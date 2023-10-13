834 Stories To Learn About Decentralized Internet

Let's learn about Decentralized Internet via these 834 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

How can we make the internet work for the end user?

The best overview of all social DAOs that you haven't heard about yet to understand how social DAOs actually work, what they have in common and what's different

What is the metaverse and what blockchain-based games are pioneering the way to make metaverse happen? Read that and more in the interview with Mickey Maler.

The lessons that i've learned from UST/Luna meltdown.

Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts program. Answer one today!

The most prevalent Defi and NFT adoption was from the gaming industry. Dozens of platforms were conceived within and before 2021.

How to start playing with the new Play2Earn/GameFi games like Axie Infinity, Ember Sword and more as well as how to analyse these games for your research.

Chainge Finance talks about the advantages of Decentralized Exchanges.

IDO launchpads have a pivotal place in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

Here you can find 3 the best working Cross-Chain solutions in a current DeFi market.

Top crypto browser extensions to help you in your crypto journey.

African startup called Lazerpay is the blockchain and web3 solution to Africans banking problems since colonisation. They are a decentralised finance company.

How smart are 'smart contracts,' really?

Polygon, ZKSync, and Arbitrum are just some of the dApp platforms you should be following in 2021.

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are creating their own micro-economies, issuing bounties to members to complete tasks to achieve their mission.

Looking for Alexa.com "alternatives"? Good luck with that!

Uniswap is probably one of the most popular decentralized exchanges for listing projects but a severe bug could cause Uniswap and its users significant issues.

It’s not about being the richest man in the world, but if we’re going to be honest, it kinda is.

The article addresses common cybersecurity vulnerabilities identified during smart contract audits, social engineering's role in web3-related cyber fraud, etc.

The crypto industry has run into serious scalability issues. But subnets provide the best possible answer to resolve it once and for all.

Learn the risks that Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) pose to your monetary freedom and privacy.

How to stake eth without running a node, defi solutions, staking

The main goal of network technology is the creation of human consensus. This is the REQUIRED step for ANY collaboration to occur. We MUST decentralize the web!

How to Solve "Struct Containing a (Nested) Mapping Cannot be Constructed" in Solidity

As the players are growing every day, the gaming companies should also care to fulfill the growing demands. So according to the pace of the technology developer

There’s a thin line between decentralization and the “balkanization” of the internet.

Write a decentralized Uber using Status.im Waku and Vue.js

YouTube creators and users are fleeing to decentralized, blockchain-based platforms, which offer greater choice and less exploitation.

A guide to use 4EVERLAND's bucket API for decentralized object storage.

Bend your mind around decentralized publishing with these success stories

Cryptographically, the brave may not live forever, but the cautious do not live at all.

Here are five new platforms hoping to become mainstays of the burgeoning NFT landscape.

Art101 announced a Vitalik Buterin NFT collection 'Based Vitalik'

The idea for Swarm came from Gavin Wood, one of the founders of Ethereum.

With cryptocurrency being more popular than ever before, crypto scams are rapidly making their way into every corner of the crypto world.

This article is about a Web3 company called YellowCard that has a crypto exchange app platform for bitcoin, ethereum and others, based for the African market.

DAO - Decentralized Autonomous Organizations is the new form to organize communities and work. here's the basic explanation of DAOs

Blocknet is moving to the v18 base chain and gearing up to support business customers with the release of XRouter 1.0. In this article, I take a look at the inner workings of the Blocknet Protocol and what it offers.

Starlink, by SpaceX, will provide internet from the constellation of low Earth orbit satellites with low latency and high speed compared to submarine cables.

Are NFT marketplaces really centralized or decentralized?

Warren Buffett vs. Elon Musk - Inflation vs. Bitcoin

What is metaverse - a simple, basic explanation. How metaverse will impact the world?

Bitcoin's maximum supply is 21 million and XRP's maximum supply is 100 billion. The difference is that all XRP were created on the first day...

In level 3 you have to play a game: coin flip. To complete this level you'll need to guess the correct outcome of a coin flip 10 times in a row

Back in the 1990’s, then-chairman of the Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan used the phrase “irrational exuberance” to describe the rapid and relentless rise of stock markets amidst a preponderance of data that should have tempered market mania. Setting aside Greenspan’s role in stimulating such “irrational exuberance” via interest rate driven monetary policy, it seems as though his phrase is ripe for recycling when looking at the current fever for “decentralization”; particularly, decentralization as it would apply to blockchain, Web 3.0, and cryptocurrencies. Can blockchain as a foundation of Web 3.0 really be decentralized?

This article talks about DAOs, ethereum scaling and why DAOs will be the future of governance.

The “pillars” of our freelance industry have collapsed spectacularly!

Dogecoin's price jumped as high as $0.1428, marking a 12 percent rise in its price in 24 hours.

In this article, we’ll explain 10 best avatar maker and Top NFT Avatar creators that you can use to make your NFT avatars without coding.

