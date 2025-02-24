The Path to a Web3 Empowered Society Begins Now

This piece is inspired by a comment on Social Media by "Supi Mailei" whereby he specifically pointed out and I paraphrase "No one should get rich by working in the government civil service. If they want to be rich, they should be in the private sector."





In my recent piece about postponing my parliamentary ambitions, I outlined my decision to work alongside the current administration rather than seeking immediate office by running for the Tongan Parliament in November. Today, I want to share my detailed roadmap for the next four years, a journey that goes far beyond traditional political aspirations to encompass a fundamental re-imagining of Tonga's systems and my own path to serving our nation.

Beyond "Puhi Favai": A Foundation Built on Mathematical Proof

When I speak of transforming Tonga into the Web3 Tech Hub of the Pacific, I'm proposing nothing less than a complete overhaul of our political, financial, and economic systems. The traditional foundation of "Puhi Favai",promises made by word of mouth, must evolve into a system built on cryptographic certainty and mathematical proofs. This isn't merely about implementing new technologies, it's about restructuring the very fabric of how our society functions and conducts its affairs.

The Sovereignty Imperative

History has shown us that the most effective political figures are those who enter public service from a position of financial independence. This isn't about wealth for its own sake, but about the freedom to pursue one's vision without compromise. Consider the example of Donald Trump, regardless of one's political views, his financial independence allowed him to pursue his "Make America Great Again (MAGA)" vision without being beholden to traditional political funding structures.





This observation leads to a crucial truth i.e. entering politics primarily for financial gain is a fundamental misunderstanding of public service's purpose. The civil service sector is not, and should not be, a path to personal enrichment. Those seeking wealth should look to the private sector, as the abuse of political power often stems from misaligned expectations about financial rewards in public service.

My 2025-2029 Road-map

Over the next three years, my focus will be on achieving personal financial sovereignty before seeking a seat in the Legislative Assembly. This isn't just about personal success, it's about building a model for the kind of economic empowerment I envision for all Tongans.





My roadmap consists of several key phases:

Building Digital Infrastructure (2025-2026) I am currently developing and implementing a blockchain solution, a proof-of-concept that can be implemented for governmental processes

Creating educational platforms for digital literacy

Establishing partnerships with global tech leaders while maintaining Tongan autonomy

Economic Innovation (2026-2027) Launching pilot programs for cryptocurrency integration in local commerce

Developing frameworks for digital asset management

Creating sustainable revenue models for tech-based initiatives

Community Empowerment (2027-2028) Scaling successful pilot programs to wider communities

Implementing training programs for next-generation tech leaders

Building coalition support for legislative framework changes

Pre-Parliamentary Preparation (2028-2029) Finalizing and documenting successful initiatives

Developing comprehensive policy proposals

Building political alliances based on demonstrated successes

The Mathematical Foundation

The transition from "Puhi Favai" to cryptographic proof represents more than a technological shift, it's a fundamental change in how we establish trust and verify actions in our society.





By building systems based on mathematical certainty rather than verbal promises, we create:

Transparent governance mechanisms

Verifiable transaction systems

Immutable records of governmental actions

Automated compliance frameworks

Decentralized decision-making processes

The Path Forward

This roadmap isn't just about personal preparation for parliamentary service, it's about demonstrating the practical implementation of Web3 technologies in Tongan society. By achieving financial sovereignty first, I aim to enter parliament not just with ideas, but with proven solutions and the independence to advocate for them effectively.





My whitepaper that I'm currently translating into Tongan will provide both the political model and the technical backbone for these initiatives, ensuring that our path forward is transparent, achievable and precisely defined. This isn't just about modernizing our systems, it's about leapfrogging current limitations to position Tonga as a leader in the digital age.

Conclusion





The journey to 2029 is not just about preparing for parliamentary service, it's about building the foundation for Tonga's digital transformation. By focusing on achieving financial sovereignty first, I aim to enter public service from a position of strength and independence, capable of implementing the radical changes our nation needs without compromise.





A critical understanding driving this transformation is the relationship between economic specialization and prosperity. The reality facing many developing nations, including Tonga, is that economic diversity and specialization are essential prerequisites for sustainable wealth creation. You cannot have a large profitable economy without a high degree of specialization. This fundamental economic principle explains, in part, why many third-world countries remain trapped in cycles of poverty, they are often forced into singular specialty economies through IMF shark loans and similar financial instruments that limit rather than expand their economic possibilities.





Our Web3 transformation strategy directly addresses this challenge. By building a digital infrastructure that enables multiple forms of economic activity and specialization, we can break free from the constraints of traditional development models.





This isn't just about adding a digital layer to our existing economy, it's about creating new opportunities for specialization in areas like:

Participatory governance

Digital asset management and trading

Blockchain development and maintenance

Cybersecurity services

Digital content creation and distribution

Smart contract development and auditing

Digital identity verification systems



Each of these specializations creates its own ecosystem of supporting services and skills, leading to the kind of diverse, resilient economy that can sustain long-term growth and prosperity. By rejecting the single-specialty model often imposed on developing nations, we can build an economy that harnesses our people's full potential across multiple domains.





As this roadmap unfolds, I invite all Tongans to engage with these ideas, challenge them, and help shape them. The future we're building isn't just about technology, it's about creating a new model of governance and economic prosperity that can serve as an example for the entire Pacific region. Through Web3 technologies and financial sovereignty, we can create pathways to multiple specializations that were previously impossible, transforming not just how we conduct business, but how we participate in the global economy.





The path to 2029 is clear, and the work begins now. Together, we can build an economy that isn't just profitable, but truly sovereign, one that serves the diverse interests and capabilities of all Tongans, rather than the narrow constraints of traditional development models.