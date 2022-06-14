100 Blockchain Conferences, Events, and Workshops Everyone Should Know

Search icon
Blockchain is a cutting-edge technology that is being used in a variety of applications these days, including smart healthcare, smart education, cryptocurrency, and many more. The technology and its applications consist of many topics which can be published and debated in a range of generalized and well-respected conferences, journals, summits, and workshops. This article is a look at some of the topics discussed at various conferences and summits around the world, including the Bitcoin Conference and the International Conference on Bitcoin, ICBC.
Blockchain is a cutting-edge technology that is being used in a variety of applications these days, including smart healthcare, smart education, cryptocurrency, and many more.


This technology and its applications consist of many topics which can be published and debated in a variety of generalized and well-respected conferences, journals, summits, and workshops.


  1. Crypto Valley Conference on Blockchain Technology, CVCBT Link: https://www.cryptovalleyconference.com/

  2. ICBC - IEEE International Conference on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Link: https://icbc2022.ieee-icbc.org/

  3. IEEE International Conference on Blockchain, (Blockchain) Link: http://www.blockchain-ieee.org/

  4. International Conference on Cloud Computing, Big Data and Blockchain, ICCBB Link: http://fzuconf.com/ICCBB-2018/index.htm

  5. Bitcoin Conference Link: https://b.tc/conference/

  6. CRYBLOCK - Workshop on Cryptocurrencies and Blockchains for Distributed Systems

    Link: http://www.cryblock.org/

  7. BCC - ACM Workshop on Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and Contracts

    Link: https://www.isical.ac.in/\~bcc/bcc19/

  8. IWBOSE - IEEE International Workshop on Blockchain Oriented Software Engineering

    Link: https://www.agile-group.org/iwbose2021/

  9. IEEE/ACM International Workshop on Emerging Trends in Software Engineering for Blockchain, WETSEB.

    Link: https://www.agile-group.org/wetseb2022/

  10. BlockSys - Workshop on Blockchain-Enabled Networked Sensor Systems

    Link: https://acmblocksys.github.io/blocksys2021/

  11. BSCI ACM International Symposium on Blockchain and Secure Critical Infrastructure

    Link: http://www.cloud-conf.net/bsci/2022/

  12. Paris Blockchain Week Summit

    Link: https://pbwsummit.com/

  13. Blockchain Life

    Link: https://blockchain-life.com/europe/en/

  14. World Blockchain Summit

    Link: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/blockchain/dubai/

  15. Blockchain Revolution Global

    Link: https://blockchainrevolutionglobal.com/

  16. DC Blockchain Summit Link: https://dcblockchainsummit.com/

  17. Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth

    Link: https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-sustainable-economic-growth/

