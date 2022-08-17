Polkadot # DOT

Polkadot is a bridge protocol that was built to connect different blockchains that hitherto had no means of exchanging data and valuables with one another. The design makes it faster and expandable to accommodate a lot of users.

All + / - % changes are for a 24 hour window

Price $ 8.47 -4.69 % Market Cap $ 9,389,981,382 -4.77 %

Trading Volume 462,788,462.826 + 15.12 Circulating Supply 1,108,169,377 -0.44 %