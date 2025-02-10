Why Your Kid’s First NFT Might Be More Valuable Than Their Finger Paintings

Authors: (1) Yun-Cheng Tsai, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, Taiwan ([email protected]); (2) Jiun-Yu Huang, Small Town Intelligence Co., Ltd, Taiwan ([email protected]); (3) Da-Ru Chiou, Taitung Tung Hai Junior High School, Taiwan ([email protected]).

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Related Work

2.1 The Impact of Blockchain Technology on Education

2.2 Incorporating Scratch into Tinker Learning for Computational Thinking

2.3 Using Polygon SDK for JavaScript to Interact with a Smart Contract

2.4 Challenges in Blockchain Education and the Need for User-friendly Tools

3 Methods

4 Results

5 Discussion

6 Conclusions and References

ABSTRACT

As blockchain technology continues to gain attention, there is a growing need to make it more accessible to young learners in K-12 education. However, the technical complexity and lack of accessible tools have been identified as significant barriers to adoption. Our paper proposes a new method for empowering NFTs by continuously updating their metadata using an API layer. The approach aims to reduce the barriers to entry and enable K-12 students to explore blockchain technology in the same way they learn computational thinking through visual programming tools like Scratch. Our method utilizes Google Blockly, a visual programming language, to make updating NFT metadata more accessible and engaging for young learners. By leveraging a familiar and engaging visual programming language, students can develop their computational thinking skills and explore blockchain technology in a fun and intuitive way. The paper discusses the benefits of using NFTs as a learning tool, including how they can help students understand the concept of digital ownership and value. Overall, our proposed method has the potential to promote student engagement and understanding of blockchain technology, which could have significant implications for the future of education.

1 INTRODUCTION

Blockchain technology and its applications have gained significant attention in recent years, and its potential to transform various industries, including education, has been widely discussed [6, 15]. However, the technical complexity and lack of accessible tools have been identified as significant barriers to its adoption in K-12 education [14]. Research has shown that the learnability of programming languages and tools is critical in promoting student engagement and understanding [4, 8].





Visual programming languages like Scratch and Google Blockly have been widely used to teach computational thinking and programming to young learners [4, 8]. Research has shown that visual programming tools can enhance students’ understanding and engagement with computational thinking concepts, especially for young learners with no prior programming experience [4]. In addition, these tools have been shown to improve student learning outcomes compared to traditional text-based programming languages [1, 12].





The use of blockchain technology in education can revolutionize how we track, measure, and verify academic progress and achievement and empower students to take control of their educational records and futures. By leveraging blockchain technology, students can have a demonstrated and tamper-proof record of their educational accomplishments to share with potential employers or academic institutions. This can significantly reduce the burden on educators and institutions to maintain accurate records and enable them to spend more time teaching and researching. Additionally, blockchain-based educational platforms can help more personalized and adaptive learning experiences for students by tracking learning progress on the blockchain and adjusting teaching methods accordingly.





Research has shown that blockchain-based educational platforms can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the educational system [3]. Furthermore, using blockchain technology in education can enhance the transparency and accuracy of academic records, reduce administrative costs, and prevent fraud [5]. Blockchain technology can also enable new models of credentialing and certification, which can benefit both students and educational institutions [10]. For example, the Open Badges project uses blockchain technology to provide verifiable digital badges for learners to showcase their skills and accomplishments [13]. Overall, the integration of blockchain technology in education has the potential to significantly improve the educational experience for students and educators alike and empower students to take control of their academic records and futures.





The use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is an emerging application of blockchain technology that has gained significant attention in the art world and is now being explored in other domains [2, 7]. NFTs can provide new opportunities for students to learn about digital ownership and value. However, the technical complexity and lack of accessible tools have been identified as significant barriers to the widespread adoption of blockchain technology, particularly in K-12 education [14]. Therefore, there is a need to develop user-friendly tools and approaches to enable students to explore new technologies and concepts.





Our paper proposes a new method for empowering NFTs by continuously updating their metadata using an API layer. The approach aims to reduce the barriers to entry and enable K-12 students to explore blockchain technology in the same way they learn computational thinking through visual programming tools like Scratch [8]. Our method utilizes Google Blockly, a visual programming language, to make updating NFT metadata more accessible and engaging for young learners.





The proposed method of using Google Blockly as a visual programming language to update NFT metadata aims to reduce the technical complexity of blockchain technology and make it more accessible to young learners. By leveraging a familiar and engaging visual programming language, students can develop their computational thinking skills and explore blockchain technology in a fun and intuitive way. Moreover, using visual programming languages has improved student learning outcomes compared to traditional text-based programming languages [1, 12].





Our paper discusses the benefits of using NFTs as a learning tool, including how they can help students understand the concept of digital ownership and value. It also explains the technical aspects of our proposed method and how it can be implemented in a classroom setting. Our approach could promote student engagement and understanding of blockchain technology, which could have significant implications for the future of education. In conclusion, our paper contributes to the growing literature on the potential of blockchain technology and NFTs in education. By leveraging the power of visual programming languages and innovative teaching methods, we hope to inspire a new generation of blockchain enthusiasts and foster a deeper understanding of digital ownership and value.





In the following sections of our paper, we will discuss the related work on blockchain technology and its applications in education, the details of our proposed method for using Google Blockly to update NFT metadata, the results of our implementation in a classroom setting, and a discussion of the implications and potential future directions of our work. We believe our approach can provide a new and engaging way for students to learn about blockchain technology and digital ownership while promoting their computational thinking skills. Through our research, we hope to contribute to the ongoing discussion on the potential of blockchain technology in education and inspire new approaches to teaching and learning.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