  18. European Blockchain Convention Link: https://eblockchainconvention.com/

  19. Blockchain and Internet of Things Conference

    Link: http://www.biotc.net/

  20. International Congress on Blockchain and Applications Link: https://www.blockchain-congress.net/

  21. Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Events

    Link: https://gbaglobal.org/events/

  22. Sustainable Energy: Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Link: https://www.sebccon.com/

  23. Blockchain in Oil & Gas Conference

    Link: https://blockchain-oilandgas.energyconferencenetwork.com/

  24. Blockchain Tech Summit Link: http://blockchaintechsummit.org/

  25. Blockchain Economy Summit Link: https://blockchaineconomy.global/

  26. Future Blockchain Summit

    Link: https://www.futureblockchainsummit.com/

  27. Blockchain for Governance

    Link: https://www.d4a.io/

  28. Istanbul Blockchain Week Link: https://istanbulblockchainweek.com/

  29. Blockchain Summit

    Link: https://blockchainvsummit.com/

  30. ELEV8CON PARABOLIC

    Link: https://elev8con.com/elev8con/

  31. CRYPTOWORLDCON

    Link: https://cryptoworldcon.com/

  32. Israel Crypto Conference

    Link: https://www.israelcrypto.io/events/israel-crypto-conference-2022

  33. BlockchainUA Conference. Community. Trends.

    Link: https://blockchainua.com/en/

  34. Permissionless

    Link: https://blockworks.co/events/permissionless/

  35. Consensus

    Link: https://www.coindesk.com/consensus2022/

  36. Blockchain Futurist Conference Link: https://www.futuristconference.com/

  37. India Blockchain Week (IBW) Link: https://www.inblockchainweek.com/

  38. The North American Bitcoin Conference

    Link: https://www.btcmiami.com/

  39. The Science of Blockchain Conference (SBC)

    Link: https://cbr.stanford.edu/sbc22/

  40. The Blockchain Event

    Link: https://www.theblockchainevent.com/east/

  41. ETHDenver

    Link: https://www.ethdenver.com/

  42. LendIt Fintech NEXUS

    Link: https://www.lendit.com/nexus/2022/

  43. Bitcoin Day Sacramento Link: https://bitcoinday.io/sacramento22

  44. Crypto State

    Link: https://www.coindesk.com/static/2021/11/30/crypto-state-2021-events-page/

  45. FinTech Festival India

    Link: https://www.fintechfestival.in/event/6cf223a8-3f97-45d0-a2d9-1e8c1cae49ba/summary

  46. Future Digital Finance

    Link: https://netfinance.wbresearch.com/

  47. Crypto Clarity: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Crypto and Financial Crime with Coinbase and Binance

    Link: https://www.unit21.ai/resources/events-webinars/register-for-crypto-clarity-webinar-with-coinbase-and-binance

  48. Shred the System: Driving the Crypto & Blockchain Revolution

    Link: https://summits.harrisburgu.edu/cryptocurrency-conference/

  49. Blockchain Africa Conference Link: https://blockchainafrica.co/

  50. Dystopia Fest

    Link: https://dystopialabs.com/

  51. New York FinTech Week

    Link: https://empirestartups.com/events/new-york-fintech-week/

  52. Empire FinTech Conference

    Link: https://empirestartups.com/events/fintech-conference/

  53. Open Banking & Instant Payments Summit

    Link: https://www.kinfos.events/ob-ips/

  54. AIM Summit

    Link: https://www.aimsummit.com/

  55. Reuters Events: Investment USA

    Link: <https://events.reutersevents.com/finance/investment-usa? utm_source=bizzabo&utm_medium=eventlisting &utm_campaign=5530>

  56. LendIt Fintech USA

    Link: https://www.lendit.com/usa/2022/

  57. DeFi Conf

    Link: https://deficonf.xyz/#/

  58. MONEYCONF

    Link: https://websummit.com/tracks/moneyconf

  59. Money20/20 Europe

    Link: https://europe.money2020.com/

  60. Reuters Events Renewable Finance and Investment North America

    Link: <https://events.reutersevents.com/renewable-energy/finance-investment-usa?utm_source=Media Partner%3A Bizzabo&utm_medium=Event Listing &utm_campaign=5536>

  61. Reuters Events: Payments Summit Europe

    Link: <https://events.reutersevents.com/finance/payments-europe?utm_source=bizzabo&utm_medium=eventlisting &utm_campaign=5565>

  62. Mallorca Blockchain Days

    Link: https://mallorcablockchaindays.com/

  63. London FinTech Week 2022

    Link: https://www.fintechweek.london/event/0d7c012f-8593-4b1a-a93d-0d4a22b5b9b9/summary

  64. Zebu Live

    Link: https://www.zebulive.xyz/

  65. Money 20/20 USA

    Link: https://us.money2020.com/

  66. TOKEN2409 Europe

    Link: https://www.europe.token2049.com/

  67. Decentralized

    Link: https://www.decentralized.com/

  68. Blockchain Finance Forum: Europe

    Link: https://www.blockchainfinanceforum.com/

  69. Fintech connect

    Link: https://www.fintechconnect.com/events-london

  70. CrossTech Conferences/ Events Link: https://imtconferences.com/

  71. Blockchain Conference - Harvard CMSA

    Link: https://cmsa.fas.harvard.edu/blockchain/

  72. BSV-DEVCON Link: https://bsvdevcon.net/

  73. Blockchain Technology Conference (Blockchainconf) Link: https://blockchainconf.net/

  74. Blockchain: Research and Applications (Journal) Link: https://www.journals.elsevier.com/blockchain-research-and-applications