Creators with zero to little coding experience can leverage any of these platforms to build an NFT collection, unlike many other currently available solutions.

Decentralized, self-sovereign authentication and authorization of users in web projects using smart-contracts and public blockchains in Web 3.0

DeFi, or decentralized finance is a $70 billion independent financial services industry.

In the beginning, God created Web 1.0 (No offense, Tim Berners-Lee). Then Web 2.0 followed. The age of the third web is now upon us but there is a divide...

Mark Zuckerberg and brothers Winklevoss are fighting for their vision of Web3.0 - or is it just the next stage of old rivalry?

A non-fungible token is verifiably distinct from another one. So, NFTs offer a way to manage provenance, ownership and transfer of unique items.

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are a utopian idea. Today’s organizations - corporations, government agencies, and non-profit organizations - have a jurisdiction. DAOs are everywhere and nowhere. Today’s organizations embrace hierarchy and have governing boards and managers. DAOs are flat and they make decisions either by number of votes from token-holders (participatory DAOs) or by the rules of the code itself (algorithmic DAOs). Today’s organizations require people to routinely conduct legally-required functions, such as paying employees or buying insurance. DAO users and counter-parties are compensated automatically through smart contracts.

This article tells you the quickest approach to running a blockchain node. You can save yourself a lot of time reading it!

Block.one (now rebranded as B1) is making big moves in the crypto space with an upcoming IPO and newly announced exchange, Bullish.

Gold is the original Proof of Work to back a currency.

Everybody's talking about Metaverse. Here are top crypto metaverses that you can try right now!

After becoming more and more paranoid about Google and other tech companies tracking me online, I learned about alternative options to more private web browsers.

Is Satoshi Nakamoto returned? Let's see what he done now!

As DeFi, and crypto in general, keep getting global recognition, developers have had to comply with KYC and AML regulations in certain jurisdictions.

The distributed architecture of these novel storage solutions makes them immune to censorship, service failure, and data theft. With decentralized cloud storage

This is a step-by-step guide to integrating crypto APIs in Excel.

A new form of scams that trick everyone with poor basis of knowledge of blockchain world.

The best way not to lose but also to make money in a falling market is to hedge your purchases with short positions on a margin platform.

Internet censorship doesn't only affect those breaking the law. The decentralized browser DeBot Contest on Free TON is working towards an alternative.

Learn what the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade means, how it works, and what changes it means for the Ethereum blockchain

The internet is now almost entirely centralized.

Who invests in NFT? Here's the list of the top VCs and investors who invest in NFT, metaverse, play2earn industry.

Proof of Work is an important aspect of the cryptocurrency solution. Here are my favorite Proof of Work cryptocurrencies.

Maybe this one: Read the cases where a zero-fee transaction in Polkadot makes sense, as well as how to actually implement them while protecting yourself against

However, there are some things that keep DeFi from popularizing despite its many benefits.

How to code a minimalistic NFT contract on the Ethereum blockchain in Solidity

Web 3.0 may be the next frontier of the Internet, but many know little about it. Read to learn everything about Web 3.0 and its implications for businesses.

Diving deeper into the TerraLUNA crash, and a fair warning against internet scams that may become more frequent as time gets more desperate.

Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming, as a business model, lets gamers earn rewards (often in the form of crypto) for playing games.

Cryptocurrency is more popular than ever before, and it’s worrying a lot of people in Washington.

Little guide how to connect EOS blockchain with the wallet MetaMask.

How would the presidents from the past reflect upon and react to the brave new world of cryptocurrency and money decentralization?

The Internet has come a long way from Web 1.0 to Web 4.0

A cross-chain swap is a complete decentralized mechanism of exchanging your tokens for other non-native tokens.

How do you avoid losing funds due to your own negligence.

How to create and mint NFT (non-fungible token) for free at Opensea, Rariable and Mintable. How to promote and sell NFT tokens

In many ways, cryptocurrency is starting to replace the ways people increase their wealth, earn interest, and even earn a passive income!

The first episode of this series describes Determinism. This article will explain the most fundamental principle each and every blockchain follows by design.

Here we are with the final announcement of the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest winners!

What does decentralisation mean in the context of blockchain, and where is it relevant for end consumers. See how the industry is evolving.

Following part one of this tutorial, we will be building the frontend side of this project.

The Da Vinci code for the NFT art generation is called steganography. Artists must use new techniques for hiding their secrets inside their artworks.

The pandemic has changed the rules of the game, not only for business, but in fact, has affected everyone. The words quarantine and remote work have become commonplace in our everyday life. Those companies that could not switch to remote operation suffered losses or were completely liquidated.

Liquid Network is a layer-2 solution that offers fast, confidential, and cheap Bitcoin transactions for retail and institutional investors.

The decentralized internet writing competition offers $3,500 in monthly prizes from HackerNoon and Free TON.

