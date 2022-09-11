Blockchain Technology Initiatives in India

India is making excellent progress in this sector and participates effectively on a global scale. Indian Government, Universities as well as Industries are effectively participating in this direction. Government of India has made available research on the **[National Blockchain Technology Strategy](https://www.meity.gov.in/writereaddata/files/National_BCT_Strategy) There are many other institutions or centers where you can learn about this technology from naive to expert level. We may conclude that this technology is being used more widely and in the Indian market as well.





Blockchain is an extremely cordial term nowadays. This new technology has worldwide adoption in every sector as in smart healthcare, smart education, supply chain management, and many more due to its advantageous features such as decentralization, immutability, etc. India is also making excellent progress in this sector and participates effectively on a global scale. Indian Government, Universities as well as Industries are effectively participating in this direction.





I've included a few of the initiatives below:

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India has made available research on the National Blockchain Technology Strategy. This report consists of various national blockchain solutions and also offers a 5-year plan as well as a national blockchain framework.





Many significant venues, including RBI (Reserve Bank of India), SBI (State Bank of India), IDBRT (Institute for Development & Research in Banking Technology), and many more are actively taking part in the blockchain finance or banking race. Indian Banks' Blockchain Infrastructure Co (IBBIC) has been built for the same purpose.





Academia also has a significant role to play here. As a reputed institute, IIT Kanpur is working on several blockchain-related projects securing healthcare infrastructures, Land record management, and many more. Ripple Blockchain, the center of excellence has been created at IIIT Hyderabad. Significant research on this technology and its application to other technologies are also being conducted by numerous other institutes as well.





Many Indian startups are also built using this technology as Signzy, InstaDapp, Matic Network, and many more. Big Indian companies like Infosys, and HCL also offer their blockchain-related services. You can see GanderCoin as India's first and foremost cryptocurrency in the market.





The Indian government has also launched the Future Skills Prime Program for enhancing blockchain talent in the country. There are many other institutions or centers as well where you can learn about this technology from naive to expert level.





I'll come to the end. We may conclude that this technology is being used more widely and in the Indian market as well. Let's wait and see how this technology improves our quality of life in the future.





This article is a brief overview of blockchain technology in India. For more information, readers can also look out for the references/links or ask me about those.





