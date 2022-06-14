100 Blockchain Conferences, Events, and Workshops Everyone Should Know

Faculty, Researcher, Security blogger & Consultant
Blockchain is a cutting-edge technology that is being used in a variety of applications these days, including smart healthcare, smart education, cryptocurrency, and many more.
This technology and its applications consist of many topics which can be published and debated in a variety of generalized and well-respected conferences, journals, summits, and workshops.
Crypto Valley Conference on Blockchain Technology, CVCBT Link: https://www.cryptovalleyconference.com/
ICBC - IEEE International Conference on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Link: https://icbc2022.ieee-icbc.org/
IEEE International Conference on Blockchain, (Blockchain) Link: http://www.blockchain-ieee.org/
International Conference on Cloud Computing, Big Data and Blockchain, ICCBB Link: http://fzuconf.com/ICCBB-2018/index.htm
Bitcoin Conference Link: https://b.tc/conference/
CRYBLOCK - Workshop on Cryptocurrencies and Blockchains for Distributed Systems
Link: http://www.cryblock.org/
BCC - ACM Workshop on Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and Contracts
IWBOSE - IEEE International Workshop on Blockchain Oriented Software Engineering
IEEE/ACM International Workshop on Emerging Trends in Software Engineering for Blockchain, WETSEB.
BlockSys - Workshop on Blockchain-Enabled Networked Sensor Systems
BSCI ACM International Symposium on Blockchain and Secure Critical Infrastructure
Paris Blockchain Week Summit
Link: https://pbwsummit.com/
Blockchain Life
World Blockchain Summit
Link: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/blockchain/dubai/
Blockchain Revolution Global
DC Blockchain Summit Link: https://dcblockchainsummit.com/
Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth
Link: https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-sustainable-economic-growth/
European Blockchain Convention Link: https://eblockchainconvention.com/
Blockchain and Internet of Things Conference
Link: http://www.biotc.net/
International Congress on Blockchain and Applications Link: https://www.blockchain-congress.net/
Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Events
Sustainable Energy: Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Link: https://www.sebccon.com/
Blockchain in Oil & Gas Conference
Link: https://blockchain-oilandgas.energyconferencenetwork.com/
Blockchain Tech Summit Link: http://blockchaintechsummit.org/
Blockchain Economy Summit Link: https://blockchaineconomy.global/
Future Blockchain Summit
Blockchain for Governance
Link: https://www.d4a.io/
Istanbul Blockchain Week Link: https://istanbulblockchainweek.com/
Blockchain Summit
ELEV8CON PARABOLIC
CRYPTOWORLDCON
Israel Crypto Conference
Link: https://www.israelcrypto.io/events/israel-crypto-conference-2022
BlockchainUA Conference. Community. Trends.
Permissionless
Consensus
Blockchain Futurist Conference Link: https://www.futuristconference.com/
India Blockchain Week (IBW) Link: https://www.inblockchainweek.com/
The North American Bitcoin Conference
The Science of Blockchain Conference (SBC)
The Blockchain Event
ETHDenver
LendIt Fintech NEXUS
Bitcoin Day Sacramento Link: https://bitcoinday.io/sacramento22
Crypto State
Link: https://www.coindesk.com/static/2021/11/30/crypto-state-2021-events-page/
FinTech Festival India
Link: https://www.fintechfestival.in/event/6cf223a8-3f97-45d0-a2d9-1e8c1cae49ba/summary
Future Digital Finance
Crypto Clarity: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Crypto and Financial Crime with Coinbase and Binance
Link: https://www.unit21.ai/resources/events-webinars/register-for-crypto-clarity-webinar-with-coinbase-and-binance
Shred the System: Driving the Crypto & Blockchain Revolution
Link: https://summits.harrisburgu.edu/cryptocurrency-conference/
Blockchain Africa Conference Link: https://blockchainafrica.co/
Dystopia Fest
New York FinTech Week
Link: https://empirestartups.com/events/new-york-fintech-week/
Empire FinTech Conference
Open Banking & Instant Payments Summit
AIM Summit
Reuters Events: Investment USA
Link: <https://events.reutersevents.com/finance/investment-usa? utm_source=bizzabo&utm_medium=eventlisting &utm_campaign=5530>
LendIt Fintech USA
DeFi Conf
Link: https://deficonf.xyz/#/
MONEYCONF
Money20/20 Europe
Reuters Events Renewable Finance and Investment North America
Link: <https://events.reutersevents.com/renewable-energy/finance-investment-usa?utm_source=Media Partner%3A Bizzabo&utm_medium=Event Listing &utm_campaign=5536>