The Internet of Value is a concept proposed by Ripple which envisions a world where value moves and is exchanged like information is exchanged today...

the majority of digital coins on the market are issued by private blockchain corporations, there are several factors that count towards the value of crypto

Cross-chain bridges may be growing in popularity, but their use poses significant risks to users.

In this post we'll look at RichQUACK, its features and the teams plans for growing it's ecosystem.

Bunzz is the world's first platform that allows software developers and businesses to develop DApps (Decentralized Applications) in a few minutes without knowin

By integrating immutable NFT technology within the halal supply chain, consumers can investigate and ensure increased confidence in the origin of halal foods.

How Ethereum’s composability created the most innovative ecosystem to date.

It is the financial system that could be easily corrupt and not the crypto one in funding terror all over the world.

In this post we’ll look at five exchanges that enable investors to trade crypto options, as well as the features and fees involved.

In a Yahoo finance publication, Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, ranked number one for countries using cryptocurrencies the most. This was while the country plunged deep into a recession in 2020.

Generally, rug pull projects are those crypto projects whose developers have put little effort into them.Then developer abandons the project with investor funds

In this article, we look at the past, present, and future of internet decentralization efforts. We'll explore how projects such as FireChat and Starlink.

Why can 2021 redefine how we use crypto cards?

Developers and tech entrepreneurs have created a silent but consistent mission to try and decentralize the internet. The goal is to make it a safer place for people to transact and communicate.

Compounding is a sure way to bolster your earnings in the long run, especially if you are invested in long-term income-earning pathways.

Over the last years, but especially the last months, DeFi (Decentralized Finance) emerged to a popular and highly hyped niche within the crypto space.

A discussion with Abhishek Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Comdex on the recent crypto crash, features of a robust DeFi infrastructure layer, and much more.

What happened at the first-ever Dogecoin-themed charity music festival Dogepalooza? Hear it from the perspective of one of the performers there, Rito Rhymes.

Interested in crypto jobs? Understand the market and learn the 15 best ways you can find opportunities

NOIR New Moon, a Sparkling Rosé produced using the Méthode Traditionnelle technique, will be offered exclusively as 777 dynamically priced $NOIR tokens..

Prosperity not created by capitalism but through cooperation.

This may be crypto’s largest problem right now: It rewards repetition, instead of innovation. Here's what you can do to help.

There are many attempts at the metaverse, but building a real metaverse isn't that simple

DecentraMind by Web 3.0 or for it? — interview with Mikhail Danieli, project visionary and ambassador about the future of the platform and the company.

Sef-sovereign Identities can help minimize the consequences of data leaks by keeping personal data personal.

In PART ONE of this tutorial, we coded the smart contract part of this application with Solidity, now it's time we merge it up with ReactJs.

Five easy ways to earn cryptocurrency, without spending a penny. From getting a job, to winning contests, you don't need to code to be involved in blockchain.

I am writing this in transit between Helsinki and Vilnius. I’ve got a mask on, and it’s uncomfortable. But I shouldn’t complain - the mask itself was a godsend - given the nationwide shortage of masks, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes in Singapore.

How does investing in NFTs work? This guide will cover all you need to know to get started.

Learn why data could become the most promising NFT utility that sets the foundation for a valuable trend: Data Finance (DataFi).

DeFi can change the financial landscape. Here is a list of the 10 best DeFi projects to watch out for.

Decentraland, Gods Unchained, and Cryptodads are among the best Ethereum NFT projects to follow in 2022.

Learn the Blockchain Basics With Sovryn is a technological series about blockchain technology, written in plain English with the aim to foster basic knowledge.

The philosophy of how to build a fully decentralized internet. Web3.0 needs interoperability, open source and better economic designs to succeed Web2.0

A contrarian POV on NFTs from ThoughtSlime

DeSci is an approach to organize scientific ecosystem in a decentralized way to have the real science done by the people, for the people.

The Metaverse isn't just built on the Data Economy, the Data Economy is the Metaverse.

Looking to dive into Web3 development? Here is an intro and quick example of how full-stack developers can get started in the decentralized web.

The blockchain that connects the internet of things will be worth $1 trillion. The top two contenders? IoTeX and IOTA. Read on to find out which will end on top

In order to save money and time, many users choose infinite approval when needed. As a result, they do not know the day when they suddenly find that their token has been transferred away.

Almost everyone in the P2E space is already aware of the big names like Axie Infinity, Gods Unchained, and The Sandbox, but there are many others to follow too.

Welcome to the world of cross-chain and cross-layer interoperability, building the future of the interconnected multi-chain and multi-layer ecosystem.

Want to discover promising early-stage crypto projects? Crypto launchpads are platforms that provide an early access to token sale rounds of vetted projects.

After twelve years on the App Store, I've decided it's time to go all-in on the web and would like to share what that means and outline the tradeoffs involved.

Cryptographic Hash Functions are a class of hash functions that are cryptographically secure. From password authentication and integrity verification to blockchain—these functions are used in a multitude of applications.

