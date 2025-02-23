Open-CUAK: The Open-Source Alternative to OpenAI’s Operator

If you’ve been curious about OpenAI’s Operator but hesitated at the price tag of a $200 monthly fee, we’ve got great news. Meet Open-CUAK— an open-source platform that puts you in full control of automation agents, minus the high costs.
Introducing Open-CUAK: Scalable Automation, Fully Local
We’re thrilled to introduce Open-CUAK—a powerful, open-source platform for managing and deploying automation agents at scale. Unlike closed SaaS platforms, Open-CUAK runs locally, leveraging any vision-compatible frontier model to execute automation tasks seamlessly (frontier or open-source).
Why Open-CUAK?
Automation in the real world demands reliability, scalability, and cost-efficiency. That’s why we built Open-CUAK (pronounced "quack" 🦆🗣️), the Kubernetes for Computer Use Agents (CUA)—allowing businesses to train, deploy, and manage AI-driven automation agents effortlessly.
Unlike those developer-centric automation projects, Open-CUAK is designed for end-users—working out-of-the-box with minimal setup. It offers a user-friendly interface that allows non-developers to automate workflows easily, without needing deep technical expertise.
What Can Open-CUAK Do?
✅ Run Operator-like workflows locally for full privacy and security.
✅ Enable vision-based automation with human-like accuracy.
✅ Turn any browser into an Operator-companion via a lightweight extension.
✅ Use a dedicated remote browser to enhance security and bypass restrictions.
✅ Integrate with any vision-compatible model, including Claude, Gemini, LLaVA, and open-source alternatives.
✅ Overcome bot detection mechanisms, unlocking powerful automation potential.
🔜 Train agents using SOP-based workflows, ensuring reliability and adaptability.
🔜 Centralize account access management, giving you granular control over agent permissions.
⏳ Monitor large-scale operations with built-in observability tools.
⏳ Deploy and scale hundreds of agents in parallel to execute real-world tasks.
⏳ Open-source an RL-trained CUA model, making automation more accessible than ever.
Open-Source, Customizable & Ready to Deploy
Open-CUAK makes automation open, accessible, and adaptable. You can now:
- Run Open-CUAK locally, eliminating expensive SaaS fees.
- Customize workflows to match your industry-specific automation needs.
- Experiment with different vision models, fine-tuning automation agents for maximum efficiency.
Demo Videos
🎥 Agent uses Canva to design a poster
An automation agent uses Canva to create a poster for President’s Day. When it encounters issues, such as whether to use Pro templates (which require a Canva paid plan), it proactively asks the user for additional instructions.
🎥 Agent searches for a flight ticket
Uses the built-in remote browser running locally to search for flight tickets on Expedia.
Get Started Today 🚀
“When automation is reliable, it becomes scalable. And when it becomes scalable, it becomes profitable.”
