The FTC's Next Big Tech to Break is Amazon, but Will Lina Khan Succeed?

TABLE OF CONTENT INTRODUCTION SUMMARY OF CASE JURISDICTION AND VENUE PLAINTIFF DEFENDANT COMMERCE DEFENDANT'S BUSINESS ACTIVITIES Typical Prime Enrollment Experiences Prime's Four-Page, Six-Click, Fifteen-Option Iliad Cancellation Process The (Redacted) for the Prime Enrollment Flow Amazon's Knowledge of Nonconsensual Enrollment Amazon's (Redacted) Decision to (Redacted) Amazon's (Redacted) Decision to (Redacted) Amazon's (Redacted) Decision to (Redacted) Amazon's (Redacted) Decision to (Redacted) Manipulative Designs in the Checkout Enrollment and Iliad Flows Amazon's Other Subscription Programs Have Similar Features Amazon's Misuse of (Redacted) Amazon's Other Attempts to Delay the Commission's Investigation VIOLATIONS OF THE FTC ACT COUNT I - Unfairly Charging Consumers Without Consent VIOLATIONS OF THE RESTORE ONLINE SHOPPERS CONFIDENCE ACT COUNT II - Violation of ROSCA—Inadequate Disclosures COUNT III - Violation of ROSCA—Nonconsensual Enrollment COUNT IV - Violation of ROSCA—Failure To Provide Simple Cancellation Mechanism CONSUMER INJURY PRAYER FOR RELIEF ATTACHMENT A-N FILED UNDER SEAL ATTACHMENT O ATTACHMENT P FILED UNDER SEAL ATTACHMENT Q ATTACHMENT R ATTACHMENT S ATTACHMENT T ATTACHMENT U ATTACHMENT V