A brief overview of how Ben Knaus went all in during the 2020 Bear market. And how in 2021 those risks turned to huge rewards. Also 7 rules for bear marets

A brief summary of the paraboolic rise of the CryptoSkulls NFT collection.

There is a protocol arms race in DeFi right now. Yet due to DeFi’s composability, an advance boosts the whole ecosystem, not just one protocol.

Mass censorship and de-platforming have been normalized at such break-neck speed that a new totalitarian milestone appears almost every month. Fortunately, cryptocurrencies have already paved the road ahead for a brighter, less surveilled future, leading to Web 3.0.

Here is a detailed review of 5 best developer-oriented smart contract platforms on Polkadot that you can use to build Web3 DApps. Check it out!

Solana (SOL), a fast emerging blockchain project, has caught the attention of investors in the crypto space in recent weeks.

This article talks about blockchain and restaurant tech to disrupt and uplift the restaurant industry after COVID-19.

#DoOnlyGoodEveryday is just an awesome motto. One I can embrace. Greed threatens to destroy #dogecoin but I cling to the motto. The community has been around for years. It has shown resilience. They believe the motto Do Only Good Everyday. They were doing it when dogecoin was going for less than a penny.

Decentralized architecture is new and still evolving. I’ll start by outlining some general concepts and definitions so we’re on the same page semantically.

Many NFTs on the market today have design flaws that compromise their integrity and permanence. Learn how we can fix that using IPFS and Filecoin!

Web 3 is the latest wave of the internet that is already changing how users utilize and interact with the web.

NFTs are on the rise. Learn how to use NFTs for your business and exploit this new technology for massive commercial gains.

Internet censorship is a contentious topic all over the world today. While some advocate it as a safety net restricting access to the dark and illegal portions of the internet, others consider it to be merely a tool used by governments and authorities to conceal information from citizens for religious or political purposes.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a profitable and well-designed NFT marketplace with chat functionality.

With the third episode of our shared journey, we will uncover the meaning of the hashing function, share a ride on the Avalanche effect, and much more!

This article talks about NFT based games and how developers can model an NFT based in-game token economics for their decentralized gaming offering.

My deep dive into the world of novadays crypto and related scammers. Bit fun and highly educational.

Making money in crypto using strategies from The Richest Man in Babylon.

A brief look into how traditional casinos are slowly getting replaced by a completely virtual but immersive experience, driven by blockchain technology

The mother of DeFi is Etheurem, but the true DeFi platform the world needs now is Bitcoin-based, which follows the original idea of Satoshi Nakomoto.

SORA is a decentralized central bank that includes a decentralized development process that uses RFP to implement new developments in the network

Learn how an Ethereum smart contract can pay your kids, employees, or whomever quickly, fairly, and automatically. No more banks, no more headaches.

Wondering how you can invest in the emerging metaverse industry? It's actually easier than you think, and I'll walk you through the 3 main options!

2020 is shaping up to be the year of dApps! New communities are forming around cryptocurrency and they are asking for just one thing: decentralization. All the services and platforms you are accessing online right now can be decentralized in one way or another.

The main profit generators in DeFi are decentralized exchanges and loan services. Yield Aggregator optimizes the ways to get this profit for maximum efficiency.

Understand how the first and most succesful DAO works, and how Bitcoin can host Web 3.0 applications, dApps, NFTs, and DAOs in the future.

This episode we will cover two potential risks of PoW blockchains that are related but are frequently misrepresented: the double-spend fraud and the 51% attack.

For this article, we focus in particular on the macroeconomy, tokenomics, macrotokenomics, governance, and decentralized applications

The second episode of this series describes the Proof of Work algorithm. After reading this article, you should have a basic understanding of the PoW algorithm.

Unbank banking and make the underbanked financially sovereign. After all, a major part of freedom is being able to freely use your own assets. DeFi and Bitcoin.

Forking is only one way of updating a blockchain, but it's an important one in the tricky context of decentralized networks. So, fork and reach further!

Day trading is like a fascinating game that rolls chess, poker, and gaming into an exciting package, adds the adrenaline rush of a roller coaster, and flavors it with a few dashes of lemon and a pinch of salt.

The legal and accounting risk of BitClout is way too high for me to participate.

The blockchain is a cryptography-focused architecture based on the internet protocol, powered by networked computer servers that do not need to be set up by developers.

Learn more about the 5 best Polkadot ecosystem projects in 2021; featuring Acala, Moonbeam, PolkaBTC, Darwinia and PolkaFoundry.

This is the story of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency phenomenon, where meme coin mania meets the future of finance and the decentralized internet.

You have probably heard lately the terms tokens, crypto tokens, and cryptocurrencies. In this article, I will cover in depth what crypto tokens are, how they are created, what they are used for and how they differ from cryptocurrencies along with the most common questions around this topic.

In this post we'll look at 10 affordable NFT projects on the Ethereum blockchain.

A guide to the initial elements of a blockchain explorer and the different parts of a Bitcoin block.

How different types of stablecoins differ and how they function, why are they stable and are they even stable at all?

