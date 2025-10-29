QuickSwap Integrates Orbs’ Perpetual Hub Ultra, Bringing Institutional-Grade Perps Trading to Base

Tel Aviv, Israel, October 28th, 2025/Chainwire/--Orbs, the leading Layer-3 infrastructure provider, today announced that QuickSwap, one of the longest-standing decentralized exchanges in DeFi, has integrated Perpetual Hub Ultra, powered by Orbs. The integration introduces institutional-grade perpetual futures trading to Base, marking another major deployment of Orbs’ modular Layer-3 infrastructure across leading DEXs. Through this integration, QuickSwap users gain access to deep liquidity, customizable leverage, and efficient execution within a fully managed, modular perps stack. Powered by Orbs’ decentralized validator network, the system delivers a seamless trading experience that combines onchain transparency with CeFi-level performance. Built in collaboration with Symm.io, Perpetual Hub Ultra effectively bootstraps liquidity for decentralized exchanges, enabling them to launch faster and with optimum user experience from day one. Ultra provides everything DEXs need to launch a high-performance perps platform, including hedging, liquidation, oracles, and a professional-grade UI. Once integrated, Ultra enables liquidity routing from both onchain and offchain sources, including major centralized exchanges such as Binance, giving protocols access to deep execution without complex backend development. By packaging the full perps infrastructure into a modular integration layer, Ultra allows exchanges, aggregators, and frontends to deploy institutional-level trading products with minimal engineering overhead and rapid time to market. The integration also extends Orbs’ record of successful Layer-3 deployments following the adoption of its earlier Perpetual Hub implementations across the DeFi ecosystem. Perpetual Hub Ultra brings intent-based trading to perpetual futures, enabling new trading venues to match the performance and flexibility of centralized platforms while maintaining decentralization and security. About QuickSwap QuickSwap was designed to address the issues of high gas fees and slow transactions found in other decentralized exchanges, especially on Ethereum. Launched in October 2021, QuickSwap leverages the Polygon network’s Layer 2 scaling solutions to offer users faster and cheaper transactions. https://quickswap.exchange/ https://quickswap.exchange/ https://quickswap.exchange/ About Orbs Orbs is a decentralized Layer-3 (L3) blockchain designed specifically for advanced onchain trading. Utilizing a Proof-of-Stake consensus, Orbs acts as a supplementary execution layer, facilitating complex logic and scripts beyond the native functionalities of smart contracts. Orbs-powered protocols such as dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub push the boundaries of DeFi and smart contract technology, introducing CeFi-level execution to onchain trading. Learn more: https://www.orbs.com/ https://www.orbs.com/ https://www.orbs.com/ Contact Ran Hammer hello@orbs.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program