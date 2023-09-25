The DevOps Writing Contest: Round 1 Results Announced!

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

Here’s the list of the Round 1 finalists: JWT and Azure AD Authentication: How to Marry Them? by @fmira21 Beyond the Hype: Real-World Challenges of DevOps in Legacy Infrastructure by @feranmiadeyinka Container Orchestration Smackdown: Kubernetes vs. Docker Swarm vs. Nomad by @emmanuelohaba Deploying a Scalable and Secure Node.js REST API with MongoDB on Aptible by @wise4rmgod Cultural Challenges in DevOps Adoption and How to Overcome Them by @ezikielemmanuel Security Considerations in IaaS Deployments by @lonewolf Integration Challenges and Solutions in PaaS by @innocentchuks The Impact of Serverless Computing on PaaS and IaaS Adoption by @ivyhackwell Efficient Application Updates with Blue-Green Deployments in Kubernetes by @dylanmich