To evaluate a potential central bank digital currency, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published a document in January 2022 titled Money and Payments: The U.S. Dollar in the Age of Digital Transformation. The paper purports to summarize the current state of domestic payments systems, and further discuss the different types of digital payment methods and assets that have emerged in recent years, including stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies. The authors have requested feedback via an online form that poses more than twenty-two questions due by May 20th, 2022. Since meaningful responses require more than the five-thousand characters allowed by the twenty field response form - and some sections actually contain more than one question, we are publishing thoughts and observations on it here instead, while further addressing some of the shortfalls in the framing and positioning of the paper, and consequent request for comment.

How companies can protect their branded content and take their brand marketing to the next level by tapping into the NFT space.

We built an opensource alternative of Google Photos using react-native, to showcase the project "box", which aims to liberate people's data and privacy by web3

In this multi part series I'll be delving into the Defi playground with a few low cost entries and revealing my experiences. Part 1 looks at the Drip Network

A day near Loon's noon would never end without Fête de Nuit's annetna, longitudinal ones seemed—deemed more minimum from a helium point.

Checking out these top blockchain applications and use-cases to see how blockchain technology is revolutionizing industries.

Exploring what it entails to be a moderator in a Web3 metaverse in the future by taking lessons from gaming and social media mods today

The Substrate blockchain framework has made substantial progress in the development of the Web3 Gaming Blockchain with ParaState.

Meet Noonies 2021Nominee Gagan Gehani

It is likely that many of you still do not know exactly how the web3 technology works, so here we are to explain it.

Recently, developers found ways to address the issues and allow communications with the different Blockchain. The solution lies within cross-chain technology!

Imagine ecentralized YouTube, Facebook, Gmail. Are we there yet and what will the decentralized web for developers look like once it all finishes maturing?

Bluesky 🙏🏻 vs Mastodon 👎🏻

NFTs are quickly breaking out into the real world in surprising ways.

The story behind the victory as best crypto journalist 2021

Dive into the world of zero-knowledge proofs & learn about the challenges and opportunities that will arise by combining them with oracles.

There are still ways to make quick gains in the crytpo market with IDOs despite the market being bearish in the last few months thanks to disruptions.

NFTs are making their way into the film and television space. here is how it is reshaping the movie business.

Anything that wants to be recognized will have to be included in this Web 3.0 network. Every protocol, platform, interaction, messaging, data distribution, 1st

how tokenization is transforming the entire investment ecosystem including traditional venture investment and start up markets

Social media networks are an interesting space to watch over the next few years because of Web 3 and the decentralisation of the internet changing things.

some NFTs may function as security tokens without the knowledge of the buyer, but how do you distinguish NFTs from security tokens

For many years, artists and cultural centers face difficulties in claiming ownership of their products and their products are quickly reproduced and resold multiple times. The original authors do not even get a commission. This has lead to an increased need for social protection, better and more open access to relative markets, better exposure to artists, their products and, those in cultural centers.

Form a News DAO against the usual news agencies where we can find out the truth about things, without censorship from the 'owners'.

A decentralized internet is coming to guide society away from persistent scarcity and towards unlimited abundance.

The decentralized, permissionless nature of Bitcoin really does make it a beast that cannot be brought down that easily. This is a crucial aspect of Bitcoin as

With mega-corporations dominating the marketplace, can the average person still create an innovative new digital product and compete in this day and age?

This article will discuss the current state of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States and how it could change in the future with more intervention

This article lays out a high-level outline of the building blocks of a revolutionary technology called cryptocurrency. Read on to find out about cryptocurrency

Security tokens may not be nearly as exciting as NFTs and other crypto investments but they're not to be ignored, especially in the developing world's youth.

Governments of the Old Industrial World, you weary giants of flesh and steel, we are the inhabitants of the Metaverse, the new home of free minds.

Hacker Noon's Decentralized Internet interview with Renjit Philip.

Deep dive BFT consensus in governance and its significance; SMV smart contracts and transparent voting processes and finding a majority consensus.

These days, if you mention that ‘decentralized finance (DeFi) is revolutionary’ you may get more than a couple of eye-rolls.

In this article, you will find how to promote your game on Reddit, how to get karma, and what subreddits you can use for this. All you need is this article.

Perpetual Swaps, the single biggest primitive still missing from the Bitcoin DeFi puzzle, are coming to Bitcoin-based DeFi thanks to Sovryn.

Decentralized internet interview with Sillytuna.

In this NFC interview, we spoke with Benjamin Agostini, Co-Founder of TheSafeBox.io. We discussed NFT art and galleries, and the future of NFTs and marketing.

The Wasted Lands is a play-to-earn (p2e) strategy game with a puzzle based, match-3 combat system.

Learn more about how you can pin data onto IPFS in seconds, at a fraction of the cost of existing services by using decentralized storage and Filebase's S3-API.

“2029 feels like a pivotal year. I'd be surprised if we don't have AGI by then.”

