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What Capitalists Got Wrong About the 'Future of Education,' And What They Should Have Done Instead

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bythe frog society@thefrogsociety

mildly interesting commentary about technology and society

December 24th, 2024
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mildly interesting commentary about technology and society

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futurism#future-of-education#education#artificial-intelligence#future-of-work#ai-for-education#false-promise-of-universality#future-proof-tech#hackernoon-top-story

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