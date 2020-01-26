A Tip for Lazy Symfony Developers

Discover, triage, and prioritize PHP errors in real-time
PHP variables can be used as needed without declaring them first, and type hinting in functions is optional.
// src/DataFixtures/AddressFixtures.php
namespace App\DataFixtures;
use App\Entity\Address;
use Doctrine\Bundle\FixturesBundle\Fixture;
use Doctrine\Common\DataFixtures\DependentFixtureInterface;
use Doctrine\Common\Persistence\ObjectManager;
use Faker\Factory;
class AddressFixtures extends Fixture implements DependentFixtureInterface
{
const N = 50;
private $faker;
public function __construct()
{
$this->faker = Factory::create();
$this->faker->addProvider(new \Faker\Provider\en_US\Address($this->faker));
}
public function load(ObjectManager $manager)
{
for ($i = 0; $i < self::N; $i++) {
$address = (new Address())
->setAddress($this->faker->address)
->setPostcode($this->faker->postcode)
->setCity($this->faker->city)
->setUser($this->getReference('user-'.rand(0,UserFixtures::N-1)));
$manager->persist($address);
}
$manager->flush();
}
public function getDependencies()
{
return [
UserFixtures::class,
];
}
}
address fixtures, every single setter method in the
50
entity must be called in order to create an
Adress
object.
$address
$address = (new Address())
->setAddress($this->faker->address)
->setPostcode($this->faker->postcode)
->setCity($this->faker->city)
->setUser($this->getReference('user-'.rand(0,UserFixtures::N-1)));
taking advantage of PHP's flexible nature.
VerbosityTrait
// src/Entity/Behaviour/VerbosityTrait.php
namespace App\Entity\Behaviour;
trait VerbosityTrait
{
/**
* Sets the entity's properties.
*
* @param array $props
* @return $this
*/
public function setProps(array $props)
{
foreach($props as $key => $val) {
$method = 'set'.$this->camelize($key);
if (method_exists($this, $method)) {
$this->{$method}($this->filter($key, $val));
}
}
return $this;
}
/**
* Camelizes a string.
*
* @param string $string
* @param string $separator
* @return $this
*/
private function camelize(string $string, string $separator = '_')
{
return str_replace($separator, '', ucwords($string, $separator));
}
/**
* Applies a filter.
*
* @param string $key
* @param mixed $val
*/
private function filter(string $key, $val)
{
switch (true) {
case empty($val):
return null;
case substr($key, 0, 3) === 'is_':
return filter_var($val, FILTER_VALIDATE_BOOLEAN);
case is_string($val) && preg_match("/^[0-9]{4}-(0[1-9]|1[0-2])-(0[1-9]|[1-2][0-9]|3[0-1])$/", $val):
return new \DateTime($val);
default:
return $val;
}
}
}
// src/Entity/Address.php
namespace App\Entity;
use App\Entity\Behaviour\VerbosityTrait;
use Doctrine\ORM\Mapping as ORM;
/**
* @ORM\Entity(repositoryClass="App\Repository\AddressRepository")
*/
class Address
{
use VerbosityTrait;
/**
* @ORM\Id()
* @ORM\GeneratedValue()
* @ORM\Column(type="integer")
*/
private $id;
/**
* @ORM\Column(type="string", length=255)
*/
private $address;
/**
* @ORM\Column(type="string", length=15)
*/
private $postcode;
/**
* @ORM\ManyToOne(targetEntity="App\Entity\User", inversedBy="addresses")
*/
private $user;
/**
* @ORM\Column(type="string", length=255)
*/
private $city;
public function getId(): ?int
{
return $this->id;
}
public function getAddress(): ?string
{
return $this->address;
}
public function setAddress(string $address): self
{
$this->address = $address;
return $this;
}
public function getPostcode(): ?string
{
return $this->postcode;
}
public function setPostcode(string $postcode): self
{
$this->postcode = $postcode;
return $this;
}
public function getCity(): ?string
{
return $this->city;
}
public function setCity(string $city): self
{
$this->city = $city;
return $this;
}
public function getUser(): ?User
{
return $this->user;
}
public function setUser(?User $user): self
{
$this->user = $user;
return $this;
}
}
// src/DataFixtures/AddressFixtures.php
namespace App\DataFixtures;
use App\Entity\Address;
use Doctrine\Bundle\FixturesBundle\Fixture;
use Doctrine\Common\DataFixtures\DependentFixtureInterface;
use Doctrine\Common\Persistence\ObjectManager;
use Faker\Factory;
class AddressFixtures extends Fixture implements DependentFixtureInterface
{
const N = 50;
private $faker;
public function __construct()
{
$this->faker = Factory::create();
$this->faker->addProvider(new \Faker\Provider\en_US\Address($this->faker));
}
public function load(ObjectManager $manager)
{
for ($i = 0; $i < self::N; $i++) {
$address = (new Address())->setProps([
'address' => $this->faker->address,
'postcode' => $this->faker->postcode,
'city' => $this->faker->city,
'user' => $this->getReference('user-'.rand(0,UserFixtures::N-1)),
]);
$manager->persist($address);
}
$manager->flush();
}
public function getDependencies()
{
return [
UserFixtures::class,
];
}
}
entity using our custom
Address
behaviour, the
VerbosityTrait
object is created with significant less verbosity.
$address
$address = (new Address())->setProps([
'address' => $this->faker->address,
'postcode' => $this->faker->postcode,
'city' => $this->faker->city,
'user' => $this->getReference('user-'.rand(0,UserFixtures::N-1)),
]);
method which accepts an associative array of properties, each of which can have an unknown type at execution time.
setProps()