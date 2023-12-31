The DevOps Writing Contest by Aptible: Round 4 Winners Announced!

Search icon
    Here’s the list of the Round 4 finalists: How to Sell A Technical Debt From a DevOps Perspective? by @goal23. Getting Started With Aptible to Deploy Your First Secure Containerized Application by @emmanuelohaba. Remarkable Shift From Monolith to Microservices - Empowered by AI-Driven DevOps by @induction. How to Structure Your K8s GitOps Repository at Scale [Part 1] by @sturgelose. Serverless NestJS Automation on AWS Lambda by @elegantly. Networking: How Useful is pyATS in NetDevOps? by @verlainedevnet. PaaS: Aptible vs Heroku by @aahil. Bon Appétit: An Introduction to CI/CD and DevSecOps With a Delicious Bakery Story by @z3nch4n. Spring Boot on Choreo: Connecting a Database by @jaadds. Telecom's AI Revolution: How Predictive Analytics Optimizes CI/CD Pipelines by @pavanai.

