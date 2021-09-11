An Algorithm may be the Solution to ETH's High Gas Fees

647 reads

The open-finance movement supports reinventing the entire financial system and developing a borderless ecosystem. But if the entry cost (in the form of gas fees) is too expensive, then we are potentially limiting millions of users who want to enter the DeFi space. Currently, the number of new entities in the Ethereum network grew so much that the average transaction fee skyrocketed to almost $75. Polygon network became so popular that it recorded 7.5 million transactions, whereas Ethereum performed only 1.5million.