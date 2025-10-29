New Story

QuickSwap Integrates Orbs’ Perpetual Hub Ultra, Bringing Institutional-Grade Perps Trading to Base

by
byChainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

October 29th, 2025
featured image - QuickSwap Integrates Orbs’ Perpetual Hub Ultra, Bringing Institutional-Grade Perps Trading to Base
    Speed
    Voice
Chainwire
    byChainwire@chainwire

    The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

    Story's Credibility
    Press Release
← Previous

Falcon Finance and Backed Pioneer Onchain Yield from Tokenized Stocks

Up Next →

BitcoinOS $BOS Token Is Live On Binance Alpha & Top Tier CEX Listings, Advancing Institutional BTCfi

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

Read my storiesAbout @chainwire

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#web3#orbs#chainwire#press-release#blockchain-development#good-company#orbs-announcement

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories