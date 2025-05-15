Sportsbet.io Launches 1 Million USDT Giveaway To Mark Champions League Finale

Tallin, Estonia, May 15th, 2025/Chainwire/-- Sportsbet.io , the crypto-led sportsbook, has launched a major giveaway offering users the chance to win 1 million stablecoin, USDT, as the UEFA Champions League enters its decisive final stages. Open to all verified users of the platform, the initiative requires a 1 USDT entry fee. Participants must correctly answer a set of twenty football-focused questions. Those who submit all correct answers may be eligible to claim the full 1 million USDT prize.

The launch is timed to coincide with the conclusion of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season, one of the most-watched sporting events globally. With global interest at its peak, the campaign provides football fans an opportunity to engage directly with a skill-based challenge that blends sporting knowledge in a format that blends skill, timing, and reward.

In addition to the main challenge, Sportsbet.io is running a Cup Finals Leaderboard, which tracks user performance across a set of upcoming fixtures. A separate campaign will also reward participants who place qualifying multi-leg bets using the platform’s BetBuilder tool. Together, these two initiatives carry a combined prize pool of 20,000 USDT, distributed based on performance.

Shane Anderson, Chief Brand Officer for Sportsbet.io (Yolo Entertainment), commented:

“The Champions League is a pinnacle of global football - not just for the clubs competing but for fans around the world. As the tournament nears its conclusion, this initiative offers our community a chance to take part in the energy of the final weeks in a meaningful and interactive way.”

Sportsbet.io has a track record of activations aligned with key football moments. Recent campaigns have included VIP ticket giveaways and matchday engagements tied to major events, such as El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The platform also maintains club-level partnerships across top-tier European football with fan engagement experiences through digital assets.

Further information, including full entry terms, eligibility requirements, and prize details, can be found on their website.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Official Betting Partner of English football team, Hull City, and a Club Partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 1M pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io player won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million. Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

