The Unity Writing Contest by Tatum Games: Winners Announced!

Game devs, assemble! The winners of the Unity Writing Contest by Tatum Games and HackerNoon are announced. First, a brief overview of the contest. We published 61 stories during the contest generating 125k reads and 14 days of reading time. We thank Tatum Games, all the participants and our readers in making this contest a success! Y’all are winners 💚 The Unity Writing Contest Winners As we know, the contest had 3 rounds. Every month, we announced the finalists for each round and asked our community to comment which stories they liked. Our editors read your comments and voted for the stories they liked the best. Here are the finalists and winners for each round: The Unity Writing Contest, Round 1 Here’s the list of top 10 finalists: by The Hidden Gems of Game Analytics: Unveiling Trends and Insights for Game Developers @ivyhackwell by From Pixels to Profits: Boosting Revenue with Analytics in Game Development @dylanmich by The Hacker's Nemesis: Strengthening Game Security to Ward Off Intrusions @lonewolf by Optimizing Performance and Boosting FPS in Unity Games @codelynx by Memory Mastery: Comparing Unity and .NET Garbage Collection @dmitrii by Unreal Engine vs. Unity: Choosing the Right Game Development Platform @davidmustard by Monetizing Your Unity Games: Strategies for Success @davidmustard by Achieving Mastery: How Analytics Drives Game Balancing and Tuning @codelynx by Guardians of the Game: How Online Gaming Developers Continue to Combat Trolls and Hackers @0xjoel And the winner of the first round is https://hackernoon.com/from-pixels-to-profits-boosting-revenue-with-analytics-in-game-development?ref=hackernoon.com&embedable=true In the past, games were often static experiences that offered limited replayability. However, with live operations, developers can adapt and respond to player expectations in real-time. By actively listening to the community and analyzing player data, developers can identify pain points, introduce new features, and fine-tune the gameplay experience. The result? A game that stays relevant and keeps players coming back for more. Congratulations, ! You have won $1000. @dylanmich The Unity Writing Contest, Round 2 First, let’s have a look at the finalists: by Getting Started With Presence Platform Interaction SDK: Hand Tracking @shiaart by Building An Oculus Quest 2 Compatible Game With Unity: A Beginner's Guide @shiaart by 10 Lessons From 10 Years Of Designing, Creating and Marketing Mobile Games @0xjack by Unity Realtime Multiplayer, Part 1: Networking Basics @dmitrii by Level Design in Unity: From Concept to Playable Environments @davidmustard by Exploring Unity DOTS and ECS: Is it a Game Changer? @deniskondratev by 7 Unity Engine Games With Impressive Sales From Game Analytics @oliveremeka And the clear winner with the highest number of editorial and community votes is https://hackernoon.com/unity-realtime-multiplayer-part-1-networking-basics?embedable=true Network technologies aren't isolated from the physical world and are subject to several physical limitations: bandwidth, latency, connection reliability — all of these factors are important to consider when developing networked games. Understanding these basic principles and constraints will help you better evaluate the possible solutions and strategies required for the successful network integration of your games. Well-deserved, ! You have won $1000! @dmitrii The Unity Writing Contest, Round 3 Here are the top 10 finalists of the third and final round: by . Creating Immersive Virtual Reality Experiences With Unity @jamesjohnson by . Unity Realtime Multiplayer, Part 2: TCP, UDP, WebSocket Protocols @dmitrii by . Unity AI: Creating Intelligent NPCs and Enemy Behaviors @awesomemike by . The Top 5 Unity Assets Every Game Developer Should Have @davidmustard by . Designing Captivating Game Characters with Unity's Animation Tools @lonewolf by . Unity Realtime Multiplayer, Part 3: Reliable UDP Protocol @dmitrii by . Game Analytics – A Tale of Different Faces @oliveremeka by . Unity Realtime Multiplayer, Part 6: Game Network Topologies @dmitrii by Mastering Unity's Coroutines @infinity by Unity Realtime Multiplayer, Part 4: Overcoming NAT Challenges @dmitrii Drum roll for the third and final winner of the contest: https://hackernoon.com/game-analytics-a-tale-of-different-faces?ref=hackernoon.com&embedable=true Game analytics has become widely established to great benefits, but as with any new technology, a number of other effects have come out of the technology which may not have been what it was originally intended for. Yay, ! You've bagged $1000. @oliveremeka Congratulations to all the winners! We will contact y'all via email to share the next steps. Visit to learn more about running and upcoming contests. contests.hackernoon.com Power Your Game With MIKROS The HackerNoon writing contests primarily aim to celebrate quality content and recruit educational stories for our community. We congratulate all the finalists. However, the Editorial team can ban a writer and/or disqualify a story if we find any misconduct like plagiarism, copyright infringement, or disinformation.