  75. Frontiers in Blockchain (Journal) Link: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/blockchain

  76. International Journal of Blockchains and Cryptocurrencies Link: https://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=ijbc

  77. IET Blockchain (Journal) Link: https://ietresearch.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/26341573

  78. Journal of Blockchain Research Link: https://www.intlpress.com/site/pub/pages/journals/items/jbr/_home/_main/index.php

  79. Special Issue "Advances in Blockchain Technology and Applications" Link: https://www.mdpi.com/journal/applsci/special_issues/Blockchain_2020

  80. Special Issue "Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies" Link: https://www.mdpi.com/journal/jrfm/special_issues/Blockchain

  81. Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law and Policy Link: https://stanford-jblp.pubpub.org/

  82. Call For Papers: Special Issue on Blockchain Link: https://www.springer.com/journal/10619/updates/19089506

  83. The Journal of The British Blockchain Association (The JBBA) Link: https://jbba.scholasticahq.com/

  84. Special Issue Call for Papers: Blockchain-based applications for enhancing cybersecurity in manufacturing and building supply chain resilience Link: https://research.com/special-issue/blockchain-based-applications-for-enhancing-cybersecurity-in-manufacturing-and-building-supply-chain-resilience

  85. Blockchain in Healthcare Today(BHTY) Link: https://blockchainhealthcaretoday.com/index.php/journal

  86. International Journal of Blockchain Applications and Secure Computing (IJBASC) Link: [https://www.igi-global.com/journal/international-journal-blockchain-applications-secure/290373#:\~:text=provides a...-,The International Journal of Blockchain Applications and Secure Computing (IJBASC,blockchain technology and secure computing](https://www.igi-global.com/journal/international-journal-blockchain-applications-secure/290373#:%5C~:text=provides%20a...-,The%20International%20Journal%20of%20Blockchain%20Applications%20and%20Secure%20Computing%20(IJBASC,blockchain%20technology%20and%20secure%20computing)

  87. Special Issue on Fusing Blockchain and AI with Metaverse: Technologies, Trends, and Applications Link: https://www.computer.org/digital-library/journals/oj/cfp-blockchain-ai-metaverse

  88. Recent Advances on Blockchain for Network and Service Management Link: https://www.comsoc.org/publications/journals/ieee-tnsm/cfp/recent-advances-blockchain-network-and-service-management

  89. Blockchain Incubator Workshop Link: https://blockchain.ieee.org/conferences/incubator-workshop

  90. Ledger journal Link: https://ledgerjournal.org/ojs/index.php/ledger

  91. Blockchain Expo World Series Link: https://www.blockchain-expo.com/

  92. Call for Papers for Special Issue on "Blockchain and Electronic Commerce" Link: https://www.springer.com/journal/12525/updates/20197204

  93. BSV Bitcoin association (Conferances and Events) Link: https://bitcoinassociation.net

  94. Dcentral Austin Link: https://www.dcentralcon.com/

  95. BlackSeaChain

    Link: https://www.blackseachain.com/

  96. Blockchain Oracle Summit

    Link: https://blockchainoraclesummit.io/

  97. Blockchain Technology Symposium

    Link: https://bts-2022.cpsc.ucalgary.ca/

  98. Bitcoin Mining Conference

    Link: https://braiins.com/bitcoin-mining-conference-2022

  99. The African Women in Technology- Blockchain/Crypto Conference

    Link: https://www.africanwomenintech.com/the-african-women-in-technology-host-the-blockchain-crypto-conference-july-6-8/

  100. International Conference on Blockchain Technology and Information Security

    Link: http://www.bctis.net/


I've listed some of the venues here, but this list is likely to grow in the near future as new venues are added. Aside from this, there are a number of blockchain-related books where researchers can quickly publish their findings. Various groups, webcasts, podcasts, blogs, and lecture series relevant to blockchain research can also be used to discuss your ongoing work and receive suitable feedback.


Please let me know if there is anything I've forgotten. Both I and this blog will be upgraded. Please contact me via any social media platform or email.



  1. [email protected]
  3. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaspreet-kaur-07726a123/
  4. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100003792556320
  5. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Jaspreet-Kaur-107


