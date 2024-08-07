CANVA
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Canva's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to Black Out Text in a PDF with Photoshop or for Free in Canva
Mon Sep 18 2023 By Marcus Leary
Canva vs. MixaPixa vs. After Effects for Animation and Motion Design
Fri Dec 10 2021 By Danny Wesley
Canva Business Model Breakdown: Product, Revenue, Competition, and The Big Question
Invalid input type By Nataraj
The Story of Canva: A Billion Dollar Startup Built on Democratizing Design
Tue Aug 03 2021 By Scott D. Clary
🎨 Export a .svg file using Canva ⚛️
Wed Jul 14 2021 By osxgirl
Does Canva Hurt or Help Graphic Designers? Hacker Noon on Design
Tue Jul 06 2021 By Linh Dao Smooke
Canva Gains 10 Million New Users in 2020 Q3 [Interview]
Sat Oct 31 2020 By Justin Roberti
The $120 Tool That Saved Us $120k—And Nearly Killed Our Marketing Culture
Mon Mar 31 2025 By susie liu
3 Lessons From Unicorns: Consistency, Simplicity, and Customer Obsession
Sun Jul 05 2020 By Luke Fitzpatrick
Services That Will Help You Run A Website
Wed Jan 15 2020 By Daniel Wilson
4 Easy Tips to Get Your First 200 Beta Testers
Fri Sep 11 2020 By Dawood Khan
Interactive Data Chart Generator (Pure JavaScript Canvas Tool)
Wed Apr 01 2026 By Joe bou khalil
Canva's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Gamma adds AI image generation tools in bid to take on Canva and Adobe
techcrunch.com
Tue Mar 17 2026
How to identify sweet anjeer while shopping and never pick low-quality figs
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Tue Mar 17 2026
Beyond Mumbai: Top 5 fast-growing cities in Maharashtra for real estate in 2026
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Tue Mar 17 2026
10 home names inspired by flowers from around the world
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Tue Mar 17 2026
This ‘one’ special feature of traditional Indian homes is missing now and why it needs to make a comeback
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Mon Mar 16 2026
7 stunning flowers that bloom at night and fill gardens with aroma
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Mon Mar 16 2026
Canva introduces editable AI designs With magic layers
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Sun Mar 15 2026
7 architectural features that increase natural light in houses
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Sun Mar 15 2026
7 posh localities in Pune dominating the luxury real estate market
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Sun Mar 15 2026
How to use the new ChatGPT app integrations, including DoorDash, Spotify, Uber, and others
techcrunch.com
Sat Mar 14 2026
Canva billionaire Cameron Adams and wife Lisa Miller join Bill Gates pledge to give away wealth
theguardian.com
Tue May 20 2025
Wix takes aim at Adobe and Canva with new online design platform
techradar.com
Thu May 15 2025