Avalanche # AVAX

AVAX is the coin that powers the Avalanche blockchain and ecosystem. AVAX is Avalanche's fuel, as the cryptocurrency is used to pay transaction fees, secure the network via staking, and serves as a medium of exchange throughout the ecosystem.

All + / - % changes are for a 24 hour window

Price $ 26.09 -4.47 % Market Cap $ 7,433,784,026 -5.21 %

Trading Volume 465,827,402.41 + 6.49 Circulating Supply 284,948,156.32 + 0.0013 %