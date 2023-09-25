Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The DevOps Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!by@hackernooncontests
    559 reads

    The DevOps Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Here’s the list of the Round 1 finalists: JWT and Azure AD Authentication: How to Marry Them? by @fmira21 Beyond the Hype: Real-World Challenges of DevOps in Legacy Infrastructure by @feranmiadeyinka Container Orchestration Smackdown: Kubernetes vs. Docker Swarm vs. Nomad by @emmanuelohaba Deploying a Scalable and Secure Node.js REST API with MongoDB on Aptible by @wise4rmgod Cultural Challenges in DevOps Adoption and How to Overcome Them by @ezikielemmanuel Security Considerations in IaaS Deployments by @lonewolf Integration Challenges and Solutions in PaaS by @innocentchuks The Impact of Serverless Computing on PaaS and IaaS Adoption by @ivyhackwell Efficient Application Updates with Blue-Green Deployments in Kubernetes by @dylanmich

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The DevOps Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!
    cloud #devops #hackernoon-top-story
    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements HackerNoon profile picture

    @hackernooncontests

    HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements

    Official account for all the writing contests powered by HackerNoon.

    Receive Stories from @hackernooncontests

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Aptible

    Write a DevOps Story; Win from $18k!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Crypto Writing Contest by NOWPayments and HackerNoon
    Published at Apr 29, 2023 by hackernooncontests #crypto
    Article Thumbnail
    How Ruby Gems Downloads Have Grown from 2013 to 2023
    Published at Nov 17, 2023 by lucianghinda #ruby
    Article Thumbnail
    Medellín — Discover the local appeal
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by adamhurwitz #travel
    Article Thumbnail
    Medellín — A taste of the classics and the best cacao
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by adamhurwitz #travel
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!