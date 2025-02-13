Figment Joins Blockchain Association To Advance U.S. Crypto Policy And Staking Adoption

Today, Figment, the leading independent staking infrastructure provider with over $15B in staked assets, announced it is joining the
Joining forces with the country’s preeminent exchanges, venture capital firms, infrastructure, and service providers emphasizes Figment’s continued leadership role in shaping regulation that facilitates institutional crypto adoption.
As institutional interest in protocol staking continues to grow, Figment's membership in the Blockchain Association reinforces its commitment to working with policymakers and regulators to establish clear guidelines for the staking ecosystem in particular.
This collaboration comes at a crucial time as the industry seeks regulatory clarity, particularly regarding the treatment of protocol staking in exchange-traded products.
"We are excited to welcome Figment as a member of the Blockchain Association. As the U.S. moves into a new era for digital assets, establishing regulatory clarity around staking will be critical. We look forward to the Figment team lending their expertise to these policy conversations in DC”, states Kristin Smith, CEO at Blockchain Association.
Through the Association, Figment will focus on key educational and advocacy initiatives, including:
- Protocol staking in ETPs
- Development of staking regulatory frameworks
- Education on the distinction between protocol staking and yield products
- Cross-jurisdictional policy alignment
As a member of the Blockchain Association, Figment strengthens its position as a trusted voice in shaping the future of digital asset infrastructure. This membership enhances the company's ability to serve its 700+ institutional clients while contributing to the development of responsible industry standards.
Figment continues to educate American policymakers on staking’s critical importance in securing and decentralizing Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks. Having reached a
The
The entire Figment team is energized to bring its staking expertise to the Blockchain Association’s agenda at this critical moment for the future of the nation’s crypto policy.
Beyond navigating the hopeful addition of staking to ETPs, Figment is also helping traditional banks and brokerages navigate the opportunities of staking within regulated financial institutions made possible through
“Protocol staking is the backbone of blockchain security, ensuring network integrity and decentralization,” adds Jennie Levin, Chief Regulatory & Strategy Officer. “Figment is thrilled to join the Blockchain Association, to align with industry leaders to further this message and advocate for a thriving, secure, and decentralized future.”
About Blockchain Association
About Figment
On Ethereum, Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked ETH. Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. To learn more about Figment, users can visit
