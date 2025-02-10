Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Related Work

2.1 The Impact of Blockchain Technology on Education

2.2 Incorporating Scratch into Tinker Learning for Computational Thinking

2.3 Using Polygon SDK for JavaScript to Interact with a Smart Contract

2.4 Challenges in Blockchain Education and the Need for User-friendly Tools

3 Methods

4 Results

5 Discussion

6 Conclusions and References

2 RELATED WORK

2.1 The Impact of Blockchain Technology on Education

The core concept of value exchange in the education metaverse is achieved by implementing blockchain technology for data verification and conversion, allowing learners to obtain unique "value" and engage in exchange [11]. In this process, the education metaverse is an open and accessible learning environment that enables learners to independently generate and create value, forming a more valuable learning ecosystem through sharing and exchange.





When learners complete a learning task or achieve specific learning outcomes in the education metaverse, this data is recorded on the blockchain to create a unique token representing the learner’s outstanding value. These tokens can be verified and exchanged through the blockchain. For example, learners can sell their tickets to others or use them to exchange for otherlearners’ learning achievements or learning resources. In this process, the education metaverse provides an open exchange platform that allows learners to freely exchange, share, and create value, forming a new learning community.





This blockchain-based value exchange model in the education metaverse encourages learners to learn and generate value actively and increases learners’ autonomy and self-awareness, thereby improving learning effectiveness and satisfaction. At the same time, this model also promotes innovation and knowledge sharing, forming a new knowledge community and contributing to the development and progress of education.





With the advancement of technology, education is also facing various challenges and opportunities. Among them, the education metaverse has become a new field of focus. The emergence of blockchain technology provides new possibilities for developing the education metaverse.





The core concept of blockchain technology is decentralization and distribution, which can connect various information data to form a complete data system. In the education metaverse, blockchain technology can achieve data integration and value exchange, making the education metaverse a more fair, transparent, and decentralized world.





The data integration function of blockchain technology can organically integrate and interact with data from different sources, formats, and characteristics to achieve data integrity and credibility. At the same time, the decentralization feature of blockchain technology can prevent any centralized organization or individual from controlling and dominating the development of the education metaverse, protecting user rights and creating a more fair economic environment.





In addition to data integration and decentralization, value exchange is another important application of blockchain technology. In the education metaverse, blockchain technology can achieve value exchange, allowing various information data to communicate and interact with each other, generating more value. At the same time, blockchain technology can also realize direct interaction of funds, allowing users of the education metaverse to trade on the blockchain without cumbersome centralized money flow directly. In the thinking of the education metaverse, in addition to expanding equipment, it is more important to incorporate the essential concepts of the metaverse: "creating value," "value transformation," and "concept of ownership." Through these concepts, the education metaverse can achieve the exchange of images and the transformation of thinking, enabling students to understand the value of survival when facing virtual parallel time and space. In addition, the core of the education metaverse is creating value and defining the content and form of matter humans need and are willing to exchange, thereby achieving value transformation. At the same time, the concept of ownership should also be considered, allowing students to learn how to manage, share, and exchange their importance in the education metaverse and keep up with the changes in the value of the virtual economic system under new technological transformations. The development of the education metaverse is about expanding equipment and transforming thinking, discounts, and new modes of creating value and managing ownership.





Authors: (1) Yun-Cheng Tsai, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, Taiwan ([email protected]); (2) Jiun-Yu Huang, Small Town Intelligence Co., Ltd, Taiwan ([email protected]); (3) Da-Ru Chiou, Taitung Tung Hai Junior High School, Taiwan ([email protected]).

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