Original internet protocols are too limiting for the network capabilities needed to move forward with XR Tech. IEEE new core standards have been established.

In this tutorial and the subsequent ones, I will be journeying you through the world of web3.0 development starting with how to build your first smart contract

With rising concerns regarding user personal data safety and online privacy, a lot is riding on the proper implementation of the Web3 concept.

Learn the benefits of Proof-of-Stake blockchains and why they matter for cryptocurrency's future.

Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto.

End-users enjoy free products provided by central authorities but do not realize they are manipulating our behaviors and making a good fortune from our data.

2FA is the initial, mandatory stage of ongoing privacy intrusions that are unwarranted and Orwellian. Alternatives now exist.

Web3 Infrastructure is seriously lacking in one department - data systems. Inery addresses the issues of centralized data management

How the spacial web protocol is being designed and the three tiers of computing technology that provide the backbone of the new system's infrastructure.

Users can launch a metaverse with a 3D world, NFTs, play-to-earn & build communities to earn, and take community engagement to a new dimension on web3.0.

CoinStats is shaping up to be our users’ go-to destination for all things crypto and DeFi.

O﻿n April 8th, 2021, I kept seeing BitClout (now DeSo) trending on Twitter and this is when I decided to make an account. Part of me was intwined with the idea and thought it could potentially, maybe quite possibly become something. However, since the beginning, I was also one of BitClout's most vocal critics.

Why DAOs are like vegetables.

The role of decentralised social networks in addressing the numerous problems that big tech is currently facing is becoming increasingly important.

FTX raised $1bn in 2021. Let's review their Pitch Deck and understand what Web3 and crypto projects can use for their investment rounds!

Why will the decentralized internet be adopted with Paul Macklin.

The combination of these two forces will significantly impact the future of entertainment.

Building a valuable domain portfolio can be challenging primarily because most of the premium names have been taken. Fractionalization of domains can help

HSTP bridges all Smart Technologies including all data and entities within each space, to facilitate a truly augmented technological experience.

Denise Holt talks spatial web, writing, and more.

What role do token bribes play in defi curve war?

Read more about:

Risks in DAO governance

Smart contracts in JavaScript

Fast and secure interoperability

Revault is the first DeFi protocol to integrate with Orbs’ layer-3 technology. The technology locates and puts money into the strongest vaults automatically.

I live in a "Democracy" where the voice of the people gets constantly censored. We constantly live in a fear that if we raise our voices and speak anything against the supreme leaders in the country, we are looking at dozens of charges, fines, or jail time.

Decentralization is one of the most important aspects of the internet, and it is something that we should all fight to protect. It ensures that the power remain

The first time we all heard of Blockchain many years ago probably didn't hint at the potential that the cryptocurrency has shown to demonstrate in recent years

Lennon Qualmann talks about AdaSwap and the future of the Cardano blockchain network.

Cake DeFi just published and details the progress the company made in the quarter. The platform reported to pay 58 million in payouts.

Hello World! It is about time, time that we asked you guys for help! I'm not talking about e-begging. What I'm talking about is that we want to stage a new site on StackOverFlow, but nobody knows about our proposal yet!

In this series, we will talk about everything from blockchain basics to building a complex DAPP.

This is my testimony, my deep soul dive into who I am and where I stand for, being nominated for the 2022 NOONIES. Makes me proud. Vote for me to get more of me

This gameplay video also showcases a recently added feature of status effects and how they look in our quests.

Dominik Muhs, Senior Security Engineer from ConsenSys Diligence, dives deep into the world of oracles.

Soon Terra can have more Bitcoins than Tesla. Moreover, in long term, it can get more Bitcoins than Microstrategy.

Interview discussing why compliance and data protection is important in the blockchain space

This interview is part of the HackerNoon Decentralized Internet Writing Contest.

The advent of Web3 has been predicted for several years, but is a new iteration of the Internet a common practice already?

When I was in college there was a joke going around that the easiest way to piss off the physics professor was to ask him “what is gravity?”, upon which the professor would launch into a 45 minute diatribe on gravitons and the latest advances at CERN; but the truth is, we don’t really know. The best we can answer the question is that gravity is a force, but anything beyond that is currently conjecture. The same principle applies to Bitcoin.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, everyone has worked remotely, even Sub-governance in Free TON. Initially, the team had some difficulties, but they managed to solve them. What difficulties Sub-governance faced in Free, what communication platforms did the team like and what the participants did to improve their work efficiency, read in the blog.

Scalability is currently one of the largest concerns for the Ethereum network. The network still suffers from slow transactions and high gas costs.

A look into layer2 Dex

The article discusses digital asset management and how cross-chain asset management is crucial for investors to tap emerging technologies.

Crypto exchanges are platforms that allow users to trade cryptocurrencies.

The Snoop Dogg/ Eminem BAYC video was a mess, and Paula Abdul did it better in 1988.

This interview is part of the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest!

