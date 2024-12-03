Streamr And JDI Announce Strategic Partnership With Terminal Multi-Miner For Home Mining

ZUG, Switzerland, December 3rd, 2024/Chainwire/--Streamr, the decentralized real-time data network, and JDI, a manufacturing leader and venture capital in decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), are teaming up to transform home-based mining through the launch of the Terminal Multi-Miner.





This new mining device combines multi-token mining capabilities with decentralized protocol participation, providing a new way for users to engage with DePIN and the decentralized economy from the comfort of their homes.

Terminal Multi-Miner: a New Gateway To Home-Based Mining

The Terminal Multi-Miner from JDI supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including $DATA, $ANYONE, and other projects that are added through future updates. Its modular “mining lego” framework allows users to customize their setups for efficiency and flexibility, creating a straightforward way to engage with DePIN.





The Terminal T2 model, scheduled for launch in Q1 2025, will enable seamless multi-token mining, featuring integration with projects such as the Streamr Network. With Terminal T2, users can receive $DATA while contributing to the Streamr protocol, simplifying participation in the ecosystem.

New accessibility in DePIN

The Terminal Multi-Miner is designed with everyday users in mind to make advanced crypto-mining technology more accessible. Its plug-and-play functionality is designed to lower technical barriers and allow more individuals to participate in DePIN and crypto mining.





“We have been fans of Streamr tech for some time, especially their severless capability—and we are excited to explore how we will leverage this against multiple data propagation use cases across the Terminal Multi-Miner Network” said Yiming Wang, Founder of JDI.





“Together, Terminal and Streamr will deliver a unique, user-centric mining experience for Web3.”





Engaging With The Streamr Network And Mining $DATA

The $DATA token of the Streamr Network plays a key role in the Terminal Multi-Miner. As one of the mining options available, $DATA allows users to actively participate in the Streamr Network by becoming nodes that support its peer-to-peer data broadcasting infrastructure.





“Our collaboration with JDI and Terminal represents an important step forward for DePIN and decentralized data networks,” said Matthew Fontana, CEO of Streamr.





“By providing a simple, accessible way to participate in Streamr and other Web3 protocols, we’re helping to make DePIN more decentralized and scalable, critical for ensuring its long-term success.”





A Partnership Built On Expertise

JDI, with a strong track record in hardware manufacturing for decentralized networks, has supported communities like DIMO and Helium, deploying over 500,000 devices.





Streamr, a ‘DePIN original’ founded in 2017, complements this expertise with its scalable P2P infrastructure and tools, which has been trusted by more than 20 DePIN projects, including Flux, Arkreen, and Minima.





The Terminal Multi-Miner is just the beginning of what Streamr and JDI aim to achieve together in making DePIN a mainstream reality.

About Streamr

Streamr is building the real-time data protocol for the decentralized web. Its scalable, low-latency and secure P2P Network enables data broadcasting and monetization at scale.





By powering applications for DePIN projects and beyond, Streamr aims to decentralize data pipelines and create new opportunities for data-driven innovation. To learn more, users can visit streamr.network .

About JDI Global Group Limited

Founded in 2016, JDI is a manufacturing and venture capital leader specializing in decentralized physical infrastructure networks.





With investments in projects like Grass, Ator, and Geodnet, and hardware for networks like DIMO and Helium, JDI is shaping the future of Web3 and decentralized wireless networks. To learn more, users can visit jdiglobal.xyz .

