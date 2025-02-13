143 reads

Figment Joins Blockchain Association To Advance U.S. Crypto Policy And Staking Adoption

February 13th, 2025
Figment, the leading independent staking infrastructure provider with over $15B in staked assets, announced it is joining the __Blockchain Association. The Association is the leading trade association for the cryptocurrency industry in the United States. Figment will focus on key educational and advocacy initiatives.
Today, Figment, the leading independent staking infrastructure provider with over $15B in staked assets, announced it is joining the Blockchain Association, the leading trade association for the cryptocurrency industry in the United States.


Joining forces with the country’s preeminent exchanges, venture capital firms, infrastructure, and service providers emphasizes Figment’s continued leadership role in shaping regulation that facilitates institutional crypto adoption.


As institutional interest in protocol staking continues to grow, Figment's membership in the Blockchain Association reinforces its commitment to working with policymakers and regulators to establish clear guidelines for the staking ecosystem in particular.


This collaboration comes at a crucial time as the industry seeks regulatory clarity, particularly regarding the treatment of protocol staking in exchange-traded products.


"We are excited to welcome Figment as a member of the Blockchain Association. As the U.S. moves into a new era for digital assets, establishing regulatory clarity around staking will be critical. We look forward to the Figment team lending their expertise to these policy conversations in DC”, states Kristin Smith, CEO at Blockchain Association.


Through the Association, Figment will focus on key educational and advocacy initiatives, including:


  • Protocol staking in ETPs
  • Development of staking regulatory frameworks
  • Education on the distinction between protocol staking and yield products
  • Cross-jurisdictional policy alignment


As a member of the Blockchain Association, Figment strengthens its position as a trusted voice in shaping the future of digital asset infrastructure. This membership enhances the company's ability to serve its 700+ institutional clients while contributing to the development of responsible industry standards.


Figment continues to educate American policymakers on staking’s critical importance in securing and decentralizing Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks. Having reached a $633 billion market cap, PoS networks are noteworthy for offering a more sustainable alternative to energy-intensive Proof-of-Work mining.


The approval of Ethereum in ETFs in May 2024 marked another significant milestone for Proof-of-Stake networks.


The entire Figment team is energized to bring its staking expertise to the Blockchain Association’s agenda at this critical moment for the future of the nation’s crypto policy.


Beyond navigating the hopeful addition of staking to ETPs, Figment is also helping traditional banks and brokerages navigate the opportunities of staking within regulated financial institutions made possible through SAB 122.


“Protocol staking is the backbone of blockchain security, ensuring network integrity and decentralization,” adds Jennie Levin, Chief Regulatory & Strategy Officer. “Figment is thrilled to join the Blockchain Association, to align with industry leaders to further this message and advocate for a thriving, secure, and decentralized future.”

About Blockchain Association

The Blockchain Association is the unified voice of the cryptocurrency industry. Their members include the sector’s leading investors, companies, projects, and protocols, working together to support a future-forward, pro-innovation national policy and regulatory framework for the crypto economy. For more information, users can visit the blockchainassociation.org.

About Figment

Figment is the leading provider of staking infrastructure. Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 700 institutional clients, including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets.


On Ethereum, Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked ETH. Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. To learn more about Figment, users can visit figment.io.

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


