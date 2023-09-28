Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The FTC (Read: Lina Khan) Finally Sues Amazon in Landmark Antitrust Lawsuit #BreakUpBigTechby@linakhantakesamazon

    The FTC (Read: Lina Khan) Finally Sues Amazon in Landmark Antitrust Lawsuit #BreakUpBigTech

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Pretty bold of Lina Khan to open the case with "Amazon Prime" and "dark patterns" in the same paragraph.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The FTC (Read: Lina Khan) Finally Sues Amazon in Landmark Antitrust Lawsuit #BreakUpBigTech
    a girl trying to throw hammer on a very large guy via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    tech-stories #lina-khan #ftc #ftc-v.-amazon
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture

    @linakhantakesamazon

    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon

    The youngest person to ever chair the FTC, Lina Khan rose to prominence from her 2017 book, "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox"

    Receive Stories from @linakhantakesamazon

    react to story with heart
    Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon HackerNoon profile picture
    by Lina Khan (Finally) Sues Amazon @linakhantakesamazon.The youngest person to ever chair the FTC, Lina Khan rose to prominence from her 2017 book, "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox"
    Read My Stories

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Product Variety Puts the Super in Online Superstores
    Published at Oct 12, 2023 by linakhantakesamazon #ftc-v.-amazon
    Article Thumbnail
    When You Have to Throw Eggs From the Rooftop: Daily Coding Problem
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by nicolam94 #coding
    Article Thumbnail
    Detecting Scroll Direction in React: a StackOverflow Answer Turned NPM Package
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by smakss #react
    Article Thumbnail
    Colombia Unveils Blueprint for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and Crypto Regulatory Framework
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by thesociable #crypto-governance
    Article Thumbnail
    tl;dr of Elon Musk's interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin (HackerNoon's Version) (Partly Satire)
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by linh #elon-musk
    Article Thumbnail
    Struck by a Zero-Day: What's Your Next Move?
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by chrisray #cybersecurity
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!