In a world where centralization has become the norm across many aspects of life, many issues reside, especially concerning the internet.

Shortage.finance brands itself as a decentralized, safe asset-backed by Ethereum.

What is a Metaverse, and why does - among others - Facebook and Mr Zuckerbucks believe they’re going to be so big? Well, my enlightenment seeking friend...

DAOs set out to replace organizations as we know them today with an approach of openness and decentralization. But what are DAOs really?

GameFi concept (derived from ‘DeFi’ (decentralized finances) and ‘game’) was introduced in September 2020 by Andre Cronje, Yearn.Finance core contributors and ‘Father of DeFi’. But is GameFi the next big thing?

The most used & abused buzzword of the entire crypto industry so far has been decentralization.

Twitter users allege Manifold is guilty of perpetrating a classic crypto “pump-and-dump” following its latest NFT drop.

Uniswap is a decentralized finance platform that allows users to buy, sell, or trade digital assets such as Ether (ETH), ERC20 tokens, and DAI stable coins.

It was that dreaded time. This is usually a time that many people wait for, but not me. I didn't need an upgrade. My phone's battery was draining like crazy and it has been a while. We all know that phone vendors started making phones less "tinkerer friendly" by sealing them up, so the batteries aren't easily replaced. An urban myth (that is actually quite true), is that phones push software updates over time that actually make your phone slower until the phone seems almost unusable. Even opting out of phone updates in the past (every chance I get), that inevitable pop-up always comes up. My rant aside, it was time for me to upgrade to a new phone.

NFTs can be the key to interoperable in-game assets, but the real reason why this is yet to happen is the business interest of their developers.

Capital preservation whilst engaging in DeFi is important for crypto investors, however high slippage on DEX's can cause users to pay more than they should.

Few people are buying virtual real estate in the metaverse, according to a survey from the professional social network Blind.

How should investors value virtual property and do the principles of physical property valuation apply to virtual property?

A pathway for companies to exit to community using curve bonded crowdfunding by aligning incentives to produce socially-beneficial behaviors and outcomes.

The Sandbox has partnered with the Tezos-powered mass-market play-to-earn NFT DOGAMI game to bring its dog avatars into the Metaverse.

Hi, I’m Allan Mang’eni, a software Engineer and Blockchain Enthusiast based in Nairobi Kenya. Currently, I work as the Dev lead for Wengi Web.

Season One of the Wombat Dungeon Master NFT game has launched and the Genesis item pack sold out in only a second. We'll take a deeper look at the NFT RPG Game.

Demystifying ownership and legality of NFTs. What NFTs are--they are representation of ownership. But what does it mean for copyrights?

Similar to fiat-backed stablecoins, cryptocurrencies-backed stablecoins are issued with cryptocurrencies as collateral. Unlike fiat collateralization, which is usually done off the blockchain, the cryptocurrency or crypto asset used to back this type of stablecoin is done on the blockchain using smart contracts in a more decentralized manner.

Help developers launch and manage their projects and help investors make more educated decisions

Before I tell you how The Price PureFi has saved the Kingdom of DeFi, here is a story of how it all began.

One degen's take on NFTs, web3, and the future of decentralized assets.

If you're looking to learn more about Bitcoin and Blockchain, then podcasts are a great tool. Check out these top 5 recommendations for where to get started!

The hashtag started with this tweet 13 years ago.

Blockchain will help revolutionize the education system. The concept of "Ongoing Learning Journeys" will change the way have been seeing learning and education.

In this slogging thread, our community discusses their thoughts on crypto adoption and the current European ranking on the topic.

Discussions intended to impart knowledge to the reader about a variety of topics related to the emerging fields of blockchain gaming, Metaverses and NFTs.

ZKP in a decentralized world

Sean Rach, the co-founder of a not-for-profit finance service platform hi, talks about the digital finance ecosystem and the evolution of the crypto markets.

Securing your wallets is essential when protecting digital assets against cyberattacks. Let me share how to use cybersecurity skills to boost crypto-security!

Mitja Goroshevsky, the Co-Founder and CTO of TON Labs, where I focus on developing core technical infrastructure for Free TON

Cryto investors use DAO built on the the Ethereum blockchain to purchase million dollar copy of Jodorowsky's Dune

Today, we will analyze Ethereum's (ETH) value and the various technical, competitive, and regulatory factors that may affect its valuation in the future.

The successful decentralization of the Internet is a profound example to help other channels proceed in the same direction (social media included).

Human Venture provide a dignified, everyday solution for financial support to over a thousand families, now they bring their innovative solution to the UK.

Decentralized storage is a promising development, and its rapid implementation in 2021-2022 shows promise for the tech systems powering these networks.

Hey Hackers! The wait is over! Here we are with the results announcement for The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest, March 2022 sponsored by QuickNode.

Crypto enthusiasts attribute different meanings to decentralization and anonymity. This article examines these two pillars and the various arguments around them

Deeper Network, which is building the decentralized internet infrastructure for the Web 3.0, has broken Indiegogo records by raising over $1 million to become the most successful blockchain project in the history of the crowdfunding platform.

