The Best Risk-Adjusted Path to 10x Crypto Returns with Ethereum

1,215 reads

Address Capital’s price target for Ether is $3,077 to $32,468 in the next five years, representing an ROI and IRR of 10.6x and 61%. With a market capitalization of $362 billion as of September 23, 2021, the price of Ether (ETH) will increase from $3.077. The rest of this piece expands on Address Capital's investment thesis for the future of the Bitcoin currency. Address Capital: "Ether" is the leading decentralized application protocol (“L1”) in the token economy.