Reuters Events: Payments Summit Europe
Link: <https://events.reutersevents.com/finance/payments-europe?utm_source=bizzabo&utm_medium=eventlisting &utm_campaign=5565>
Mallorca Blockchain Days
London FinTech Week 2022
Link: https://www.fintechweek.london/event/0d7c012f-8593-4b1a-a93d-0d4a22b5b9b9/summary
Zebu Live
Money 20/20 USA
TOKEN2409 Europe
Decentralized
Blockchain Finance Forum: Europe
Fintech connect
CrossTech Conferences/ Events Link: https://imtconferences.com/
Blockchain Conference - Harvard CMSA
BSV-DEVCON Link: https://bsvdevcon.net/
Blockchain Technology Conference (Blockchainconf) Link: https://blockchainconf.net/
Blockchain: Research and Applications (Journal) Link: https://www.journals.elsevier.com/blockchain-research-and-applications
Frontiers in Blockchain (Journal) Link: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/blockchain
International Journal of Blockchains and Cryptocurrencies Link: https://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=ijbc
IET Blockchain (Journal) Link: https://ietresearch.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/26341573
Journal of Blockchain Research Link: https://www.intlpress.com/site/pub/pages/journals/items/jbr/_home/_main/index.php
Special Issue "Advances in Blockchain Technology and Applications" Link: https://www.mdpi.com/journal/applsci/special_issues/Blockchain_2020
Special Issue "Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies" Link: https://www.mdpi.com/journal/jrfm/special_issues/Blockchain
Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law and Policy Link: https://stanford-jblp.pubpub.org/
Call For Papers: Special Issue on Blockchain Link: https://www.springer.com/journal/10619/updates/19089506
The Journal of The British Blockchain Association (The JBBA) Link: https://jbba.scholasticahq.com/
Special Issue Call for Papers: Blockchain-based applications for enhancing cybersecurity in manufacturing and building supply chain resilience Link: https://research.com/special-issue/blockchain-based-applications-for-enhancing-cybersecurity-in-manufacturing-and-building-supply-chain-resilience
Blockchain in Healthcare Today(BHTY) Link: https://blockchainhealthcaretoday.com/index.php/journal
International Journal of Blockchain Applications and Secure Computing (IJBASC) Link: [https://www.igi-global.com/journal/international-journal-blockchain-applications-secure/290373#:\~:text=provides a...-,The International Journal of Blockchain Applications and Secure Computing (IJBASC,blockchain technology and secure computing](https://www.igi-global.com/journal/international-journal-blockchain-applications-secure/290373#:%5C~:text=provides%20a...-,The%20International%20Journal%20of%20Blockchain%20Applications%20and%20Secure%20Computing%20(IJBASC,blockchain%20technology%20and%20secure%20computing)
Special Issue on Fusing Blockchain and AI with Metaverse: Technologies, Trends, and Applications Link: https://www.computer.org/digital-library/journals/oj/cfp-blockchain-ai-metaverse
Recent Advances on Blockchain for Network and Service Management Link: https://www.comsoc.org/publications/journals/ieee-tnsm/cfp/recent-advances-blockchain-network-and-service-management
Blockchain Incubator Workshop Link: https://blockchain.ieee.org/conferences/incubator-workshop
Ledger journal Link: https://ledgerjournal.org/ojs/index.php/ledger
Blockchain Expo World Series Link: https://www.blockchain-expo.com/
Call for Papers for Special Issue on "Blockchain and Electronic Commerce" Link: https://www.springer.com/journal/12525/updates/20197204
BSV Bitcoin association (Conferances and Events) Link: https://bitcoinassociation.net
Dcentral Austin Link: https://www.dcentralcon.com/
BlackSeaChain
Blockchain Oracle Summit
Blockchain Technology Symposium
Bitcoin Mining Conference
The African Women in Technology- Blockchain/Crypto Conference
Link: https://www.africanwomenintech.com/the-african-women-in-technology-host-the-blockchain-crypto-conference-july-6-8/
International Conference on Blockchain Technology and Information Security
Link: http://www.bctis.net/
I've listed some of the venues here, but this list is likely to grow in the near future as new venues are added. Aside from this, there are a number of blockchain-related books where researchers can quickly publish their findings. Various groups, webcasts, podcasts, blogs, and lecture series relevant to blockchain research can also be used to discuss your ongoing work and receive suitable feedback.
Please let me know if there is anything I've forgotten. Both I and this blog will be upgraded. Please contact me via any social media platform or email.