CODA PAYMENTS
#2094 COMPANY RANKING
We take life’s digital experiences over the top by enabling users to bring more creativity and self-expression to their play - no matter who or where they are. Founded in 2011, Coda Payments (“Coda”) is the leading provider of secure, cross-border monetisation solutions for digital products and services in more than 60 markets. Through our three services: Codashop, xShop, and Codapay, we help a range of top digital content publishers worldwide, such as Activision Blizzard (Call of Duty: Mobile, Diablo Immortal), Riot Games (VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift), Moonton (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang), Garena (Free Fire), Tencent (PUBG Mobile), beIN, Bigo Live, Tinder, and Viu to monetise their content and unlock new revenue streams. Today, Coda has more than 500 people in 35+ countries who are working towards the same mission: to offer our customers the best value, experience and entertainment every day, without fail. If you want to make an impact in taking life’s digital experiences over the top, join us! - We are valued at $2.5 billion and backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners and GMO Global Payment Fund (affiliated with Japan’s largest online payment gateway). - In 2022, we are named the 5th fastest growing fintech company in the APAC by the Financial Times, the 13th fastest growing company in Singapore by the Straits Times, and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. - Our headquarters are in Singapore, with 11+ offices worldwide and 35+ remote locations, including South Korea, Egypt and France. We are an equal opportunity employer that is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment for all employees, and we welcome the diversity that you will bring!
400-537 emps
Since 2011
Worth 2.5B
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CODA PAYMENTS
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2094
Coda Payments's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Coda Payments's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Why college football is king in coaching pay − even at blue blood basketball schools
usatoday.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Rise of Nium to Become a Rare Singaporean Fintech Unicorn
fintechnews.sg
Wed Nov 01 2023
'CODA' star Derbez returns to Mexico with school drama 'Radical'
news.yahoo.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
‘Power and control’ frame Edward Burke’s legacy. A federal jury will soon decide that legacy’s ending.
chicago.suntimes.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Winter Fuel Payment dates: Are YOU eligible for £600 energy bill payment support?
thisismoney.co.uk
Mon Oct 23 2023
New £55 one-off heating payment due this winter to help thousands of people during colder months
dailyrecord.co.uk
Sun Oct 22 2023
Full list of heating payments due this winter to help reduce energy bills during colder months
dailyrecord.co.uk
Sun Oct 22 2023
MCTEC maintains CODA accreditation
msn.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
SumUp rival Lopay swipes £6m seed funding in payments battle
news.sky.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
COVID relief payments triggered feds to demand money back from Social Security recipients
mmm-online.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Confusion and complications cloud the return of student loan payments
fox8.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Covid relief payments triggered feds to demand money back from Social Security recipients
news-medical.net
Wed Oct 18 2023