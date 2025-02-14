Whale.io Says Goodbye To Telegram And Focuses On Web

In a landmark move, Whale Casino, the biggest project and one of the most prominent operators in the Telegram community, has announced a shift in its operational strategy.





The operator has decided to discontinue its Telegram bot service due to recent changes in the platform and decided to concentrate on its web platform, whale.io, heralding a new era of innovation and user engagement.

A Message from Whale:

"Beloved Whales, We have decided to stop supporting our Telegram bot for now. As Telegram, We believe in privacy and security over the borders as a licensed operator, hence due to recent actions in the ecosystem we've been driven to the conclusion to stop offering our product inside Telegram! No fear frens, your funds are safe and you can access your account through our Web or by downloading android APK.#sometimeslosealwayswin #ShowMustGoOn"





This decision comes after deep consideration of the evolving landscape of digital privacy and security, aiming to align with Whale's core values of providing a secure and seamless experience for its users.

The Evolution of Whale.io

Whale.io has been at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology into gaming, providing a platform where users can engage in various interactive games while ensuring their assets are secure.





The shift to a web-centric approach is about changing platforms and enhancing the user experience in a more scalable, accessible, and feature-rich environment.

The web platform, whale.io, offers a host of advantages:





Enhanced Security: With the latest in cybersecurity protocols, whale.io ensures that user data and funds are protected with the standards of encryption and privacy measures.





User Experience: The web platform offers an optimized interface for gaming, designed for both desktop and mobile browsers, ensuring smooth gameplay without the limitations often encountered in messaging app environments.





Broader Access: By focusing on the web, Whale opens its doors to a global audience, not just those on Telegram, thus increasing its community and the potential for new partnerships and integrations.





Innovative Features: Whale.io is continuously updated with new games, rewards, and social features that leverage the full potential of blockchain technology, including Battlepass with Rewards, Missions, Tribes, and many other community-driven events.

Change for Whale Casino Key Features

The decision to move away from the Telegram bot was influenced by several factors, including the strategic intent to have control over the user experience, compliance with emerging regulatory frameworks, and recent changes to platform Terms.





This move also allows for direct integration with other web technologies and gives Whale the flexibility to innovate without the constraints of third-party platform policies. Whale has already over 15M users out of which the majority are using their web platform to access all the features.

What This Means for Whale Users

For existing users, nothing changes as they are still able to log in using their Telegram account or email to access their account, funds, and status. The transition to whale.io ensures:





Seamless Migration: Users can access their existing accounts directly on the web or through the Android APP, with all previous funds and data intact.





New Opportunities: With the focus on the web, users can expect more frequent updates, new game releases, and enhanced community features that were previously not possible on Telegram.





Continued Commitment: The hashtags #sometimeslosealwayswin and #ShowMustGoOn encapsulates Whale's ethos of resilience and continuous improvement, promising users that this shift is merely the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

Whale.io is Looking Forward

Whale's pivot to Whale.io is not just a change of platform, but a reaffirmation of its commitment to its community. As one of the biggest operators in the digital gaming space, Whale is set to redefine what gaming on the web can be, turning every click into an adventure and every game into an opportunity.





The team at Whale.io is excited about this new beginning and invites all users and newcomers to dive into the boundless possibilities that await on whale.io, where the show must indeed go on.





This press release marks a moment for Whale, as it transitions from a Telegram bot to a full-fledged web platform, aiming to create a future filled with innovation, security, and unmatched user engagement.

About Whale Casino

Whale Casino is at the forefront of merging traditional iGaming with blockchain technology, providing a secure, transparent, and gaming environment filled with rewards.





With a focus on community, innovation, and player satisfaction, Whale as an operator continues to set new standards in the online gaming world while offering Daily Cashback, the highest RTP, and instant payments without any gas fees.

Users can discover the future of Whale Casino and $WHALE token by checking them out here:

Website: https://whale.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/whalesocials_tg

