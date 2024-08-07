CANVA

#296 COMPANY RANKING
Before Canva, creating a professional looking design was a complex process - you had to purchase expensive software; learn how to use it; purchase stock photography and fonts for the software; decide on a layout; slice images; receive photos and content via email; design something; upload and email the pdf only to find revisions needed to be made … and then finally be able to prepare your design for web or print. Since launching in August 2013, Canva has been changing the way in which we communicate. Today our design tool has attracted over 60 million happy users across 190 countries, who have collectively created more than 7 billion designs. With an integrated marketplace that has both free and paid stock photography, fonts, illustrations, and thousands of templates; a paid subscription that offers the ability to set up a brand kit so users can save their brand colours, fonts and assets, and ensure consistency across their designs; and a print service that gives our users the ability to produce professional prints in a variety of formats and sizes, delivered straight to their doorstep - Canva is disrupting the way we design.
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canva.com
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4,500+ emps
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Since 2012
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Worth 42B
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CANVA

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EVERGREEN INDEX #296

Canva's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to Black Out Text in a PDF with Photoshop or for Free in Canva

How to Black Out Text in a PDF with Photoshop or for Free in Canva

Mon Sep 18 2023 By Marcus Leary

Canva vs. MixaPixa vs. After Effects for Animation and Motion Design

Canva vs. MixaPixa vs. After Effects for Animation and Motion Design

Fri Dec 10 2021 By Danny Wesley

Canva Business Model Breakdown: Product, Revenue, Competition, and The Big Question

Canva Business Model Breakdown: Product, Revenue, Competition, and The Big Question

Invalid input type By Nataraj

The Story of Canva: A Billion Dollar Startup Built on Democratizing Design

The Story of Canva: A Billion Dollar Startup Built on Democratizing Design

Tue Aug 03 2021 By Scott D. Clary

🎨 Export a .svg file using Canva ⚛️

🎨 Export a .svg file using Canva ⚛️

Wed Jul 14 2021 By osxgirl

Does Canva Hurt or Help Graphic Designers? Hacker Noon on Design

Does Canva Hurt or Help Graphic Designers? Hacker Noon on Design

Tue Jul 06 2021 By Linh Dao Smooke

Canva Gains 10 Million New Users in 2020 Q3 [Interview]

Canva Gains 10 Million New Users in 2020 Q3 [Interview]

Sat Oct 31 2020 By Justin Roberti

The $120 Tool That Saved Us $120k—And Nearly Killed Our Marketing Culture

The $120 Tool That Saved Us $120k—And Nearly Killed Our Marketing Culture

Mon Mar 31 2025 By susie liu

3 Lessons From Unicorns: Consistency, Simplicity, and Customer Obsession

3 Lessons From Unicorns: Consistency, Simplicity, and Customer Obsession

Sun Jul 05 2020 By Luke Fitzpatrick

Services That Will Help You Run A Website

Services That Will Help You Run A Website

Wed Jan 15 2020 By Daniel Wilson

4 Easy Tips to Get Your First 200 Beta Testers

4 Easy Tips to Get Your First 200 Beta Testers

Fri Sep 11 2020 By Dawood Khan

Interactive Data Chart Generator (Pure JavaScript Canvas Tool)

Interactive Data Chart Generator (Pure JavaScript Canvas Tool)

Wed Apr 01 2026 By Joe bou khalil

Canva's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Gamma adds AI image generation tools in bid to take on Canva and Adobe

Gamma adds AI image generation tools in bid to take on Canva and Adobe

techcrunch.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

How to identify sweet anjeer while shopping and never pick low-quality figs

How to identify sweet anjeer while shopping and never pick low-quality figs

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

Beyond Mumbai: Top 5 fast-growing cities in Maharashtra for real estate in 2026

Beyond Mumbai: Top 5 fast-growing cities in Maharashtra for real estate in 2026

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

10 home names inspired by flowers from around the world

10 home names inspired by flowers from around the world

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

This ‘one’ special feature of traditional Indian homes is missing now and why it needs to make a comeback

This ‘one’ special feature of traditional Indian homes is missing now and why it needs to make a comeback

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Mon Mar 16 2026

7 stunning flowers that bloom at night and fill gardens with aroma

7 stunning flowers that bloom at night and fill gardens with aroma

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Mon Mar 16 2026

Canva introduces editable AI designs With magic layers

Canva introduces editable AI designs With magic layers

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Sun Mar 15 2026

7 architectural features that increase natural light in houses

7 architectural features that increase natural light in houses

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Sun Mar 15 2026

7 posh localities in Pune dominating the luxury real estate market

7 posh localities in Pune dominating the luxury real estate market

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Sun Mar 15 2026

How to use the new ChatGPT app integrations, including DoorDash, Spotify, Uber, and others

How to use the new ChatGPT app integrations, including DoorDash, Spotify, Uber, and others

techcrunch.com

Sat Mar 14 2026

Canva billionaire Cameron Adams and wife Lisa Miller join Bill Gates pledge to give away wealth

Canva billionaire Cameron Adams and wife Lisa Miller join Bill Gates pledge to give away wealth

theguardian.com

Tue May 20 2025

Wix takes aim at Adobe and Canva with new online design platform

Wix takes aim at Adobe and Canva with new online design platform

techradar.com

Thu May 15 2025

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