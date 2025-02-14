BANANA Is Live On LINE’s Dapp Portal, Pioneering AI-Powered Data Sovereignty And Rewards

by ChainwireFebruary 14th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENes-flagESfr-flagFRja-flagJAar-flagARcs-flagCSda-flagDAel-flagELca-flagCAms-flagMSlo-flagLOgl-flagGLlv-flagLV
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

BANANA, the AI-driven idle game powered by CARV, is proud to announce its official launch on LINE’s Dapp Portal. BANANA blends meme culture with user-owned data monetization and uses advanced privacy technology to ensure secure, transparent data sharing.
featured image - BANANA Is Live On LINE’s Dapp Portal, Pioneering AI-Powered Data Sovereignty And Rewards
Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Santa Clara, California, February 14th, 2025/Chainwire/--BANANA, the AI-driven idle game powered by CARV known for its meme-inspired banana collecting and innovative data monetization, is proud to announce its official launch on LINE’s Dapp Portal.


After rapidly scaling to 18 million users on Telegram since July 2024—including 10 million in its first month—BANANA is now expanding to reach even more players, offering a seamless blend of privacy-preserving AI and fun gameplay.

Now available on LINE’s Dapp Portal, BANANA isn’t just another game—it represents a new paradigm where user-owned data fuels engaging experiences and transparent rewards.


While traditional digital platforms capitalize on user data, BANANA flips the script with Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP). These cutting-edge technologies ensure users’ personal data remains private while businesses gain verified, high-quality insights for marketing, research, and beyond.


At its core, BANANA empowers users to claim ownership of their data in a way that feels effortless. Players collect fresh bananas daily, each designed around trending memes, and share them with friends in a truly viral experience.


Simultaneously, BANANA’s AI-powered system facilitates data monetization through user-approved interactions such as secure ad views and account linking. The result is a fluid, gamified experience that demonstrates how AI-driven data autonomy can be both profitable and entertaining.

Here’s what users can expect from BANANA:

Verified, Privacy-Preserving User Insights

  • High-Quality Data: BANANA’s Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) ensure that user data is genuine, secure, and fully consented, giving businesses reliable insights without running afoul of privacy regulations.
  • User Trust & Compliance: Thanks to privacy-by-design, businesses can confidently engage users while meeting GDPR and other data protection standards.

AI-Enhanced Engagement & Automation

  • Hyper-Targeted User Quests: AI dynamically generates tasks or campaigns aligned with individual user profiles, guaranteeing higher completion rates and deeper brand interaction.
  • Automated Workflows: AI companions execute certain actions (e.g., check-ins, reward claims) on behalf of users, promoting consistent engagement with your product or service.

Seamless Gamified Experiences

  • Increased Brand Loyalty: Gamification mechanics—the evolving AI agents in terms of “pets” and tiered capabilities and rewards will keep users engaged over the long term, building habit formation and brand advocacy.
  • Performance-Based Incentives: Rewards scale with user contributions and data quality, aligning brand goals with user motivations and reinforcing positive behavior.


BANANA invites everyone to collect bananas, nurture AI companions, and explore the future of data ownership.


About BANANA

BANANA is an AI-powered application with gamification experience by CARV. BANANA blends meme culture with user-owned data monetization and uses advanced privacy technology to ensure secure, transparent data sharing while rewarding users for their data contributions. Having already garnered over 18 million users on Telegram, BANANA now launches on LINE’s Dapp Portal to usher in a new era of AI-driven engagement and data sovereignty.

Contact

CGO

Leo

BANANA

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire
The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3#web3#banana#chainwire#press-release#banana-announcement#blockchain-development#carv#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
$DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
by chainwire
Jan 31, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
TON Game ‘BANANA’ Hits 1M Users In 72 Hours
by chainwire
Jul 30, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
Can’t Stop Peeling, Won’t Stop Peeling: TON Game BANANA Notches 5M Users In 3 Weeks
by chainwire
Aug 21, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
108 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Adoption
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-adoption
Article Thumbnail
10 Tools for Blockchain Development
by dashmagazine
Jan 16, 2019
#ethereum
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks