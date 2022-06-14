100 Blockchain Conferences, Events, and Workshops Everyone Should Know

Blockchain is a cutting-edge technology that is being used in a variety of applications these days, including smart healthcare, smart education, cryptocurrency, and many more. The technology and its applications consist of many topics which can be published and debated in a range of generalized and well-respected conferences, journals, summits, and workshops. This article is a look at some of the topics discussed at various conferences and summits around the world, including the Bitcoin Conference and the International Conference on Bitcoin, ICBC.





This technology and its applications consist of many topics which can be published and debated in a variety of generalized and well-respected conferences, journals, summits, and workshops.





Crypto Valley Conference on Blockchain Technology, CVCBT Link: https://www.cryptovalleyconference.com/ ICBC - IEEE International Conference on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Link: https://icbc2022.ieee-icbc.org/ IEEE International Conference on Blockchain, (Blockchain) Link: http://www.blockchain-ieee.org/ International Conference on Cloud Computing, Big Data and Blockchain, ICCBB Link: http://fzuconf.com/ICCBB-2018/index.htm Bitcoin Conference Link: https://b.tc/conference/ CRYBLOCK - Workshop on Cryptocurrencies and Blockchains for Distributed Systems Link: http://www.cryblock.org/ BCC - ACM Workshop on Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and Contracts Link: https://www.isical.ac.in/\~bcc/bcc19/ IWBOSE - IEEE International Workshop on Blockchain Oriented Software Engineering Link: https://www.agile-group.org/iwbose2021/ IEEE/ACM International Workshop on Emerging Trends in Software Engineering for Blockchain, WETSEB. Link: https://www.agile-group.org/wetseb2022/ BlockSys - Workshop on Blockchain-Enabled Networked Sensor Systems Link: https://acmblocksys.github.io/blocksys2021/ BSCI ACM International Symposium on Blockchain and Secure Critical Infrastructure Link: http://www.cloud-conf.net/bsci/2022/ Paris Blockchain Week Summit Link: https://pbwsummit.com/ Blockchain Life Link: https://blockchain-life.com/europe/en/ World Blockchain Summit Link: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/blockchain/dubai/ Blockchain Revolution Global Link: https://blockchainrevolutionglobal.com/ DC Blockchain Summit Link: https://dcblockchainsummit.com/ Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Link: https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-sustainable-economic-growth/ European Blockchain Convention Link: https://eblockchainconvention.com/ Blockchain and Internet of Things Conference Link: http://www.biotc.net/ International Congress on Blockchain and Applications Link: https://www.blockchain-congress.net/ Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Events Link: https://gbaglobal.org/events/ Sustainable Energy: Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Link: https://www.sebccon.com/ Blockchain in Oil & Gas Conference Link: https://blockchain-oilandgas.energyconferencenetwork.com/ Blockchain Tech Summit Link: http://blockchaintechsummit.org/ Blockchain Economy Summit Link: https://blockchaineconomy.global/ Future Blockchain Summit Link: https://www.futureblockchainsummit.com/ Blockchain for Governance Link: https://www.d4a.io/ Istanbul Blockchain Week Link: https://istanbulblockchainweek.com/ Blockchain Summit Link: https://blockchainvsummit.com/ ELEV8CON PARABOLIC Link: https://elev8con.com/elev8con/ CRYPTOWORLDCON Link: https://cryptoworldcon.com/ Israel Crypto Conference Link: https://www.israelcrypto.io/events/israel-crypto-conference-2022 BlockchainUA Conference. Community. Trends. Link: https://blockchainua.com/en/ Permissionless Link: https://blockworks.co/events/permissionless/ Consensus Link: https://www.coindesk.com/consensus2022/ Blockchain Futurist Conference Link: https://www.futuristconference.com/ India Blockchain Week (IBW) Link: https://www.inblockchainweek.com/ The North American Bitcoin Conference Link: https://www.btcmiami.com/ The Science of Blockchain Conference (SBC) Link: https://cbr.stanford.edu/sbc22/ The Blockchain Event Link: https://www.theblockchainevent.com/east/ ETHDenver Link: https://www.ethdenver.com/ LendIt Fintech NEXUS Link: https://www.lendit.com/nexus/2022/ Bitcoin Day Sacramento Link: https://bitcoinday.io/sacramento22 Crypto State Link: https://www.coindesk.com/static/2021/11/30/crypto-state-2021-events-page/ FinTech Festival India Link: https://www.fintechfestival.in/event/6cf223a8-3f97-45d0-a2d9-1e8c1cae49ba/summary Future Digital Finance Link: https://netfinance.wbresearch.com/ Crypto Clarity: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Crypto and Financial Crime with Coinbase and Binance Link: https://www.unit21.ai/resources/events-webinars/register-for-crypto-clarity-webinar-with-coinbase-and-binance Shred the System: Driving the Crypto & Blockchain Revolution Link: https://summits.harrisburgu.edu/cryptocurrency-conference/ Blockchain Africa Conference Link: https://blockchainafrica.co/ Dystopia Fest Link: https://dystopialabs.com/ New York FinTech Week Link: https://empirestartups.com/events/new-york-fintech-week/ Empire FinTech Conference Link: https://empirestartups.com/events/fintech-conference/ Open Banking & Instant Payments Summit Link: https://www.kinfos.events/ob-ips/ AIM Summit Link: https://www.aimsummit.com/ Reuters Events: Investment USA Link: <https://events.reutersevents.com/finance/investment-usa? utm_source=bizzabo&utm_medium=eventlisting &utm_campaign=5530> LendIt Fintech USA Link: https://www.lendit.com/usa/2022/ DeFi Conf Link: https://deficonf.xyz/#/ MONEYCONF Link: https://websummit.com/tracks/moneyconf Money20/20 Europe Link: https://europe.money2020.com/ Reuters Events Renewable Finance and Investment North America Link: <https://events.reutersevents.com/renewable-energy/finance-investment-usa?utm_source=Media Partner%3A Bizzabo&utm_medium=Event Listing &utm_campaign=5536> Reuters Events: Payments Summit Europe Link: <https://events.reutersevents.com/finance/payments-europe?utm_source=bizzabo&utm_medium=eventlisting &utm_campaign=5565> Mallorca Blockchain Days Link: https://mallorcablockchaindays.com/ London FinTech Week 2022 Link: https://www.fintechweek.london/event/0d7c012f-8593-4b1a-a93d-0d4a22b5b9b9/summary Zebu Live Link: https://www.zebulive.xyz/ Money 20/20 USA Link: https://us.money2020.com/ TOKEN2409 Europe Link: https://www.europe.token2049.com/ Decentralized Link: https://www.decentralized.com/ Blockchain Finance Forum: Europe Link: https://www.blockchainfinanceforum.com/ Fintech connect Link: https://www.fintechconnect.com/events-london CrossTech Conferences/ Events Link: https://imtconferences.com/ Blockchain Conference - Harvard CMSA Link: https://cmsa.fas.harvard.edu/blockchain/ BSV-DEVCON Link: https://bsvdevcon.net/ Blockchain Technology Conference (Blockchainconf) Link: https://blockchainconf.net/ Blockchain: Research and Applications (Journal) Link: https://www.journals.elsevier.com/blockchain-research-and-applications Frontiers in Blockchain (Journal) Link: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/blockchain International Journal of Blockchains and Cryptocurrencies Link: https://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=ijbc IET Blockchain (Journal) Link: https://ietresearch.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/26341573 Journal of Blockchain Research Link: https://www.intlpress.com/site/pub/pages/journals/items/jbr/_home/_main/index.php Special Issue "Advances in Blockchain Technology and Applications" Link: https://www.mdpi.com/journal/applsci/special_issues/Blockchain_2020 Special Issue "Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies" Link: https://www.mdpi.com/journal/jrfm/special_issues/Blockchain Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law and Policy Link: https://stanford-jblp.pubpub.org/ Call For Papers: Special Issue on Blockchain Link: https://www.springer.com/journal/10619/updates/19089506 The Journal of The British Blockchain Association (The JBBA) Link: https://jbba.scholasticahq.com/ Special Issue Call for Papers: Blockchain-based applications for enhancing cybersecurity in manufacturing and building supply chain resilience Link: https://research.com/special-issue/blockchain-based-applications-for-enhancing-cybersecurity-in-manufacturing-and-building-supply-chain-resilience Blockchain in Healthcare Today(BHTY) Link: https://blockchainhealthcaretoday.com/index.php/journal International Journal of Blockchain Applications and Secure Computing (IJBASC) Link: [https://www.igi-global.com/journal/international-journal-blockchain-applications-secure/290373#:\~:text=provides a...-,The International Journal of Blockchain Applications and Secure Computing (IJBASC,blockchain technology and secure computing](https://www.igi-global.com/journal/international-journal-blockchain-applications-secure/290373#:%5C~:text=provides%20a...-,The%20International%20Journal%20of%20Blockchain%20Applications%20and%20Secure%20Computing%20(IJBASC,blockchain%20technology%20and%20secure%20computing) Special Issue on Fusing Blockchain and AI with Metaverse: Technologies, Trends, and Applications Link: https://www.computer.org/digital-library/journals/oj/cfp-blockchain-ai-metaverse Recent Advances on Blockchain for Network and Service Management Link: https://www.comsoc.org/publications/journals/ieee-tnsm/cfp/recent-advances-blockchain-network-and-service-management Blockchain Incubator Workshop Link: https://blockchain.ieee.org/conferences/incubator-workshop Ledger journal Link: https://ledgerjournal.org/ojs/index.php/ledger Blockchain Expo World Series Link: https://www.blockchain-expo.com/ Call for Papers for Special Issue on "Blockchain and Electronic Commerce" Link: https://www.springer.com/journal/12525/updates/20197204 BSV Bitcoin association (Conferances and Events) Link: https://bitcoinassociation.net Dcentral Austin Link: https://www.dcentralcon.com/ BlackSeaChain Link: https://www.blackseachain.com/ Blockchain Oracle Summit Link: https://blockchainoraclesummit.io/ Blockchain Technology Symposium Link: https://bts-2022.cpsc.ucalgary.ca/ Bitcoin Mining Conference Link: https://braiins.com/bitcoin-mining-conference-2022 The African Women in Technology- Blockchain/Crypto Conference Link: https://www.africanwomenintech.com/the-african-women-in-technology-host-the-blockchain-crypto-conference-july-6-8/ International Conference on Blockchain Technology and Information Security Link: http://www.bctis.net/



I've listed some of the venues here, but this list is likely to grow in the near future as new venues are added. Aside from this, there are a number of blockchain-related books where researchers can quickly publish their findings. Various groups, webcasts, podcasts, blogs, and lecture series relevant to blockchain research can also be used to discuss your ongoing work and receive suitable feedback.





Please let me know if there is anything I've forgotten. Both I and this blog will be upgraded. Please contact me via any social media platform or email.











