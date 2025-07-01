Shheikh.io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‑World Asset Investments

Zurich, Switzerland, June 30th, 2025/Chainwire/-- Shheikh.io Introduces Tokenization Platform for Real-World Luxury Assets, Including Properties in Dubai, Lisbon, Rome, and Bali, as Well as High-End Vehicles and Farmland.

SHHEIKH , the world’s first Ethereum‑based token powered by AI‑driven property intelligence that allows Real World Asset ownership, today opens its limited period presale.

Shheikh.io , an AI-powered Web3 platform, has announced the launch of its marketplace for fractional ownership of luxury real estate and other high-value assets. The platform aims to facilitate access to tokenized real-world assets through blockchain-based infrastructure.

“We're removing wealth barriers and opening access to premium markets,” the Shheikh.io team said. “Luxury ownership is no longer reserved for the top 1% — it’s becoming an investment opportunity for the 99%.”

The launch marks the introduction of a platform designed to support decentralized access to tokenized real-world assets. Whether users are a digital nomad staking rental yields or a DeFi whale governing a villa syndicate, SHHEIKH puts you in command.

With a minimum entry point of just $100, users can now invest in high-end properties, collectible vehicles, fine art, and more, all backed by real assets and blockchain automation. With SHHEIKH, real estate is finally borderless and on-chain.

By harnessing predictive yield scoring and automated KYC/AML, SHHEIKH shatters the barriers to global real estate investment—making luxury assets accessible to every crypto enthusiast.

Using blockchain-based tokenization, Shheikh.io allows users to invest and own global luxury properties (including real-estate, cars, rare artworks, and more) by enabling fractional ownership, AI-powered transactions, and an inclusive, borderless property economy. SHHEIKH is available to buy at $0.0027 USDT in Phase 1.

Each SHHEIKH token (ERC-20) represents a verified share of a physical asset and entitles holders to passive income from rent or capital appreciation, distributed automatically via smart contracts.

The market for tokenized real-world assets (RWA) has surged by over 260% in 2025, reaching $23.9 billion in total value by mid-June, according to Forbes and Cointelegraph. Analysts at BCG estimate that the RWA market could grow to $16 trillion by 2030 — 10% of global GDP. Shheikh.io is positioning itself at the forefront of this transition.

The platform integrates a proprietary AI engine that analyses asset performance and risk in real time, projects future yield and market value, rebalances portfolios based on macroeconomic signals, and automatically distributes revenue in stablecoins or ETH.

SHHEIKH Overview:

● Total Supply: 50 Billion | 10,000,000,000 SHHEIKH available in presale (20%)

● ICO Pricing Begins: $0.0027

● Accepted currencies: ETH, USDT, BNB

● Minimum investment: 0.0004 ETH / 0.0015 BNB

● Bonus and Referrals: Users can earn additional 5% bonus and 5% referral reward on every transaction. Further 5% bonus will be rewarded every month on SHHEIKH holdings.

● Assets: From real estate of any kind — villas, commercial spaces, or warehouses — to vehicles including high-end cars, commercial fleets, and passenger transport. Plus: collectibles, fine art, intellectual property, and beyond.

● Payouts: Quarterly, in stablecoins or ETH

SHHEIKH Ecosystem:

● SHHEIKH No‑Code Builder: Tokenizing any property in minutes via an intuitive UI—no Solidity coding required.

● SHHEIKH DeFi: A powerful decentralized solution for cryptocurrency trading, enabling users to effortlessly swap crypto across multiple networks.

● SHHEIKH Estate: Investing in real estate with SHHEIKH, co-owning real-world properties

● SHHEIKH Returns Maximiser: Multi-chain AI-powered returns optimizer that allows users to earn compound bonus on their crypto deposits.

SHHEIKH Apart Key Features

● AI‑Powered Analytics: Machine‑learning models forecast rental yields, asset appreciation, and risk scores—so you invest with confidence.

● AI-Powered Portfolio Optimizer: Features AI-assisted portfolio optimization that support dynamic asset allocation, predictive asset analytics, asset appreciation forecasts, and risk scoring

● AI-Powered Investment: The platform incorporates AI as a foundational component of its investment infrastructure enabling more intelligent, data-informed participation in the tokenized real estate economy

● NFT‑Backed Property Deeds: Each SHHEIKH token links to an on‑chain NFT representing your legal deed.

● DAO‑Governed Syndicates: Pool SHH to co‑invest in premium real estate, from beachfront resorts to modular housing.

● Multichain Vision: Launching on Ethereum today—with Layer‑2 and cross‑chain expansion on the roadmap.

Security and Compliance:

● KYC/AML in 15+ jurisdictions

● Compatible with MetaMask, Trust Wallet & Ledger

● Non-custodial architecture ensures user control

Shheikh.io is committed to global accessibility, with a special focus on users from Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe — regions traditionally excluded from high-end investment opportunities.

About Shheikh.io

Shheikh.io is a next-generation Web3 platform for tokenizing real-world luxury assets. By combining blockchain, AI, and fractional ownership, the company enables global investors to generate income from premium real estate, vehicles, and fine art without requiring institutional capital.

Users can join the RWA To Own a SHHEIKH:

