired banana collecting and innovative data monetization, is proud to announce its official launch on LINE’s Dapp Portal.





After rapidly scaling to 18 million users on Telegram since July 2024—including 10 million in its first month—BANANA is now expanding to reach even more players, offering a seamless blend of privacy-preserving AI and fun gameplay.

Now available on LINE’s Dapp Portal , BANANA isn’t just another game—it represents a new paradigm where user-owned data fuels engaging experiences and transparent rewards.





While traditional digital platforms capitalize on user data, BANANA flips the script with Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP). These cutting-edge technologies ensure users’ personal data remains private while businesses gain verified, high-quality insights for marketing, research, and beyond.





At its core, BANANA empowers users to claim ownership of their data in a way that feels effortless. Players collect fresh bananas daily, each designed around trending memes, and share them with friends in a truly viral experience.





Simultaneously, BANANA’s AI-powered system facilitates data monetization through user-approved interactions such as secure ad views and account linking. The result is a fluid, gamified experience that demonstrates how AI-driven data autonomy can be both profitable and entertaining.

Here’s what users can expect from BANANA:

Verified, Privacy-Preserving User Insights

High-Quality Data: BANANA’s Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) ensure that user data is genuine, secure, and fully consented, giving businesses reliable insights without running afoul of privacy regulations.

User Trust & Compliance: Thanks to privacy-by-design, businesses can confidently engage users while meeting GDPR and other data protection standards.

AI-Enhanced Engagement & Automation

Hyper-Targeted User Quests: AI dynamically generates tasks or campaigns aligned with individual user profiles, guaranteeing higher completion rates and deeper brand interaction.

Automated Workflows: AI companions execute certain actions (e.g., check-ins, reward claims) on behalf of users, promoting consistent engagement with your product or service.

Seamless Gamified Experiences

Increased Brand Loyalty: Gamification mechanics—the evolving AI agents in terms of “pets” and tiered capabilities and rewards will keep users engaged over the long term, building habit formation and brand advocacy.

Performance-Based Incentives: Rewards scale with user contributions and data quality, aligning brand goals with user motivations and reinforcing positive behavior.





BANANA invites everyone to collect bananas, nurture AI companions, and explore the future of data ownership.





Users can join BANANA’s LINE Official Account: https://line.me/R/ti/p/@banana_ai

Users can play BANANA on LINE’s Mini Dapp: https://liff.line.me/2006868971-7k419bK9?referral=QL57VR3

About BANANA

BANANA is an AI-powered application with gamification experience by CARV. BANANA blends meme culture with user-owned data monetization and uses advanced privacy technology to ensure secure, transparent data sharing while rewarding users for their data contributions. Having already garnered over 18 million users on Telegram, BANANA now launches on LINE’s Dapp Portal to usher in a new era of AI-driven engagement and data sovereignty.

CGO

Leo

BANANA

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here



