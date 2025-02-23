Open-CUAK: The Open-Source Alternative to OpenAI’s Operator

If you’ve been curious about OpenAI’s Operator but hesitated at the price tag of a $200 monthly fee, we’ve got great news. Meet Open-CUAK— an open-source platform that puts you in full control of automation agents, minus the high costs.

Introducing Open-CUAK: Scalable Automation, Fully Local

We’re thrilled to introduce Open-CUAK—a powerful, open-source platform for managing and deploying automation agents at scale. Unlike closed SaaS platforms, Open-CUAK runs locally, leveraging any vision-compatible frontier model to execute automation tasks seamlessly (frontier or open-source).





Why Open-CUAK?

Automation in the real world demands reliability, scalability, and cost-efficiency. That’s why we built Open-CUAK (pronounced "quack" 🦆🗣️), the Kubernetes for Computer Use Agents (CUA)—allowing businesses to train, deploy, and manage AI-driven automation agents effortlessly.





Unlike those developer-centric automation projects, Open-CUAK is designed for end-users—working out-of-the-box with minimal setup. It offers a user-friendly interface that allows non-developers to automate workflows easily, without needing deep technical expertise.

What Can Open-CUAK Do?

✅ Run Operator-like workflows locally for full privacy and security.

✅ Enable vision-based automation with human-like accuracy.

✅ Turn any browser into an Operator-companion via a lightweight extension.

✅ Use a dedicated remote browser to enhance security and bypass restrictions.

✅ Integrate with any vision-compatible model, including Claude, Gemini, LLaVA, and open-source alternatives.

✅ Overcome bot detection mechanisms, unlocking powerful automation potential.

🔜 Train agents using SOP-based workflows, ensuring reliability and adaptability.

🔜 Centralize account access management, giving you granular control over agent permissions.

⏳ Monitor large-scale operations with built-in observability tools.

⏳ Deploy and scale hundreds of agents in parallel to execute real-world tasks.

⏳ Open-source an RL-trained CUA model, making automation more accessible than ever.

Open-Source, Customizable & Ready to Deploy

Open-CUAK makes automation open, accessible, and adaptable. You can now:

Run Open-CUAK locally , eliminating expensive SaaS fees.

, eliminating expensive SaaS fees. Customize workflows to match your industry-specific automation needs.

to match your industry-specific automation needs. Experiment with different vision models, fine-tuning automation agents for maximum efficiency.

Demo Videos

🎥 Agent uses Canva to design a poster

An automation agent uses Canva to create a poster for President’s Day. When it encounters issues, such as whether to use Pro templates (which require a Canva paid plan), it proactively asks the user for additional instructions.





🎥 Agent searches for a flight ticket

Uses the built-in remote browser running locally to search for flight tickets on Expedia.

Get Started Today 🚀

“When automation is reliable, it becomes scalable. And when it becomes scalable, it becomes profitable.”





🔗 Try Open-CUAK now → GitHub Repo

👥 Join the community → Discord, X, Youtube

💬 Need help? → Connect with us on Discord & Twitter/X!





Let’s build the future of AI-powered automation—together. 🦆🗣️🗣️🗣️