New Defi-based platforms have been coming up recently, providing tools for analyzing and investing in Defi and decentralized exchanges like Uniswap.

Blockchain gaming and platforms like The Sandbox will open up game development to a wider audience of storytellers than ever before. Viva La Revolution!

Will Big Brother shut down the DeFi movement just as it's gaining ground?

Lots of websites have a termination clause, even Hackernoon, however, when it comes to the case of open source software this can be extremely concerning. The reason goes much deeper than you think.

DPMs and the liberation of speculative markets

What is Metaverse - a simple explanation. And what you need to know about metaverses

The Luna Story: the sudden rise and fall of a cryptocurrency ecosystem that left only one winner in the clamourous aftermath of a sudden market crash.

The importance of ethics in a decentralized world.

Miner Extractable Value (MEV) is one of the pain points for those who use DeFi products. Here are some possible outcomes if this doesn't get addressed.

What are quantum-resistant blockchains? How will quantum-resistant blockchains change the crypto world? Read this article to get answers to these questions.

The money pouring into the metaverse is building the virtual infrastructure for a space that could lay the foundations for the bulk of future human activities.

The level of transparency that DAOs provide could lead to better relationships between organizations and their members, workers, and even the general public.

The blockchain community is not united in the strive of decentralization, as many groups and projects also exist with a more centralized architecture.

The 5 Best Solana NFT Marketplaces for a variety of applications.

Core concepts of a DAO. Will it be the next crypto trend? xDAO project.

With blockchain, Web3 users get more freedom, privacy and access to the same social services without fear of their data being used without their permission.

With the Crypto Market crashed, now's a good time to refresh yourself on small facts about the space while it recovers and stabilises in the meanwhile.

There has been a lot of talk about the stablecoin architecture of the Terra-Luna ecosystem, to separate crystallize the facts I summarize the whitepaper here.

We dissect the evolution of the whitepaper, what these papers mean to crypto and blockchain platforms, and why decentralization should be more than a buzzword.

[326. Nigerian Contemporary Art:

The NFT Marketplace and People that Don’t Know How to Quit](https://hackernoon.com/nigerian-contemporary-art-the-nft-marketplace-and-people-that-dont-know-how-to-quit) The concept of governance has evolved extensively. This is evident in the evolution from the first ‘city-state’ notion of it practiced in Greece (born out of necessity and aided by the Mediterranean geography) to a largely democratic system, attainable in most parts of civilized society today.

Recently, the cloud computing company and hosting provider OVH has had a fire that caused nearly 3.6 million websites to go offline. Some of the websites effected was a government site for the French government, and even a cryptocurrency exchange. According to Reuters, many of those sites were told to, "activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze."

Hubble Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) application on the Solana network, raises $10 million to develop infrastructure on Solana.

Web 3.0 democratizes the ability to build businesses that hold value, so entrepreneurs can offer services like finance, insurance and banking solutions

IPFS can be seen as a new decentralized Internet infrastructure on which various applications can be built in a secure & resilient way.

Solving the Blockchain Trilemma to Unlock Real Business Value.

HackerNoon now supports logging in with your web3 ethereum wallet!

Hey, Hackers! The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest has just got BIGGER! HackerNoon is excited to host the contest in collaboration with QuickNode!

Ardana’s on-chain asset-backed stablecoin is integrating with yield aggregation protocol to provide a DeFi suite to users on Cardano.

Ignite Tournaments has raised $10 million in funding from key investors to develop the world's first mobile play-to-earn ("P2E") esports tournament.

'I think the centralized internet has been useful, especially in the post-2000s era.'

Consider how society has changed because of the Internet. In this article, I'll explain how the web has evolved, where it's going next, and why it's important.

What is Web3.0? How it's different from the previous versions of the internet, and what can we do with it?

You're chowing down at Thanksgiving dinner, talking about cloud storage, when your grandmother asks, "What the heck is object storage?”

If you’re a test engineer and you’re keen to get involved in Web3, it can be hard to know where to start. Here's an introduction

Heyo Hackers! October has been a great month! We received some superb decentalized-internet stories, and now it is time to celebrate our contributors

Angkor Tiger FC will engage in DEA’s Play-to-Earn ecosystem as a “gaming guild”.

We democratize digital e-signatures and make them public, so that all participants can unambiguously identify the contractors

World of Woman NFT Project has surpassed 300 million in trading volume, here's why celebrities are jumping into it

In the last few years, Bitcoin has had an unexpected competitor - stablecoins.

A decentralized Sybil-resistant social media network could soothe the polarization issue and clarify how the community truly thinks and feels

How to set up a DAO over the protocol or DeFi project? In this article we describe a necessary steps to make your project secured and decentrlaized

Dесеntrаlіzеd internet dеvеlорmеnt will be thе kеу tо future humаn іnnоvаtіоns.