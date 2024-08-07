CODA PAYMENTS #2094 COMPANY RANKING

We take life’s digital experiences over the top by enabling users to bring more creativity and self-expression to their play - no matter who or where they are. Founded in 2011, Coda Payments (“Coda”) is the leading provider of secure, cross-border monetisation solutions for digital products and services in more than 60 markets. Through our three services: Codashop, xShop, and Codapay, we help a range of top digital content publishers worldwide, such as Activision Blizzard (Call of Duty: Mobile, Diablo Immortal), Riot Games (VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift), Moonton (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang), Garena (Free Fire), Tencent (PUBG Mobile), beIN, Bigo Live, Tinder, and Viu to monetise their content and unlock new revenue streams. Today, Coda has more than 500 people in 35+ countries who are working towards the same mission: to offer our customers the best value, experience and entertainment every day, without fail. If you want to make an impact in taking life’s digital experiences over the top, join us! - We are valued at $2.5 billion and backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners and GMO Global Payment Fund (affiliated with Japan’s largest online payment gateway). - In 2022, we are named the 5th fastest growing fintech company in the APAC by the Financial Times, the 13th fastest growing company in Singapore by the Straits Times, and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. - Our headquarters are in Singapore, with 11+ offices worldwide and 35+ remote locations, including South Korea, Egypt and France. We are an equal opportunity employer that is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment for all employees, and we welcome the diversity that you will bring!