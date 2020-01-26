A Tip for Lazy Symfony Developers

Jordi Bassagañas

Search for brainy quotes about laziness and you'll find a bunch of them saying something not too nice, but did you know that being a lazy programmer is actually a good thing?

At the end of the day, possibly a reason why you'd want to take a lazy approach when it comes to solving problems is because you want to save brain energy.

Now let me remind you that PHP is known to be a loosely typed programming language, which is not bad or good but rather a particular feature where variable types are just handled in a flexible way.

PHP variables can be used as needed without declaring them first, and type hinting in functions is optional.

Having said that, on the other hand Doctrine , a popular ORM for PHP and Symfony , encourages you to use so-called entities as it is shown below.

// src/DataFixtures/AddressFixtures.php namespace App \ DataFixtures ; use App \ Entity \ Address ; use Doctrine \ Bundle \ FixturesBundle \ Fixture ; use Doctrine \ Common \ DataFixtures \ DependentFixtureInterface ; use Doctrine \ Common \ Persistence \ ObjectManager ; use Faker \ Factory ; class AddressFixtures extends Fixture implements DependentFixtureInterface { const N = 50 ; private $faker; public function __construct () { $this ->faker = Factory::create(); $this ->faker->addProvider( new \Faker\Provider\en_US\Address( $this ->faker)); } public function load (ObjectManager $manager) { for ($i = 0 ; $i < self ::N; $i++) { $address = ( new Address()) ->setAddress( $this ->faker->address) ->setPostcode( $this ->faker->postcode) ->setCity( $this ->faker->city) ->setUser( $this ->getReference( 'user-' .rand( 0 ,UserFixtures::N -1 ))); $manager->persist($address); } $manager->flush(); } public function getDependencies () { return [ UserFixtures::class, ]; } }

50 address Adress entity must be called in order to create an $address object. As you can see, this example is about loadingaddress fixtures , every single setter method in theentity must be called in order to create anobject.

$address = ( new Address()) ->setAddress( $this ->faker->address) ->setPostcode( $this ->faker->postcode) ->setCity( $this ->faker->city) ->setUser( $this ->getReference( 'user-' .rand( 0 ,UserFixtures::N -1 )));

VerbosityTrait taking advantage of PHP's flexible nature. Some may argue this is unnecessarily verbose, in which case I'd personally come up with the following custom entity behaviour namedtaking advantage of PHP's flexible nature.

// src/Entity/Behaviour/VerbosityTrait.php namespace App \ Entity \ Behaviour ; trait VerbosityTrait { /** * Sets the entity's properties. * * @param array $props * @return $this */ public function setProps (array $props) { foreach ($props as $key => $val) { $method = 'set' . $this ->camelize($key); if (method_exists( $this , $method)) { $this ->{$method}( $this ->filter($key, $val)); } } return $this ; } /** * Camelizes a string. * * @param string $string * @param string $separator * @return $this */ private function camelize (string $string, string $separator = '_' ) { return str_replace($separator, '' , ucwords($string, $separator)); } /** * Applies a filter. * * @param string $key * @param mixed $val */ private function filter (string $key, $val) { switch ( true ) { case empty ($val): return null ; case substr($key, 0 , 3 ) === 'is_' : return filter_var($val, FILTER_VALIDATE_BOOLEAN); case is_string($val) && preg_match( "/^[0-9]{4}-(0[1-9]|1[0-2])-(0[1-9]|[1-2][0-9]|3[0-1])$/" , $val): return new \DateTime($val); default : return $val; } } }

// src/Entity/Address.php namespace App \ Entity ; use App \ Entity \ Behaviour \ VerbosityTrait ; use Doctrine \ ORM \ Mapping as ORM ; /** * @ORM \Entity(repositoryClass="App\Repository\AddressRepository") */ class Address { use VerbosityTrait ; /** * @ORM \Id() * @ORM \GeneratedValue() * @ORM \Column(type="integer") */ private $id; /** * @ORM \Column(type="string", length=255) */ private $address; /** * @ORM \Column(type="string", length=15) */ private $postcode; /** * @ORM \ManyToOne(targetEntity="App\Entity\User", inversedBy="addresses") */ private $user; /** * @ORM \Column(type="string", length=255) */ private $city; public function getId () : ? int { return $this ->id; } public function getAddress () : ? string { return $this ->address; } public function setAddress (string $address) : self { $this ->address = $address; return $this ; } public function getPostcode () : ? string { return $this ->postcode; } public function setPostcode (string $postcode) : self { $this ->postcode = $postcode; return $this ; } public function getCity () : ? string { return $this ->city; } public function setCity (string $city) : self { $this ->city = $city; return $this ; } public function getUser () : ? User { return $this ->user; } public function setUser (?User $user) : self { $this ->user = $user; return $this ; } }

This way the loading of fixtures turns into a different, concise flavour or version.

// src/DataFixtures/AddressFixtures.php namespace App \ DataFixtures ; use App \ Entity \ Address ; use Doctrine \ Bundle \ FixturesBundle \ Fixture ; use Doctrine \ Common \ DataFixtures \ DependentFixtureInterface ; use Doctrine \ Common \ Persistence \ ObjectManager ; use Faker \ Factory ; class AddressFixtures extends Fixture implements DependentFixtureInterface { const N = 50 ; private $faker; public function __construct () { $this ->faker = Factory::create(); $this ->faker->addProvider( new \Faker\Provider\en_US\Address( $this ->faker)); } public function load (ObjectManager $manager) { for ($i = 0 ; $i < self ::N; $i++) { $address = ( new Address())->setProps([ 'address' => $this ->faker->address, 'postcode' => $this ->faker->postcode, 'city' => $this ->faker->city, 'user' => $this ->getReference( 'user-' .rand( 0 ,UserFixtures::N -1 )), ]); $manager->persist($address); } $manager->flush(); } public function getDependencies () { return [ UserFixtures::class, ]; } }

Address entity using our custom VerbosityTrait behaviour, the $address object is created with significant less verbosity. With theentity using our custombehaviour, theobject is created with significant less verbosity.

$address = ( new Address())->setProps([ 'address' => $this ->faker->address, 'postcode' => $this ->faker->postcode, 'city' => $this ->faker->city, 'user' => $this ->getReference( 'user-' .rand( 0 ,UserFixtures::N -1 )), ]);

setProps() method which accepts an associative array of properties, each of which can have an unknown type at execution time. Entity properties are set through themethod which accepts an associative array of properties, each of which can have an unknown type at execution time.

For further details on this implementation please visit programarivm/zebra which is a GitHub repo where I am playing around with a database design methodology that consists in seeding a development database with sample fake data while designing it at the same time.

Jordi Bassagañas

