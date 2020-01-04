An SPA GUI Session as a Non-HttpOnly Cookie

Discover, triage, and prioritize PHP errors in real-time
localStorage
, or an HTTP cookie.
sessionStorage
<?php
namespace App\Http\Controllers;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
class AuthController extends Controller
{
const COOKIE_ACCESS_TOKEN = 'access_token';
const COOKIE_SESSION = 'session';
public function login()
{
$credentials = request(['email', 'password']);
if (!$token = auth()->attempt($credentials)) {
return response()->json(['error' => 'Unauthorized'], 401);
}
$session = [
'role' => auth()->user()->getAttributes()['role'],
];
return response(null, 204)
->cookie(self::COOKIE_ACCESS_TOKEN, $token, 480)
->cookie(self::COOKIE_SESSION, json_encode($session), 480, null, null, null, false);
}
public function logout()
{
$accessTokenCookie = \Cookie::forget(self::COOKIE_ACCESS_TOKEN);
$sessionCookie = \Cookie::forget(self::COOKIE_SESSION);
return response(null, 204)
->withCookie($accessTokenCookie)
->withCookie($sessionCookie);
}
}
and
access_token
.
session
cookie because this is sensitive data to be protected from XSS attacks. However the latter is the GUI session, and its very nature is non-HttpOnly because we do want it to be read by our JavaScript code.
HttpOnly
, all requests are often redirected to
BrowserRouter
and therefore the client session is lost.
index.html
import Cookies from 'js-cookie';
const name = 'session';
export default class Session {
static get() {
if (Cookies.get(name)) {
return JSON.parse(Cookies.get(name));
}
return {
role: null
};
}
}
class has multiple purposes, for example with it our React app will be able to make decisions such as loading CASL rules every time a page is refreshed.
Session
import ability from './ability';
import abilityRules from '../../storage/ability-rules.json';
import Session from './Session.js';
...
if (Session.get()) {
ability.update(abilityRules[Session.get().role]);
}
...
and
access_token
. The former is an
session
JWT token; the latter is the so-called GUI session sent as a non-HttpOnly cookie.
HttpOnly